MLB, DODGERS UNVEIL ALL-STAR WEEK SCHEDULE OF EVENTS ACROSS THREE ICONIC SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SITES

Santa Monica Pier & Beach Hosts First-Ever Capital One All-Star Oceanfront,

Tickets on Sale Today For Fan Events at MLB Live in DTLA at L.A. Live

Dodger Stadium to Hold Its First-Ever T-Mobile Home Run Derby,

The First MLB All-Star Saturday & First Midsummer Classic in 42 Years

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers today unveiled a robust All-Star schedule featuring fan events from Friday, July 15th through Tuesday, July 19th concentrated in three iconic locations in Los Angeles: Dodger Stadium, L.A. Live, and Santa Monica Pier & Beach. Chris Marinak, MLB Chief Operations & Strategy Officer, made the announcement from Dodger Stadium, live on MLB Network, alongside Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Dodgers stars Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner and Trea Turner, who have 25 All-Star appearances between them.

CAPITAL ONE ALL-STAR OCEANFRONT: Friday, July 15 – 17 at Santa Monica Pier & Beach

MLB All-Star Week opens with its first-ever beach event on Friday, July 15th when Capital One All-Star Oceanfront begins at the Santa Monica Pier & Beach. Running through Sunday, July 17th with no admission charge, the Oceanfront will feature casual and instructional youth baseball & softball activities on the beach directly south of the pier. In addition to baseball and softball, the SoCal sand will also be home to a daily All-Star Yoga class with the Pacific Ocean offering a picturesque backdrop and baseball-themed sand sculptures. On the pier deck above, fans can shop for Official All-Star merchandise, participate in batting and pitching cages, and play any number of interactive games and promotions in a baseball-themed carnival-like setting. On Saturday, July 16th, MLB will also partner on a beach clean-up in Santa Monica with Heal the Bay, a local nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. This MLB Green Team Event is part of the league’s continued efforts to promote sustainability and environmental awareness while also giving opportunities to take direct action through volunteerism.

MLB LIVE IN DTLA: Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19 at L.A. Live

On Saturday, July 16th, MLB Live in DTLA gets underway with Capital One PLAY BALL PARK – the world’s biggest and most playable baseball & softball festival – inside and outside the Los Angeles Convention Center and throughout the L.A. Live campus. This fan-focused event blends together baseball, softball, music, food, technology and fashion with MLB celebrities ranging from Hall of Famers, All-Stars, Olympians, broadcasters and other legends of the game. Interactive games, clinics, exhibits, exclusive merchandise and autograph stations will be spread throughout the convention center, while other unique fan experiences are available outdoors around L.A. Live.

Tickets are now available for the indoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK at AllStarGame.com. From now through May 5th, tickets will only cost $10 with the promo code PPOS. Activities outside the convention center are free.

Also on tap from Saturday-Tuesday of All-Star Week at MLB Live in DTLA, the MLB All-Star Block Party joins the free fan festivities. On Gilbert Lindsay Plaza on the doorstep of the Los Angeles Convention Center, this free event plays host to more interactive games, free giveaways, music, a beer garden and more.

The 2022 MLB Draft will also take place at MLB Live in DTLA. The first round is scheduled for Sunday night, July 17th on Xbox Plaza in the heart of L.A. Live and will be televised on MLB Network. Fans can catch their first glimpses of tomorrow’s MLB All-Stars as MLB Clubs draft players that will shape the future of their franchises on national television. The 30 Clubs will be represented by former players and Club officials within a group that will feature Hall of Famers and former All-Stars.

Rounding out MLB Live in DTLA will be the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 19th where fans can see the 2022 MLB All-Stars and their families showcase their style on a classic Hollywood Red Carpet. Wrapping around from Xbox Plaza onto Chick Hearn Court, the Red Carpet will lead players through a crowd of fans and media prior to going to Dodger Stadium, with exclusive coverage on MLB Network for this 17th edition of the show.

DODGER STADIUM: Friday, July 15 – Tuesday, July 19

MLB All-Star Week’s action on the field begins Saturday, July 16th at historic Dodger Stadium with an exclusive doubleheader – the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game followed by the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. This hallmark doubleheader takes place on a Saturday for the first time ever. An All-Star Game for Minor League players, the Futures Game has featured some of MLB’s top stars before they became Major Leaguers including Miguel Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Trout and the Dodgers own Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner. The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will feature stars from stage, screen, music, sports, and the internet along with MLB legends. Past participants have included Steve Aoki, Jessica Biel, Simone Biles, Quincy Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Cohen, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Chris Rock, JoJo Siwa, Kate Upton and Daddy Yankee, along with legendary players like Andre Dawson, Jennie Finch, Steve Garvey, Rickey Henderson, Hunter Pence, CC Sabathia, Ozzie Smith and Fernando Valenzuela.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby headlines Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 18th from Dodger Stadium. ESPN will exclusively televise the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which will also be available on ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. Spanish-language radio coverage will be available on Univision Radio and the Uforia Audio App.

The MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard returns to Dodger Stadium for the first time in four decades on Tuesday, July 19th. The 2022 Midsummer Classic will join the All-Star Games of 1949, 1959 and 1980 as those hosted by the Dodgers franchise, with the latter two being played in the city of Los Angeles. The 92nd Midsummer Classic will mark the 13th to be played in the state of California, the most among any state. In addition to the games played in Los Angeles, the cities of Anaheim (1967, 1989, 2010), Oakland (1987), San Diego (1978, 1992, 2016) and San Francisco (1961, 1984, 2007) have also hosted Baseball’s annual summer showcase.

The All-Star Game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 16 languages across 210 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and Univision Radio (Spanish) will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. For ongoing MLB All-Star Week information, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @MLB. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage.