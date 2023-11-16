Image Credit: MLB/Truist Park

The following was released by Major League Baseball on Thursday, November 16th — MLB awards the 2025 All-Star Game to the Atlanta Braves; Truist Park to Host Midsummer Classic for the First Time – Third Time Ever in Atlanta

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball has awarded the 2025 All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard and accompanying All-Star Week events to the Atlanta Braves. The announcement was made earlier today at the Owners’ Meetings in Arlington, Texas. The 2025 All-Star Game will be Baseball’s 95th Midsummer Classic.

The Braves will follow the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers, who will host the upcoming Midsummer Classic on July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Baseball’s 2026 Midsummer Classic will be hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies for the 250th anniversary of American independence, following suit from 1976, when Veterans Stadium hosted the All-Star Game in the year of the nation’s bicentennial.

This marks the third time that Atlanta will host the All-Star Game and it will be the first at Truist Park, the Club’s home since 2017. Atlanta Stadium held the 1972 Midsummer Classic, in which the Braves’ Hank Aaron hit a two-run homer as part of a 4-3 National League victory. Turner Field hosted the 2000 All-Star Game, in which Most Valuable Player Derek Jeter went 3-for-3 atop the American League lineup en route to the visiting side’s 6-3 win.

Commissioner Manfred said: “I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort. As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

Terry McGuirk, Chairman of the Atlanta Braves, said: “We are thrilled that Major League Baseball has awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game. Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events. I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer. Over the coming months, we look forward to working alongside MLB to create memorable experiences that will showcase and support our community.”

