MLB commemorates Father’s Day in partnership with Prostate Cancer Foundation

Pregame Batting Practice at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

This Father’s Day, Major League Baseball will once again champion to “Keep Dad in The Game” by dedicating this Father’s Day to the fight against prostate cancer. Since 1996, MLB, its Clubs, and players have helped Prostate Cancer Foundation raise more than $70 million to help accelerate scientific breakthroughs and save lives.

For its 27th season, MLB and PCF has teamed up to host the Home Run Challenge. Each home run hit in all games beginning May 20 and leading up to Father’s Day (June 18) have raised money to fight prostate cancer. Fans can still visit pcf.org/homerunchallenge to pledge a donation for every home run hit through this weekend. Fans can also make a simple one-time donation and sign up to receive more information about prostate cancer. Baseball will also continue efforts to raise awareness and additional funds with all on-field personnel wearing special caps and other apparel.

PCF PROSTATE CANCER FACTS:

1 in 8 U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, which is roughly equivalent to one player on the field.

One man dies from prostate cancer every 15 minutes or about the equivalent of one player per inning.

Men diagnosed with prostate cancer today can have a much more positive outlook. There are 25 FDA-approved medications today, including five newly approved medications to treat the disease in the last six years that were based upon PCF-funded research.

EVENT ACTIVATIONS:

On Field:

One-of-a-kind, specially designed blue-themed caps by New Era (worn by all players, managers, coaches, and other on-field personnel).

A matching pair of Stance socks is available for each player.

On-field personnel may wear blue wristbands and will wear the symbolic blue-ribbon decals on Nike jerseys.

Commemorative base jewels and line-up cards.

In Stadium:

A special Father’s Day prostate cancer PSA video featuring MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds will be shared in Major League Baseball stadiums across the country as well as on MLB.com, Club sites, and on Major League Baseball’s social media channels in honor of Father’s Day and the work done by Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Charitable Partners:

Major League Baseball directs 100% of its royalties from on field Father’s Day socks and caps to MLB Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. MLB Charities will then donate those funds to the Prostate Cancer Foundation to support the organization’s mission in the fight against prostate cancer.

For more information about Prostate Cancer Foundation, MLB Together, or Major League Baseball’s Father’s Day celebration, please visit: pcf.org, MLB.com/MLB-Together/Fathers-Day, or MLB.com/MLB-Together.

