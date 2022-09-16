MLB CELEBRATES LATINO CULTURE & COMMUNITY DURING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

MLB Originals Debuts New Docuseries “Fuera del Ballpark” Showcasing Latin-American Off-The-Field Baseball Stories; Premieres Today with ‘Clemente x Siempre’

MLB Showcases the Game’s Diverse History and Heritage and Top Latino Stars on its Digital Platforms, Special Spotlight on Albert Pujols in His Final Season

Club Commemorations Highlight Latino Leadership & Community Contributions

Major League Baseball and its Clubs proudly celebrate the profound impact that Latin-American people and culture have had and continue to have on the game of baseball. In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, MLB showcases many of the unique contributions through special content and activations that help tell some of the diverse stories around the game.

On Thursday, September 15, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One, MLB Originals premieres “Fuera del Ballpark.” The new three-film docuseries explores how baseball fandom is seeded in everyday life where it impacts and inspires subcultures. Each film chronicles a personal journey that discovers how baseball resonates in Latin America above and beyond the game on the field. MLB partnered with Remezcla, a multicultural creative agency specializing in emerging Latin culture, to develop the concept and series. For each film, directors native to the area of Latin America where each story originates were commissioned to make sure the personalities and culture were fully represented.

The first film, ‘Clemente x Siempre,’ follows two Puerto Rican artists from different generations and backgrounds, Carlitos Skills and Don Rimx, who both use Roberto Clemente’s legacy as inspiration to make an impact in their communities. The two come together and use their different artistic mediums on a mural honoring Clemente. The finished artwork will be auctioned off in support of The Roberto Clemente Foundation through www.mlb.com/clementeauction.

“Fuera del Ballpark” will debut two additional films throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. The series will be available on MLB.TV and MLB’s YouTube channel.

Additional special digital content planned for September include Spanish-language best-of collections of MLB’s acclaimed “PLAY LOUD” mic’d up series and new episodes of “Llamada al Bullpen”, the official podcast of Las Mayores with Daniel Alfonso and Amanda Rivera. In the latest episode, Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo joins “Llamada” to discuss his Peruvian/Venezuelan background and upbringing in Miami.

@LasMayores spotlights Latino players with “This or That,” a video series where top players from Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are asked to choose between two options in the world of food, music, fashion. Also in September, @LasMayores social and LasMayores.com spotlights Dominican All-Star Albert Pujols as he prepares to finish his final season. The MLB legend talks about his impact on the game, his experience getting to know the younger generation of Latino players coming up in the game today and what the emotional ovation he received from players and fans at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby in Los Angeles meant to him. LasMayores.com will feature an interview with legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin. The Ford C. Frick Award recipient will be retiring at the end of the season, after 64 seasons with the club.

All Clubs have Spanish-language websites and various Spanish-Language social media platforms to further engage Latino audiences. MLB.com, LasMayores.com – MLB’s official Spanish website, and all of MLB’s Spanish-Language platforms will celebrate Latino culture putting special emphasis during Hispanic Heritage Month.

To complement Major League Baseball’s Hispanic Heritage Month, MLB Network will debut a special tease across its programming today featuring the best Hispanic players in the game. MLB Network’s kids-focused program Play Ball presented by Nike will spotlight Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente this Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Former teammate and best friend of Clemente, Manny Sanguillen, will join for a trivia session, plus the program will feature a vignette on Dominican Republic-native Albert Pujols as he chases career home run 700.

CLUB ACTIVATIONS

Below are more details on some Club celebrations around the League:

Atlanta Braves: The Braves will host their sixth annual Los Bravos Night on September 16 to highlight the impact of the Hispanic and Latino community. A Los Bravos Night ticket package will include a game ticket and a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s iconic Grand Slam during the 2018 NLDS, with the Spanish broadcast call. There will be Latin musical performances in The Battery Atlanta pregame, and Latin Braves players and coaches will be recognized on the field wearing flags representing their heritage. The lineups will be announced in Spanish. The team will wear their red Los Bravos jerseys, which will then be auctioned off to benefit Ser Familia and the Latin American Association. The Braves are also collaborating with local Atlanta Latina designer Lisette Correa on a limited-edition ArrrtAddict retail collection to be launched later this year. A Hispanic Heritage Month edition of Alumni Sunday will take place pregame on September 18 in The Battery Atlanta with Rico Carty, Rafael Furcal, and Félix Millán. The Braves are also partnering with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host the fifth annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia event on September 26 to honor the achievements of individuals from different categories within government, media, entertainment, sports, nonprofits, and business.

Baltimore Orioles: Players from the Orioles will visit Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School No. 215, whose student body is 84% Hispanic, for a Q&A session and giveaways. Roberto Clemente Day celebrations and the Award Nominee presentation will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 when the Orioles return to Camden Yards. Orioles players and coaches took part in a photo shoot showcasing their home country’s flag, which will be featured on Orioles platforms throughout the month.

Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Dia De Los Medias Rojas on Friday, September 16, in recognition of Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Night on Wednesday, September 28, at Fenway Park. Both events will feature giveaway items including Sugar Skull ‘Medias Rojas’ bobbleheads and Red Sox Hispanic Heritage t-shirts featuring flags from all Latin/Hispanic countries, as well as cultural musical performances on Jersey Street prior to games. Pregame ceremonies will honor Latinx members of the community that are dedicated to lifting Latinx voices. On Hispanic Heritage Month night, game lineups will be read in Spanish, and throughout the month-long celebration, the Red Sox will host several community groups that serve the Latinx community in Boston. Other Hispanic Heritage Month activations include a free Fenway Park Virtual Tour voiced in Spanish and Red Sox social media will feature ‘Historias Hispanas,’ a series highlighting influential members & businesses in the Greater Boston community, Red Sox Dominican Academy highlights, and themed educational and coloring worksheets for kids. The Red Sox are proud to sponsor and attend the annual El Mundo Hispanic Heritage Breakfast, celebrating the Latinx community in Massachusetts. NESN will feature a collection of 16 vignettes of Hispanic/Latinx players and alumni during its Red Sox coverage in September, voiced by Junior Pepen. Red Sox Latinx front office staff will also be featured as guests on Spanish radio throughout the month.

Chicago Cubs: To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Chicago Cubs will host Hispanic Heritage Day at the ballpark Friday, September 16, the same day the club will celebrate Roberto Clemente Day. For Hispanic Heritage Day, fans can enjoy a mariachi band, pop-up El Tesoro Tequila bar and a Jewel-Osco activation pregame at Gallagher Way. Inside the ballpark, fans can enjoy specialty concession items at the Sheffield Corner concession stand including a Cuban sandwich, elote nachos and sope. Cubs fans interested in attending the September 16 game have the opportunity to secure a special-edition Los Cubs sugar skull bobblehead through the Hispanic Heritage Day Special Ticket Offer. A portion of the proceeds from each Hispanic Heritage Day special ticket offer will go to the National Museum of Mexican Art. Cubs Spanish radio play-by-play voice and sports broadcaster for Univision Chicago Miguel Esparza will sing the national anthem and serve as guest conductor for the seventh-inning stretch. CEO and President of the Instituto del Progreso Latino Karina Ayala-Bermejo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Chicago White Sox: Spotlighting the talents of Chicago-based, Latina artists, the White Sox celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by offering limited-edition ballpark-exclusive merchandise and giveaway items. Through a collaboration with fashion icon Runsyyy, the team has created a limited-run retail line. White Sox Hispanic Heritage Night on September 23 is set to light up the Chicago sky, as fans enjoy an illuminated and choreographed Drone Show, featuring various aerial formations synchronized to popular Latin music. The White Sox Game Changers program returns with a summit event on September 27 at the ballpark, providing a space to discuss representation and inclusivity through sports with a spotlight on the contributions of the Latino community.

Cincinnati Reds: The Reds will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the annual “Fiesta Rojos” on Friday, Sept. 23 with activities in the community and ceremonies at Great American Ball Park. Students from local schools will visit the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy for a clinic, Q&A session and salsa dancing. When the Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers that evening, many of the pregame and in-game ceremonies will feature members of Cincinnati’s Hispanic community including the Honor Guard with flags from Latin countries, National Anthem, Hometown Hero, First Responder of the Game and the Hispanic Community Advocate Award. Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame inductee David Concepcion will be honored.

Cleveland Guardians: The Guardians will host Hispanic Heritage Night at Progressive Field on Friday, September 16. There they will recognize Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame inductees Sandy Alomar Jr, Carlos Baerga, Candy Maldondo and feature an in-game spotlight of local Hispanic serving institutions in Northeast Ohio.

