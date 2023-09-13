Image Credit: MLB

The following was posted on MLB.com on Wednesday, September 13th — MLB continues to highlight the contributions & impact of Latinos throughout the game during Hispanic Heritage Month; Special Spanish-Language Programming on MLB Network Includes “La Gran Fantasía” – An All-Latino Fantasy Draft Helmed by Yonder Alonso and Carlos Peña; Analyst Albert Pujols Sits with Ronald Acuña Jr. about MVP Caliber Season; Creators, Celebrities and Players Reflect on What the Game Means to Them in “El Béisbol Es” Campaign on @LasMayores, @MLB, @MLBLife Digital Platforms; In-Park Celebrations Planned Across the League’s 30 Clubs

Major League Baseball takes enormous pride in the international influence reflected in the game through its players, personnel and leadership. The impact that Latino people and culture has had, and continues to have, on the sport of baseball is undeniable. As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, MLB and its 30 Clubs continue to celebrate and elevate these contributions, as they do throughout the season, through exclusive content and special fan initiatives.

On Friday, September 15, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One, MLB Network and MLB’s digital platforms will debut “La Gran Fantasía,” a special fantasy draft showcasing the best current Latino players.

The teams will be selected by MLB Network analysts Yonder Alonso (@yonderalonsoU), a 10-year Major League veteran and 2017 All-Star, and Carlos Peña (@Plakata) a 14-year Major League veteran and 2009 All-Star as they square off to create the best Latino lineup. The duo will conduct this unique program and related interviews entirely in Spanish, complemented by English subtitles, ensuring an inclusive experience for fans worldwide. As players are selected, the series will dig into their impact on the game and explore the comradery among Latin American players, both on and off the field. Segments will run across MLB Network and MLB’s digital platforms throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Various selected players will join segments throughout the series, including Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and New York Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor.

In another special Spanish-language feature debuting this Friday, three-time National League MVP and MLB Network analyst Albert Pujols recently sat down with Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. to discuss his exciting style of play, passion for the game and his MVP caliber season.

MLB Network will celebrate the history of each country’s best players through special montages and highlight a special moment in history every day from September 15 – October 15 featuring a Latino baseball figure. In addition to its extensive studio coverage, MLB Network will exclusively air the entire 2023 National League Division Series and National League Championship Series in Spanish this Postseason.

Another new content campaign debuting during Hispanic Heritage Month includes “El Béisbol Es…” where creators, celebrities, fans and players talk about why baseball is so special and what the game truly means to them. Videos and vignettes will be highlighted on @mlb, @mlblife and @lasmayores, showcasing the game’s diversity and the special ways baseball brings fans together. In a special collaboration with Las Mayores and the Miami Marlins, players representing different Latin American countries get together for a casual game of dominos to talk about their unique baseball experiences and connections. Eury Pérez (Domincan Republic), Bryan De La Cruz (Domincan Republic), Jorge Soler (Cuba), and Luis Arraez (Venezuelan), with Yonder Alonso as the moderator, discuss baseball, how their cultures influence them and what it like playing in a market with such a deep Hispanic/Latino community. Special videos, graphics and Club collaborations will be featured on @mlb celebrating Roberto Clemente Day, Roberto Clemente Award nominees and legendary Latino figures that have impacted the sport.

All Clubs have Spanish-language websites and various Spanish-language social media platforms to further engage Latino audiences. MLB.com, LasMayores.com – MLB’s official Spanish website, and all of MLB’s Spanish-language platforms will celebrate Latino culture.

CLUB ACTIVATIONS

Below are more details on some Club celebrations around the League:

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a Serpientes Replica Jersey giveaway and a special postgame concert with band Contacto Norte from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Representatives from 10 baseball teams from the Mexican Pacific ARCO League and their beloved mascots made appearances on the concourse. On Friday, Sept. 15, the team will recognize the Roberto Clemente Award honoree during the pregame ceremony, as well as the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Chicanos Por La Causa, and the Global Chamber. Local Puerto Rican musician Mambo de Leon will play on the concourse pregame. On Saturday, Sept. 16, a Serpientes cap will be the giveaway, a Latin DJ will play music and Ballet Folklorico Dancers will perform.

