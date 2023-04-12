MLB games like on nude beaches – Juegos de MLB como en playas de nudistas

“There is nothing so common as the desire to be praised”… William Shakespeare.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Remember, if you do not send your name, surname and city or town from where you write, I cannot reply to you. Thank you.

Elbano A. Agudiño A. de Charallave, asks: “Can you tell me what Luis Salazar, who was a notable bigleaguer, is doing?”

Friend Elby: Yes, Luis was the best utility in history. And he is very active, even though that foul ball, during a training game, in March 2011, hit his left eye and they had to remove it.

He is still very cordial and friendly. He works with the Braves, as an instructor here in Florida.

Marisela Bermúdez F. de Obregón, asks…: “My husband and I have been your readers for more than 30 years, before in a Hermosillo newspaper, now online. And we always ask ourselves, how can you publish different phrases, funny or philosophical, every day, and Thursday and Friday three a day, where does he get them from, how does he do it?

Friend Chela: When one studies journalism, when one is a journalist, he can achieve things that others are not capable of. For example, a gentleman has a web page in New York and he told me he doesn’t know what a web page is. Of course, he is not a journalist, or anything like that. But he acts like he is.

Rogelio Paniagua, from New York, Question: “Will they put asterisks on the records, imposed with the help of the follies of Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX?”

Friend Yeyo: I don’t know. Very good question to ask them.

Abelio Negrín, from Mazatlán, asks: “In Mexico we have 21 nudist beaches, because there are many of us with such customs. That is why it occurs to me to ask you, could the Major Leagues present once a year, a game or a series, valid for the season, with all the players, the public and everyone who works in the stadium naked. Wouldn’t that be a huge success, something monumental?

Friend Abie: I do think the stadium would be packed to capacity. Not only for seeing the players naked, but also journalists, narrators, cameramen, photographers and annexes. But I sent the question to the commissioner and what he did was laugh.

You are going to have to organize that game in one of the 21 Mexican beaches. I hope you invite me. I promise you, old and all that I am, I’ll get totally naked. Of course, I will write in the nude the review of what happens in the action, play by play.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Juegos de MLB como en playas de nudistas

“No hay nada tan común, como el deseo de ser elogiado”… William Shakespeare.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Recuerda, si no envías nombre, apellido y ciudad o población desde donde escribes, no puedo responderte. Gracias.

Elbano A. Agudiño A. de Charallave, pregunta: “¿Puede informarme qué hace Luis Salazar, quien fuera notable bigleaguer?”.

Amigo Elby: Sí, Luis resultó el mejor utílity en la historia. Y está muy activo, aún cuando aquella pelota de foul, durante un juego de entrenamientos, en marzo del 2011, le impactara el ojo izquierdo y tuvieran que extirpárselo.

Sigue siendo muy cordial y amistoso. Trabaja con los Bravos, como instructor aquí, en Florida.

Marisela Bermúdez F. de Obregón, pregunta…: “Mi esposo y yo somos lectores suyos hace más de 30 años, antes en un diario de Hermosillo, ahora por internet. Y siempre nos preguntamos, ¿cómo puede publicar frases diferentes, graciosas o filosóficas, todos los días, y jueves y viernes tres diarias, ¿de dónde las obtiene, cómo hace?”.

Amiga Chela: Cuando uno estudia periodismo, cuando uno es periodista, puede lograr cosas de las cuales otros no son capaces. Por ejemplo, un señor tiene una página web en Nueva York y me dijo no saber qué es página web. Por supuesto, no es periodista, ni cosa parecida. Pero él actúa como si lo fuera.

Rogelio Paniagua, de Nueva York, Pregunta: “¿A los records, impuestos con ayuda de las locuras de Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX, les colocarán asteriscos?”.

Amigo Yeyo: No lo se. Muy buena pregunta para hacérsela a ellos.

Abelio Negrín, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “En México tenemos 21 playas nudistas, porque somos muchos los de tales costumbres. Por eso se me ocurre preguntarle, ¿podrían las Grandes Ligas presentar una vez al año, un juego o una serie, con validez para la temporada, con todos los peloteros, el público y cuantos trabajen en el estadio desnudos. No sería un éxito enorme, algo monumental?”.

Amigo Abie: Sí considero que se llenaría el estadio a reventar. No solo por ver desnudos a los jugadores, sino también a periodistas, narradores, camarógrafos, fotógrafos y anexos. Pero le mandé la pregunta al comisionado y lo que hizo fue reírse.

Vas a tener que organizar ese juego en una de las 21 playas mexicanas. Espero me invites. Te prometo que, viejo y todo como estoy, me desnudaré totalmente. Desde luego, escribiré al desnudo la reseña de lo que ocurra en la acción, jugada por jugada.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