Detroit Tigers: The Tigers held their 17th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! celebration, on Friday, August 19. Festivities included pregame music and dancing on the Comerica Park concourse spotlighting Latin American culture and Detroit minority-owned restaurant Shell Shock’d Tacos. There was a pregame ceremony honoring the club’s current Latin American players and coaches, and celebrating Cuban native Barbaro Garbey, who played on the Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship team. That night’s game was called in Spanish on WSDS La Explosiva 1480 AM by Tigers Bilingual Media Relations Coordinator Carlos Guillen and journalist and writer Mari Motes, the first such broadcast in club history. The Tigers also wore special “Tigres” uniforms for the game.

Houston Astros: The Astros will host an MVP Conversation on Sept. 15, for leaders in the Houston Latino community. The dinner event will be hosted by Enrique Cruz, with special guests Astros Hall of Famer Jose Cruz and his son, Rice University head baseball coach, Jose Cruz Jr., speaking on baseball, family and service. The Astros Foundation will also put together donations to local nonprofit organizations that support efforts in the Latin American countries that Astros players are from, including Cuba, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Honduras. The Astros will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Minute Maid Park the weekend of Sept. 16-18, with pregame ceremonies honoring the Houston Hispanic community, ceremonial first pitches from community leaders in the Houston Hispanic community, a pregame Hispanic Heritage Festival, themed giveaways including Friday Night Fireworks and a Sugar Skull Bobblehead. The Astros will celebrate the players with Latin and Hispanic roots before first pitch. Fans will also be able to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Weekend with a special add-on hat package, choosing from unique personalized hats specific to five different Latin American countries.

Kansas City Royals: The Royal will host their annual Viva Los Reales celebration on September 20th with special activations on and off-the-field including player interviews and team announcements to engage Spanish-speaking fans.

Los Angeles Angels: The Angels hosted “Fiesta Angels,” on Saturday, September 3rd in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance from Las Catrinas, an all-girls mariachi group and Onix, a Spanish rock group. In addition, the Angels hosted a Roberto Clemente Clinic to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day and Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, August 27th. This youth baseball/softball clinic introduced the sport of baseball and softball to kids in our community through skill stations on the field at the stadium. Through this clinic, the Angels celebrated the life and legacy of the event’s namesake, Roberto Clemente, who was an inspiration to so many players and fans of his era, especially in the Hispanic communities, as he was the first Latino player in MLB to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Roberto’s work with kids and the community were unmatched and the Angels are proud to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month with this clinic.

Los Angeles Dodgers: For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dodgers will be acknowledging 2 Día De Los Dodgers Community Heroes. Each Hispanic Community Hero will receive a metal and will be presented with a monetary donation to their charity of choice. The Dodgers will also be hosting a “Latina Career Day” on September 28th where Latina students from Puente Program and the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Boyle Heights will participate. There will be a panel focused on Latina front office employees, talking about their careers in professional baseball and their experiences of being a Latina within the Dodger organization. Fans are invited to join the Dodgers on September 20th to honor the spirit and memories of beloved family members during our ‘Dia de los Dodgers’ double header. Each game will feature a unique collectible bobblehead when a special event ticket pack is purchased. Fans should be sure to visit the ofrenda in the Center Field Plaza, where the Dodgers will be honoring the memory of beloved members of the Dodgers community. Fans are welcome to place an image of their loved one on the communal ofrenda. Viva los Dodgers culminates on October 1st with the party of all parties, La Gran Fiesta featuring live music, dancers, player interviews and alumni autographs. During Saturday’s game, the Dodgers will honor legendary broadcaster Jaime Jarrin during a special pregame retirement ceremony.

Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers will launch the Roberto Clemente Art Contest on Sept. 16 with the contest will recognize three winners on-field pre-game later that month. The annual Cerveceros Community Day takes place on Sept. 17 where fans with special ticket package receive a Urias Cerveceros Soccer Jersey and will feature an indoor and outdoor marketplace with local, Latino owned businesses and food trucks. Pregame festivities include cultura parade with Samba dancers from Cultura Viva and Mexican Folkloric dancers from Ballet Folklorico Xanharati and Latin music drummers. Hispanic veterans honor guard will march with flags from USA, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Several players have provided financial support of scholars through League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee (HPGM). Brewers Community Foundation has longstanding partnerships with various organizations that support the Hispanic community including Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, LULAC, United Community Center, Latino Arts, UMOS, Latina Resource Center, Mexican Fiesta, LaCausa, UWM Roberto Hernandez Center.