In La Terraza area, there will an art display and recognizes Hispanic artists and organizations that serve local Hispanic artists. On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Pete Garcia Award winner will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch after being recognized pregame. The team will also recognize Los D-backs Ambassadors pregame, who work alongside the team enhancing the relationship between the D-backs and the Hispanic Community. The Council is comprised of local Hispanic and minority business professionals.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves will host their seventh annual Los Bravos Night on September 28. A special Los Bravos Night ticket package will include a game ticket and a Los Bravos blanket. There will be Latin musical performances in The Battery Atlanta pregame, and Latin Braves players and coaches will be recognized on the field wearing flags representing their heritage. The team will wear their red Los Bravos jerseys, which will then be auctioned off to benefit Latin American communities.

The Braves will also launch the 2023 Los Bravos Spotify playlist. The Braves are partnering with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host the sixth annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia event together with Truist on September 15 at Truist Park. The event will honor the achievements of individuals from various categories within government, media, entertainment, sports, nonprofits, and business.

Baltimore Orioles

A Hispanic player will participate in a pregame meet and greet and Q&A session with corporate partners in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Orioles will also invite local youth from a predominantly Spanish-speaking area of Baltimore City to an Orioles game to visit with players at batting practice.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox will celebrate host a Hispanic Culture Celebration on Thursday, September 14 at Fenway Park. The celebration features cultural musical performances on Jersey Street prior to the game and pregame ceremonies will honor Latinx members of the community that are dedicated to lifting Latinx voices, as well as Latinx members of the front office staff. Fans who have purchased tickets through the Hispanic Celebration link will receive a navy-blue custom replica “Medias Rojas” jersey. Adding to the immersive experience, the game lineups will be read in Spanish. Throughout the entire month, the Red Sox will host various community groups dedicated to serving the Latinx community in Boston.

The Red Sox have also planned a range of engaging Hispanic Heritage Month activations. The club will offer a free Fenway Park Virtual Tour on social media, narrated in Spanish, ensuring that Red Sox fans both domestically and around the world can enjoy it. Red Sox social media channels will feature celebrations of Latinx players and alumni, weekly wallpaper graphics showcasing players and their native countries, a video story highlighting the Lindos Sueños program, and a “Sounds of the Clubhouse” playlist filled with tracks from Latin artists and players. As part of their commitment to the Latinx community, the club will also support local Latinx-owned businesses throughout the month, featuring flavors from various Latin countries including Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico. Later this month, members of the Red Sox organization will participate in the annual El Mundo Hispanic Heritage Breakfast, which celebrates the Latinx community in Massachusetts.

Chicago Cubs

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Chicago Cubs will host a Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Wrigley Field Tuesday, September 19. Pregame at Gallagher Way, fans can listen to a mariachi band, purchase piñatas provided by Dulcelandia Candy Stores, and enjoy photo opportunities provided by Advocate Health Care. Founder and CEO of Dulcelandia Candy Stores, Eduardo Rodriguez, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Cubs game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. During the game, fans will be entertained by DJ Miriam and can enjoy specialty concession items. Fans interested in attending the celebration can purchase a ticket through the Hispanic Heritage Celebration Special Ticket Offer which includes a special-edition sugar skull bobblehead. A portion of the proceeds from each Hispanic Heritage Celebration Special Ticket Offer will benefit the National Museum of Mexican Art. In addition, on September 19, the Cubs will celebrate Roberto Clemente Day and will award Andrea Sáenz from The Chicago Community Trust with the Clemente Neighborhood Hero Award. Fans interested in learning more about the journey of Latin American minor league baseball players to the big leagues can stream the new compelling documentary, FINDING HOME: JOURNEY TO MLB, on Tubi. The documentary was released by FOX Sports Films in early August and was executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Seth Gordon along with Nikki Calabrese and produced by Cubs Productions.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by spotlighting the contributions of several local Chicagoans and Hispanic-owned businesses, as well as offering culturally inspired ballpark programming, community activations and collaborative giveaways to fans across the city. The organization will hold a live Lotería Night from the ballpark’s Patio, featuring special edition tarjetas and tablas and giving fans an opportunity to score exclusive Sox prizes, on September 14. In addition, the White Sox created a specially designed La Catrina Bobblehead, which pays tribute to the popular Día de los Muertos cultural icon, for the club’s Hispanic Heritage Night celebration on September 30. Continuing efforts for Hispanic Heritage Night, the White Sox will offer special ticket packages, providing fans with access to a pregame parade and their choice of T-shirt honoring countries, including Dominican Republic, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Several Hispanic community partners will join in the parade and are invited to a first-of-its-kind Sox-sponsored “Mercado” held out front of the ballpark. The White Sox will activate with Chicago’s Little Village Chamber of Commerce at the Mexican Independence Day Parade on September 16. The team’s float is chosen to represent the Mexican state of Zacatecas. Further recognizing Hispanic and family-owned businesses making an impact on Chicago’s South Side, the White Sox will welcome Pilsen-based visual artist and muralist Mauricio Ramirez and brothers Jaime and Edgar Romero of the Southeast Side barbershop VIP Cutz with game tickets, airline gift cards and on-field recognitions scheduled for September 11 and 25, respectively.

