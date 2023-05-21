MLB in Las Vegas, but Rose is still suspended – MLB en Las Vegas, pero Rose sigue suspendido

“I stopped going to the psychoanalyst, because he was meddling a lot in my private life” … Tennessee Williams.-

Where is the morale of Major League Baseball?

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – It’s been 34 years since the greatest hitter of all time, Pete Rose, now 82 years old, has been out of baseball, for gambling, thrown out by the seventh commissioner, Bart Giamatti.

But now, what a difference!…: Not only is downtown Las Vegas, a gambler’s paradise, played by the A’s triple A team, the Aviators, but the big Oakland club will be owned, in good part of the firm “Bally’s Gaming & Leisure Properties”. Because the owner of the franchise, John Fisher, and the president of the organization, Dave Kaval, formalized the partnership to achieve the new stadium, which will be built on the land of the Tropicana casino, in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip and owned by that company.

So give Rose back the freedom to work in baseball?

Pete Rose was the victim of a commissioner who got into that position, because he considered himself in need of being famous. Giamati was President and Professor of Literature at Yale University. An eminence, whom few knew and a fan of baseball and cigarettes. He smoked two packs a day.

The first thing Giamatti did at the MLB offices on Park Avenue, New York, was study the history of baseball. It struck him that Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis became so famous because he banned the Black Sox for life, sold to gamblers, in the 1919 World Series against the Reds.

And he decided to find someone to suspend and continue smoking.

On August 24, 1989, he announced that Rose was banned from all baseball activities for life. Just eight days later, on September 1, Giamatti died, barely 51 years old, because his heart couldn’t take so much smoke in those lungs anymore.

Now who did more for baseball, Pete Rose or Bart Giamatti?

By the way, as Sergio Machado has informed me, with the A’s there have been three professional sports teams to leave Oakland in the last five years. The others, the football Raiders, now in Las Vegas; and the Golden State Warriors, now in San Francisco.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has not wanted to talk to reporters about Rose and Major League Baseball in Las Vegas since 2025. The A’s will play that year and 2026 at the triple-A park while they build the Big One, set to open in 2027.

—————Español—————

MLB en Las Vegas, pero Rose sigue suspendido

“Dejé de ir al psicoanalista, porque se estaba metiendo mucho en mi vida privada”… Tennessee Williams.-

¿Dónde está la moral de Major League Baseball?

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Hace 34 años que el mejor bateador de todos los tiempos, Pete Rose, ahora en sus 82 de edad, está fuera del beisbol, por apostador, expulsado por el séptimo comisionado, Bart Giamatti.

Pero ahora, ¡que diferencia!…: No sólo en el centro de Las Vegas, el paraíso de los apostadores, juega el equipo triple A de los Atléticos, los Aviadores, sino que el club grande de Oakland será propiedad, en buena parte, de la firma “Bally’s Gaming & Leisure Properties”. Porque el propietario de la franquicia, John Fisher, y el presidente de la organización, Dave Kaval, formalizaron la sociedad para lograr el nuevo estadio, que será construido en terrenos del casino Tropicana, en pleno Srip de Las Vegas y propiedad de esa empresa.

Entonces, ¿devuélvanle a Rose la libertad de poder trabajar en el beisbol?

Pete Rose fue víctima de un comisionado que llegó esa posición, porque se consideraba necesitado de ser famoso. Giamati era Presidente y profesor de literatura de la Universidad de Yale. Una eminencia, a quien pocos conocían y fanático del beisbol y del cigarrillo. Se fumaba dos cajetillas diarias.

Lo primero que hizo Giamatti en las oficinas de MLB, en Park Avenue, Nueva York, fue estudiar la historia del beisbol. Le llamó la atención que el juez Kenesaw Mountain Landis, llegara a ser tan famoso porque suspendió de por vida a los Medias Negras, vendidos a los apostadores, en la Serie Mundial de 1919, frente a los Rojos.

Y decidió buscar a quién suspender y seguir fumando.

El 24 de agosto de 1989, dio a conocer que Rose quedaba, de por vida, fuera de toda actividad en el beisbol. Sólo ocho días después, el primero de septiembre, murió Giamatti, apenas a los 51 años de edad, porque su corazón no soportó más tanto humo en esos pulmones.

Ahora, ¿quién hizo más por el beisbol, Pete Rose o Bart Giamatti?

Por cierto, como me ha informado Sergio Machado, con los Atléticos han sido tres los equipos de deportes profesionales en abandonar Oakland en los últimos cinco años. Los otros, los Raiders de fútbol americano, ahora en Las Vegas; y los Golden State Warriors, ahora en San Francisco.

El comisionado, Rob Manfred, no ha querido hablar con los periodistas acerca de Rose y las Grandes Ligas en Las Vegas desde 2025. Los Atléticos jugarán ese año y 2026 en el parque triple A, mientras construyen el Grande, a inaugurarse en 2027.

