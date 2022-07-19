MLB COMPLETED SECOND DAY OF 2022 DRAFT YESTERDAY

Major League Baseball has completed the second day of the 2022 Draft, which began at 2:00 p.m. (ET)/11:00 a.m. (PT) yesterday and continued through Round 10 exclusively on MLB.com. In total, 316 players have been selected through the first 10 rounds, two compensation rounds and two Competitive Balance rounds.

Day three of the Draft today, Tuesday, July 19th will begin at 2:00 p.m. (ET)/11:00 a.m. (PT), featuring picks in rounds 11-20. The Draft will have 20 rounds and a Club may pass on its selection in any round and not forfeit its right to participate in other rounds.

MLB.com will continue to provide Draft Tracker, a live interactive application that includes a searchable database of draft-eligible players with statistics, scouting reports and video highlights. On Twitter, the official Draft Twitter account, @MLBDraft, will provide up-to-the-moment updates and commentary using the official Draft hashtag, #MLBDraft, while @MLBDraftTracker will tweet all picks as they are made.

Accompanying this release is a complete list of each choice made thus far in the 2022 MLB Draft.