Cincinnati Reds: The Reds will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the annual “Fiesta Rojos” on Friday, Sept. 22 with activities in the community and ceremonies at Great American Ball Park. Students from local schools have been invited to visit the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy for a clinic, Q&A session with Reds players and salsa dancing.

When the Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates that evening, many of the pregame and in-game ceremonies will feature members of Cincinnati’s Hispanic community including a live band, Honor Guard with flags from Latin countries, National Anthem, Hometown Hero, First Responder of the Game and the Hispanic Community Advocate Award.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardian celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual Noche Latina on Friday, September 15th. Throughout the month, the Guardians will be participating in local events through community partnerships that amplify efforts to advance education, economic opportunities, youth development and highlight the achievements of Latino and Hispanic people across Northeast Ohio. This includes the official opening of Jose Ramirez field, which will serve the youth of Cleveland in the city’s largest Hispanic community. Other partner events include Pleibol hosted by the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center, La Placita, The Cleveland Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival, Esperanza Inc.’s Fiesta of Hope, Noche de Guaybera hosted by the Young Latino Network, and the 100+ Latinos Cleveland Must Know annual networking reception. During our Noche Latina game, Guardians All-Star Pitcher Emmanuel Clase will be honored on field pre-game as the 2023 Latino Sports MVP award winner.

The game will feature a special giveaway flag with the Cleveland Guardians Hispanic Heritage logo front. A portion of the proceeds from each Special Ticket Package will benefit the Mi Puebla Culture Camp.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers held their 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! celebration on August 5. Festivities included pregame music and dancing on the Comerica Park concourse spotlighting Latin American culture. To celebrate the rich contributions of Latinos to the game of baseball, the ballpark was decorated with banners saluting current Latino Tigers players, and flags representing the home countries of all MLB players of Latin American descent.

There was a pregame ceremony honoring the club’s current Latin American players and coaches, and that night’s game was broadcast in Spanish by Tigers Bilingual Media Relations Coordinator Carlos Guillen and former Tiger, Cuban native and 1984 World Series champion Bárbaro Garbey. The Tigers also wore special “Tigres” uniforms for the game and donated more than 1,300 tickets to local organizations. The Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Comerica Bank will honor “Game Changers” by documenting their stories on Tigers.com and DetroitRedWings.com and be recognized in a pregame reception at Comerica Park on September 27. Game Changers honorees are Detroit-area residents that make significant contributions in their respective fields, creating an impact on young community members, businesspeople, and others throughout their careers.

Houston Astros

The Astros Foundation will host Hispanic Heritage Many Voices Participate (MVP) reception for 150 local Hispanic leaders prior to the Baltimore Orioles game on Sept. 18. Tomball ISD Martha Zamora one of the few Hispanic female superintendents in the state of Texas will throw out a first pitch. Houston Astros Young Hispanic professionals panel will speak at Yolanda Navarro Black Middle School and then the 1,500 students, families and faculty will be invited to enjoy the Baltimore Orioles game on Sept. 19. Roberto Clemente Award Celebration on the field pregame on Sept. 18. The team will wear Los Astros Jerseys for Hispanic Heritage Weekend, Sept. 22-24.