Miami Marlins: The Marlins’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebration began this week with a school visit by the club’s 2022 Roberto Clemente Award nominee Pablo Lopez, where he led a conversation and trivia session themed around Roberto Clemente with students at Kensington Park Elementary. The event was a part of a series of school lessons at the Miami Marlins Foundation Slugger Schoolhouses as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The activities will focus on Clemente’s life and his impact on the game of baseball and philanthropy. Additionally, the Marlins will host World Baseball Classic (WBC) Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, celebrating next year’s tournament and the local communities and heritages of South Florida. The Miami Marlins front office staff will participate in a virtual educational program with History Miami Museum in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, sharing stories of the birth and growth of the surrounding community through the accounts of Hispanics who have made South Florida home.

Minnesota Twins: The Twins will host their annual “Hispanic Heritage Night” on Thursday, September 28 at Target Field where they will celebrate the on-field excellence and native cultures of their many Latino players, while showcasing Hispanic music and traditions through performances and activations on the field, on the videoboard, throughout the ballpark and on the club’s digital platforms before and during that evening’s home game against the Chicago White Sox. For the seventh consecutive year, the Twins will partner with MLatino Media to produce a series of 60-second videos titled “Yo, Un Latino en Minnesota.” These videos, which profile Hispanic leaders and spotlight the many ways in which Latinos enhance Minnesota communities will be shown on the Target Field videoboard prior to select Twins home games during September.

New York Mets: On September 15th retired players who are Roberto Clemente Award winners will be in New York to participate in a food packaging volunteer event with Rise Against Hunger at Citi Field with Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. and employees from the Commissioner’s Office and the Mets. The Clemente Award winners will be recognized during a special pregame ceremony that also will include members of the Clemente family.

New York Yankees: The New York Yankees will again bestow their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Community Achievement Awards to individuals and organizations making a profound difference in the lives of our community. Recipients will be highlighted on Yankees social media platforms and recognized in a pregame on-field ceremony on September 21. This year’s honorees are: New Settlement (newsettlement.org), a Bronx nonprofit organization that aims to break systemic barriers, advance justice, promote leadership and strengthen neighborhoods in the borough; Citymeals on Wheels (www.citymeals.org), a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals and vital companionship to nearly 20,000 homebound elderly New Yorkers; and recently retired NYPD Lieutenant Michael Almonte, who was instrumental in the formation of the NYPD’s Blue Chips program, a co-ed youth and mentoring sports program that focuses on bridging the gap between police officers and young people throughout New York City. Fans looking to attend games while honoring their Hispanic heritage can take part in a special ticket offer during the September 20-25 homestand. As part of the “Rep Your Flag” program, fans can purchase tickets for these games and receive a New Era Yankees cap co-branded with the Latin American flag of their choice. Additionally, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (HMM), Yankee Stadium’s food service provider, Legends Hospitality, is highlighting five Latin-inspired menu items, two of which have been newly created for the month including al pastor bacon on a stick and a classic paloma.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies hosted their 20th annual Phillies Latino Family Celebration on August 25 at Citizens Bank Park, featuring music and entertainment to celebrate the Latino culture. As part of the night, the club recognized Philabundance, one of the largest hunger relief organizations in the Delaware Valley. In addition, the late Ruben Amaro Sr., a former Phillies player, coach and scout was formally recognized for becoming the 79th inductee into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in a pregame presentation on the field. Amaro Sr. played for the Phillies from 1960-65, winning a Gold Glove in 1964. Amaro Sr.’s son, Phillies broadcaster and former General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr. accepted the award on his father’s behalf. Commemorative efforts for Hispanic Heritage Month also included the Phillies’ recent participation in Concilio’s 2022 Annual Awards Gala, which honors the actions of active community members across Philadelphia, and the 38th Feria Del Barrio Festival, which celebrates North Philadelphia’s Latino culture, family, economic and educational aspirations. Throughout September, the club is also working with Phillies Spanish radio broadcaster Oscar Budejen to salute the 2022 Phillies Latino Heroes, Latinos making a meaningful difference in the Philadelphia community. The Phillies will also recognize Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday, September 21 (as the team is away on September 15).

St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals hosted Fiesta Cardenales on August 28 which included a pregame concert at Ballpark Village from Willito Otero-Salsa a pregame celebration emceed by Cardinals Spanish Broadcasters Polo Ascencio, Bengie Molina, a performance from mariachi band Nuevo Azteca and an on-field ceremony with 20 Hispanic country representatives. The Cardinals players also wore special “Cardenales” jersey for the game. On September 6 during a special pregame ceremony, the St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest, honored the Hispanic Festival as part of the Pitching In Program where local individuals and groups are recognized for their impact on the community. On September 16, Cardinals Spanish Broadcaster Polo Asencio will host a group from Holy Rosary Church as part of his broadcaster ticket program, Los Pajaritos de Polo. This the fourth group Polo has hosted since starting Los Pajaritos de Polo in June of 2022, providing over 100 tickets to groups who may not otherwise have the chance to attend a Cardinals game together. On September 17, the Cardinals will welcome Corazon Latino, an organization that works to reconnect communities with nature and has programs across the country and in Puerto Rico. The Cardinals will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit on September 30, when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates, during a pregame ceremony including members of the Roberto Clemente Family. Cardinals Care, the team’s charity, will present a donation to the Roberto Clemente Foundation during the ceremony on behalf of the three current Cardinals who have received the Roberto Clemente Award: Albert Pujols (2008), Yadier Molina (2018), and Adam Wainwright (2020).

San Francisco Giants: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Giants will host Fiesta Gigantes at Oracle Park before the game. Open to the public, fans and community members can shop at a Mercado featuring local Hispanic businesses or enjoy various Hispanic cultural performances. Before batting practice, Giants infielder Wilmer Flores will be presented with the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame’s Jose Uribe Sportsmanship Award. In a pregame ceremony, Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón will accept the 2021 Latino MVP award and there will be a special musical performance by La Dona, a local artist and singer from San Francisco. In partnership with Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA), the Giants celebrated Cinco de Mayo at Oracle Park on May 5. Special pregame entertainment, including a performance by Mariachi La Mision with Cuicacalli Ballet Folklorico, honored the rich Mexican culture in the Bay Area. Fans who purchased a special event ticket received a Gigantes themed t-shirt. Partial proceeds benefited CANA.

San Diego Padres: The San Diego Padres will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Weekend when they host the Chicago White Sox from September 30 – October 2nd featuring a Fiesta in the Park on Friday with drink specials and thematic music, along with a special postgame concert by Los Tucanes de Tijuana after Sunday’s game. Fans who purchase a special theme game ticket package for the concert will also receive a limited-edition Hispanic-themed Padres hat. After receiving a record number of nominations in 2022, the Padres will also honor the recipients of the 11th annual Comunidad Awards, presented to community leaders in predominantly Hispanic communities. This year, the Padres added a “City Connect” category honoring a non-profit in Tijuana, Baja California Mexico.

Seattle Mariners: The Mariners will celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month during their day game on September 14 with the team wearing “Marineros” jerseys, as well as an on-field presentation celebrating the players and their country’s flags, a musical performance by Reposado Funk and the national anthem performed by José Rubio. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to hear a specially curated Latin American playlist created by the players. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, the Mariners will continue to spotlight the club’s Spanish-speaking stars – both on the field and off.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays will celebrate Roberto Clemente Day, along with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Friday, September 16. Pregame ceremonies will honor and recognize leaders in the Tampa Bay Hispanic community, with ceremonial first pitches thrown out by Tampa Hispanic Heritage Inc.’s 2022 Hispanic Woman and Man of the Year. Community leaders will be hosted in a suite, including Roberto Clemente’s nephew, Edgard Clemente, and Spanish Rear Admiral Alejandro Cuerda Lorenzo. Activations will include food and drink specials, live music from local Spanish-language radio station DJs and salsa dancing lessons in the Rays Party Deck. In celebration of Clemente’s philanthropic efforts, the Rays are partnering with TD Synnex to Pack the Pantries for Feeding Tampa Bay. Fans are encouraged to donate items like rice, beans, canned vegetables and canned meats. Each household that donates will receive a ticket voucher to a 2023 Rays home game.

Texas Rangers: The Rangers will celebrate Mexican Heritage on September 23. Tejas jerseys will be distributed to the first 15,000 fans. Mexican Heritage caps will be sold as a theme night ticket option and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will host a suite night for several Hispanic community leaders. On September 23 and 24, the official Mariachi de los Texas Rangers will perform at Globe Life Field.