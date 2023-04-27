MLB better business than being Pte. USA – MLB mejor negocio que ser Pte. de USA

“Modesty is a solid, which dissolves only in alcohol or money”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). The question of the week…: 111 years ago today, because it happened in 1912, that a bigleaguer left numbers never matched. Do you remember that case?

The answer…: It’s about right-hander Hanson Horsey (Reds), then 23, who was called up to relieve against the Pirates in what turned out to be the only game of his career. He threw four innings, gave up three walks and allowed 14 hits plus 10 runs. oh! at bat, two-zero.

Question of millions. FOX pays 787 million 500 thousand dollars to a gentleman, for defamation, according to a trial based in New York. If FOX, ESPN and Rob Manfred had to pay for the damage they have caused to baseball, it would not reach all the gold in the world.

Hi how are things?! The deficient and annoying narrators and commentators of ESPN in Spanish, have secured the award as the Best Greeters of the Year.

“In life few dreams come true, but most are snored”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Better business, play baseball. The minimum wage in baseball, for rookies, is $570,000 for six months of playing baseball. Much more than what President Joe Biden receives, $400,000 for 12 months of solving countless problems around the world. Of course, the big leaguers don’t have a White House, but they do have a clubhouse where there are more amenities and better food than in the famous Washington building.

Biden charges a pittance. Now, to collect Justin Verlánder’s in one season (43 million 333 thousand 333), Biden would have to be President for 108 and a half years. And almost 44 years, to match Commissioner Rob Manfred in one year (17 million 500 thousand).

Of course, another advantage of the players and Manfred over Biden is not having to see or hear Donald Trump up close.

Very late Manfred, ESPN and FOX are more than half a century behind, based on what they do in the Atlantic City Independent League. They put into practice a Rule that allows the use of a designated runner, who, together with his substitute, can leave and enter the game as many times as the manager wants.

In 1970, Charles O’Finley proposed lineups of 27 men, nine batters, nine defensive and nine runners.

“Anyone who has nothing important to say says it loudly”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

—————-Español—————–

MLB mejor negocio que ser Pte. de USA

“El pudor es un sólido, que se disuelve solamente en alcohol o en dinero”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). La pregunta de la semana…: Hace hoy 111 años, porque ocurrió en 1912, que un bigleaguer dejó números jamás igualados. ¿Recuerdas ese caso?

La respuesta…: Se trata del lanzador derecho, Hanson Horsey (Rojos), entonces de 23 años, quien fue llamado a relevar frente a los Piratas, en lo que resultó ser el único juego de su carrera. Tiró cuatro innings, regaló tres bases y permitió 14 incogibles más 10 carreras. ¡Ah! al bate, de dos-cero.

Cuestión de millones. FOX paga 787 millones 500 mil dólares a un caballero, por difamación, según juicio con sede en Nueva York. Si FOX, ESPN y Rob Manfred, tuvieran que pagar por los daños que le han causado al beisbol, no alcanzaría todo el oro del mundo.

¡Hola ¿qué tal?! Los deficientes y fastidiosos narradores y comentaristas de ESPN en castellano, tienen asegurado el premio como los Mejores Saludadores del Año.

“En la vida pocos sueños se hacen realidad, pero la mayoría se roncan”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Mejor negocio, jugar beisbol. El sueldo mínimo en el beisbol, el de los novatos, es de 570 mil dólares por seis meses de jugar pelota. Mucho más de lo que recibe el Presidente Joe Biden, 400 mil dólares por 12 meses de resolver innumerables problemas en el mundo entero. Por supuesto, los bigleaguers no tienen una Casa Blanca, pero sí un clubhouse donde hay más comodidades y mejor comida que en el famoso inmueble de Washington.

Biden cobra una miseria. Ahora, para cobrar lo de Justin Verlánder en una temporada (43 millones 333 mil 333), Biden tendría que ser Presidente durante, 108 años y medio. Y casi 44 años, para igualar al comisionado Rob Manfred en un año (17 millones 500 mil).

Claro, otra ventaja de los jugadores y Manfred sobre Biden, es no tener que ver ni oír de cerca a Donald Trump.

Atrasadísimos. Manfred, ESPN y FOX sufren de más de medio Siglo de atraso, según lo que hacen en la Liga Independiente de Atlántic City. Ponen en práctica una Regla que permite el uso de un corredor designado, el cual, junto con su sustituido, puede salir y entrar de juego cuantas veces quiera el mánager.

El 1970, Charles O´Finley propuso alineaciones de 27 hombres, nueve bateadores, nueve para la defensiva y nueve corredores.

“Toda persona que no tiene nada importante qué decir, lo dice a gritos”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