Festivities include Jose Abreu Orange Los Astros Jersey giveaway for 10,000 fans and Latin music themed Friday Night Fireworks in honor of Hispanic Heritage Weekend on Sept. 22. On Saturday, September 23, Sugar Skull Bobblehead for 10,000 fans, Hispanic Heritage Street Fest, Latin Player Pregame Flag Ceremony and Rice Mariachi Luna Llena will perform the National Anthem.

Kansas City Royals

Join the Royals at The K on Friday, September 15, when they take on the Houston Astros. and welcome some special guests. It all starts with an exceptional performance from the Selekto Show, a popular Hispanic band in the Kansas City area in our Outfield Experience. When fans arrive, they will also be greeted by a Mariachi band that will play during pregame and during the seventh inning stretch, the Low-Rider Bicycle Club will also be in the house, and the Latino Arts Foundation. The Royals have also partnered with a community organization that works diligently to assist the Hispanic community.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers host several nights celebrating their Latino fanbase. On, Sept. 12 will host Taco Tuesday featuring Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzotle. On Sept. 19, Dia De Los Dodgers, there will be a community altar in the CF Plaza and Mariachi Las Catrinas will perform in the left field cutout. September 20th is Guatemalan Heritage Night where the Dodgers will honor Sonia Aguilar, Founder and President of Little Dreamers of Guatemala, as their Community Hero of the Game.

The organization collects and donates clothing, toiletry supplies, school supplies, and food baskets for families in need. There will be a postgame Fireworks Show on September 22 and on September 23, Dodgers host La Gran Fiesta where before the game, fans can enjoy live music special guests, player interviews, interactive games, and a chance to win prizes and giveaways.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels will host “Fiesta Angels” on September 16th. This celebration, which also coincides with Mexican Independence Day, will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the State College stadium parking lot with food vendors and live performances from Mariachi Monumental de America, Son Rumbane and Folklorico Chiquina Palafox. In addition, the third annual Roberto Clemente Clinic, will take place earlier in the day at the stadium from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This youth baseball/softball clinic introduces the sport of baseball and softball to kids in our community through skill stations on the field at the stadium. Through this clinic, the Angels will celebrate the life and legacy of the event’s namesake, Roberto Clemente, who was an inspiration to so many players and fans of his era, especially in the Hispanic communities. Roberto’s work with kids and the community were unmatched and the Angels are proud to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month with this clinic.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with festivities planned at loanDepot park and out in the community across South Florida. On Friday, September 15, the Marlins will celebrate Roberto Clemente. During a pregame ceremony, the Marlins will recognize All-Star Jorge Soler, the Marlins’ nominee for the Clemente Award, along with Marlins Director of Guest Services Cristina Corpion, the recipient of the organization’s Roberto Clemente Award that celebrates a staff member who displays the Hall of Famer’s commitment to community. The fiesta continues at loanDepot park with Dominican Heritage Celebration on Saturday, September 16, and Mexican Heritage Celebration on Sunday, September 24. Each ticket package includes an exclusive themed Marlins jersey and a portion of the proceeds to local non-profit organizations. Following each game, fans can enjoy postgame entertainment.

The Marlins’ Hispanic Heritage Month efforts include events across the South Florida community, beginning on Thursday, September 14, with a Marlins Youth Academy Field Day at Babcock Park in Hialeah. The community impact continues on September 15 with a school visit to Kensington Park Elementary, a Miami Marlins Foundation Slugger Schoolhouse for a lesson on Roberto Clemente. In celebration of Roberto Clemente Day, a local youth baseball team from Roberto Clemente Park will enjoy a VIP experience at loanDepot park with field access for batting practice and then high five players as they make their way to the field for the start of the game. On Saturday, September 16, the Marlins will recognize the recipient of Miami Marlins Scholars: First Generation Scholarships from Miami Dade College, and then will celebrate the scholar from FIU on Sunday, September 24.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual Cerveceros community night on Sept. 15, which offers a special ticket that includes a Brewers Hispanic Heritage cap. A pre-game celebration will acknowledge Latino players on the Brewers who donated more than $30K with Brewers Community Foundation matching it, totaling more than $60K to support The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) scholarship fund. Players will present a check to LULAC before the game, providing more than 40 students with a scholarship. LULAC scholars will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. During pre-game, a Mariachi band will play music throughout the concourse and a local dance academy will provide dance lessons. Additional community activations include the Brewers sponsoring the Milwaukee Film Culture & Communities Festival, which includes “Culture by Design: A Sneaker and Streetwear Summit,” featuring Brewers players partnering with local Hispanic and Latino artists to incorporate their culture into the design of cleats to wear and auction, with proceeds benefitting Brewers Community Foundation.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of activities, including some before the month’s official kick-off on September 15. Club festivities began on Saturday, September 9, fans received a special “Los Twins” jersey with the name and number of All-Star pitcher and Cabimas, Venezuela native Pablo López; a special on-field ceremony recognized Willi Castro, Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda, Emilio Pagán and Christian Vázquez – all Twins players of Puerto Rican heritage – along with Puerto Rico Convention District Authority Executive Director Mariela Vallines Fernandez, PRCDA Deputy Executive Director Norberto Perez O’Neill and Puerto Rico Secretary of Recreation and Sports Ray Quinones, while the day also featured pregame dance performances by St. Paul’s Boriken Cultural Center (striving to create a community that empowers families and inspires children through Puerto Rican art, dance and music) and the Minneapolis-based Dominicanos Unidos en Minnesota (celebrating the culture of the Dominican Republic). The Twins’ yearlong series of free youth clinics – which aim to spread the joy and fun of the game – continues on Saturday, September 16, as the club partners with local University of St. Thomas student and Latina softball camp organizer Itzel Cervantes to host a softball clinic at the West St. Paul Sports Complex. Twins front office members will join mascot T.C. on a Tuesday, September 19 visit to Minneapolis’ Aurora Charter School, a dual-language center of learning that embraces academic excellence, celebrates the gift of Latino culture and strives to close the achievement gap. The Twins’ annual “Hispanic Heritage Night” is set for Wednesday, September 27. Target Field’s celebration and showcase of Hispanic culture that evening is set to include pregame performances from Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca (presenting the culture, heritage and beauty of Mexico) and Away Runakuna (teaching and preserving the diverse traditions of Ecuador through the art of dance); a ceremonial first pitch from Rodolfo Gutierrez, Executive Director at St. Paul-based Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER); and a Mariachi band performing between innings.

New York Mets

The New York Mets will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night and Roberto Clemente Day on Friday, September 15 at Citi Field. The Mets and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation are excited to collaborate with Thrive, a New York based non-profit whose mission is to create hope and opportunity through arts, sports and mentoring in and around public schools and host artist Maria “Toofly” Castillo to create a public arts mural with our fans at Citi Field. Castillo was raised in Corona, Queens after arriving with her family from Ecuador and she is honored to be returning to Queens for this special fan engagement. As part of the Mets Community Hero Program, the Mets will recognize staff from the Tacombi Foundation during a special pregame ceremony as the night’s Community Hero.

The Tacombi Foundation distributes wholesome Mexican meals through their Community Kitchen Program and has distributed over 800,000 meals to people in need since 2020. Prior to the start of the game, there will be a Latinos in Sports panel with industry professionals from the Mets, MLB, NBA, and NFL, who will be speaking to students about sports and the remarkable contributions of Latinos in the sports world. Additionally, there will be a Mariachi performance by J. Arturo Torres on Mets Plaza before the game. Citi Field will feature two local Queens small businesses throughout Hispanic Heritage Month with menu items from Arepa Lady and Casa Adela. The National Anthem will be performed by trumpeter, Luis Ramirez. Ramirez is the founder and director of A Latin Movement, a band that brings cultures and musical styles together and features some of New York City’s renowned Latin and Jazz musicians.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees will host an invitation-only Hispanic Heritage Commemoration for Spanish language media on Thurs., Sept. 21 at Yankee Stadium. This event is a new, regular season-ending culmination of the monthly Spanish language press conferences that the Yankees have hosted throughout the last two decades and recognizes the gratitude the Yankees have for the Spanish language media in their service to fans and the community. The event will include a roundtable hosted by the Spanish language radio voice of the Yankees, Rickie Ricardo, Yankees Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations Omar Minaya, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas. Additionally, Spanish language media will have a press session with Yankees 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee Aaron Judge. Spanish language media will also be able to experience and document a special “Hands on History” program in the Yankees Museum. Following the full program of activities, Spanish language media will be treated to a catered dinner from Legends Hospitality, featuring classic Latin fare as curated by our newest chef, Dominican native Carlos Monegro. All Spanish language media attending the game that evening will receive a New Era Yankees cap with the flag of their country of heritage embroidered on the side.

In pregame ceremonies, the 2023 winners of the Yankees’ Hispanic Heritage Community Achievement Awards will be honored, and Aaron Judge will receive recognition for being the Yankees’ 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. On Sept. 15, the Yankees’ Sports Management Mentoring Program hosts college students from the Hispanic Federation’s CREAR Futuros Program, which serves as a model for Latino college success and completion. Additionally, on Sept. 21, Yankees will bestow their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Community Achievement Awards to individuals and organizations making a profound difference in the lives of our community. Recipients will be highlighted on Yankees social media platforms and recognized in a pregame on-field ceremony. This year’s honorees are: the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development, which invests in a network of community-based organizations to alleviate the effects of poverty; Renaissance Youth Center, which empowers at-risk inner-city youth to fully maximize their potential by offering dynamic, team-building education, music, and civic engagement programs; and the International Baseball Little League, founded in the Bronx and celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 30. It serves children ages 6-18 who reside in the community around the site of the original Yankee Stadium. Fans can honor their Hispanic heritage during the final homestand of the season by taking part in a special ticket offer from September 19-24. As part of the “Rep Your Flag” program, fans can purchase tickets for these games and receive a Yankees cap co-branded with the Latin American flag of their choice on the side and the interlocking NY in the flag’s colors. Options include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Oakland Athletics

The A’s will celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, Sept. 15, when the team honors the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente. Before the start of the game, the A’s will recognize Tony Kemp, the Club’s 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, and his work in the community. The game will feature live music from DJ Chuy Gomez, a mariachi band performance, and a Latin music postgame fireworks show. The A’s will also host Latin & Hispanic Heritage Day at the Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 16, which will include a pregame performance by Ballet Folklorico Netzahaulcoyotl and a Latin & Hispanic Heritage Day socks giveaway. Throughout the month, the A’s will feature special content on their social media channels, including spotlights on players, coaches, alumni, and community members.

Philadelphia Phillies

The club will host its 21st annual Phillies Latino Family Celebration on August 29, at Citizens Bank Park, featuring music and entertainment to celebrate the Latino culture. Highlights include performances by Valerie Morales, Jimmy Jorge Entertainment, CSAN-II Jazz Salsa, Escenia Latina and Acaraje Drums. The team will also host Roberto Clemente Day on September 21 at the ballpark. In addition, the club will participate in several Hispanic Heritage Month events including Concilio’s 2023 Annual Awards Gala, which honors the actions and achievements of leaders in Philadelphia’s Latino communities, and the 38th Feria Del Barrios Festival, which celebrates North Philadelphia’s Latino culture, family, economic and educational aspirations. Also happening this September, the Phillies along with Spanish radio broadcaster Oscar Budejen will salute five “Phillies Latino Heroes,” everyday Latino individuals making a meaningful difference in the Philadelphia community. Plus, the club is teaming up with Amtrak to join a volunteer service project benefiting Congreso De Latinos Unidos, a nonprofit organization that enables families in predominantly Latino neighborhoods to achieve economic self-sufficiency and wellbeing. The project will focus on cleanup, painting, gardening and other beautification work at Congreso’s main facility in North Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Pirates

In honor of Roberto Clemente’s spirit of service, the Pirates are hosting our annual Clemente Day of Service on Friday, September 15 where members of their front office, players, uniformed staff, and corporate partners with five service projects supporting the Hispanic community of Pittsburgh and Pirates Charities pillars.

Additionally, the Pirates in partnership with GFR Media, a Puerto Rico based media company and the Clemente family welcome “3,000,” an impactful black-and-white photographic exhibit featuring a selection of images that takes viewers on a journey of the family life and timeless legacy of the legendary baseball player, Roberto Clemente, as seen through the lens of veteran photojournalist Luis Ramos. Making its way from San Juan, PR to Pittsburgh, the exhibit includes never published images of the behind-the-scenes moments on September 30, 1972, when Clemente joined baseball’s elite 3000th club.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals hosted Fiesta Cardenales on September 3 which included a pregame celebration emceed by Cardinals Spanish Broadcasters Polo Ascencio & Bengie Molina, a performance from Tropical Mood Salsa Band, and a performance by Folkloric Dancers from OLG Dance Ministry. Becky Luna, the local artist who designed Fiesta Cardenales theme hat, and Fernando Salas, Cardinals Alum, also joined in the celebration. An on-field pregame ceremony representing 20 Hispanic countries was held, and Puerto Rican band Pirulo y La Tribu performed a postgame concert at Ballpark Village. On September 15th, the Cardinals will join MLB in celebrating Roberto Clemente Day. In addition to recognizing the team’s Clemente Award nominee, a group of Cardinals Care Grant Organizations will be recognized during pregame ceremonies to highlight their service to children in the community, in celebration of Clemente’s legacy of philanthropy and community service. On September 18th, Polo Ascencio is hosting students from Our Lady of Guadalupe as part of his Pajaritos de Polo Ticket Program. This is the 4th group Ascencio has hosted this season. On September 19, the Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest will recognize Puentes de Esperanza, a Cardinals Care grant group that bridges Spanish-speaking neighbors to resources that improve the quality of their lives, as part of the team’s Pitching In Program.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants: On September 12, the Giants hosted Mexican American Heritage Night at Oracle Park when they played the Cleveland Guardians. Special pregame entertainment, including live performances in ballpark plazas and on the field, honored the rich Mexican culture in the Bay Area. Fans who purchased a special event ticket received a Giants Jorongo. Partial proceeds benefited local Mexican organizations. On September 30, the Giants will host Fiesta Gigantes at Oracle Park before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Open to the public, fans and community members can enjoy various Hispanic cultural performances and food tastings from local Hispanic vendors in ballpark plazas. In a pregame ceremony, Giants Spanish Broadcaster Erwin Higueros will be presented with the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame Pioneer award. The Giants will also honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente and celebrate the Giants Clemente Award nominee. In-game, the team will wear their black Gigantes jerseys and the Giants will utilize awareness assets to celebrate the Hispanic culture and elevate the work of local nonprofits serving our Hispanic communities: National Anthem, First Pitch, Spanish lineup reading, 7th Inning Stretch, in-house music, Community Clubhouse, Community Spotlight, etc.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Weekend when they host the St. Louis Cardinals September 22-24. This three day-weekend highlights a Fiesta in the Park on Friday with drink specials and thematic music, postgame fireworks on Saturday set to Latin artists and a special postgame concert by Los Tucanes de Tijuana after Sunday’s game. Fans who purchase a special theme game ticket package for the concert will also receive a limited-edition Padres Sugar Skull Bobblehead.

Hispanic Heritage Weekend is the Padres most heavily promoted series of the season given the strategic importance of growing our Padres Hispanic fan base. Rey Mysterio & family, of San Diego, Tijuana and WWE fame, will collaborate digitally for additional activation of the weekend including a Ceremonial First Pitch. The Padres will celebrate the 13th annual Comunidad Awards during Hispanic Heritage Weekend. This award recognizes individuals or organizations whose work has made a positive impact on those who live and work in San Diego’s Hispanic community. The Padres Foundation will make a $5,000 donation to the associated local non-profit organization in the name of each award recipient ($25,000 total). The winners will be announced and recognized on Friday, September 22 during a pregame ceremony at Petco Park.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, the Tijuana Mexico Little League team will be hosted by Padres at Petco including 13 total little league kids, their coaches, family/friends will enjoy the game and watch batting practice before the game.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners will host Hispanic Heritage Day presented by T-Mobile during their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, September 17. The team will be wearing “Marineros” jerseys, as well as host an on-field presentation celebrating the players and their country’s flags.

The club is currently offering a Hispanic Heritage Day ticket special where fans can get a Mariners-themed Hispanic Heritage t-shirt. Throughout all of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Mariners are celebrating the club’s Hispanic players, staff and the larger community in the Pacific Northwest.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays will celebrate Roberto Clemente Day, along with the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Friday, September 22 when they play the Toronto Blue Jays. Pregame ceremonies will honor and recognize leaders in the Tampa Bay Hispanic community, with ceremonial first pitches thrown out by Tampa Hispanic Heritage Inc.’s 2023 Hispanic Woman and Man of the Year – Ray Ortiz and Catalina Botero. A special in-game presentation will highlight the Rays partnership with Prospera Florida, a non-profit organization that focuses on contributing to the growth and success of Hispanic-owned businesses in the community.

The Rays will also celebrate Puerto Rican Heritage that night with a special ticket package that includes a Rays-branded hat featuring the Puerto Rican flag. A portion of those proceeds will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay. Activations will include food and drink specials in the ballpark, live music from local Spanish-language radio station DJs and the opening lineup announced in Spanish. In celebration of Clemente’s philanthropic efforts, the Rays are partnering with TD SYNNEX to “Pack the Pantries” for Feeding Tampa Bay.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will celebrate Hispanic Heritage throughout September, culminating with the club’s Hispanic Heritage Night at Globe Life Field on Saturday, September 23, the Rangers’ last regular season Saturday home game. The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will host prominent Hispanic leaders throughout the North Texas community at Saturday’s game. The first 15,000 fans in the ballpark will receive an Adolis García bobblehead and activations celebrating Hispanic culture will take place throughout Globe Life Field. Following the game, the Rangers will host their seventh and final Viva Tejas celebration of the season at Texas Live! The free post-game event will feature live music from Havannah NRG, artwork, authentic food, and micheladas. On Saturday, September 9, fans received a Texas Rangers-themed Lotería Game. Earlier this season on June 17, the Rangers hosted Mexican Heritage Night for a sellout crowd of 39,383. Ticket holders received matching jerseys, and all fans in attendance received a commemorative Candy Digital NFT. Pregame ceremonies featured the Mariachi de los Texas Rangers and DFW-based Ballet Folklorico performers, as well as a ceremonial first pitch from Don Rene Camacho, lead singer of La Arrolladora. The Rangers also partnered with Atlantino and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority to host “Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark,” which included a pregame recognition of Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, former Texas Ranger and National Baseball Hall of Famer originally from Manatí, Puerto Rico.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will be sharing unique player compilations throughout the month across its social channels, including favorite foods, proud moments, childhood memories from their home country. Additional content includes custom player wallpapers and Hispanic Heritage throwback highlights. As part of Roberto Clemente Day, the Blue Jays have produced a short feature on Clemente and will auction off bases, player hats/jerseys, and locker name plates in support of Jays Care Foundation.

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day on Thursday, Sept. 21. Fans who purchase a special event ticket will receive a limited-edition jersey honoring Washington D.C.’s Hispanic culture, while Hispanic players’ home countries will be recognized before and during the game. The team will also recognize Davey Martinez and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera – two of only a small group of major professional sports leaders of Hispanic Heritage – as part of a special crossover series. The celebration continues the following day as catcher Keibert Ruiz will be celebrated with his first Nationals bobblehead on Friday, Sept. 22. The Nationals will also celebrate the month with their Hispanic Heritage Series, featuring content across their channels that highlights players’ backgrounds and the countries that shaped them. Additionally, Martinez will continue his Davey’s Dugout series – a monthly meet-and-greet program with local families and individuals of Hispanic Heritage.

