MLB, MLBPA TO PARTICIPATE IN “KOREA SERIES” IN NOVEMBER AS PART OF NEW MLB WORLD TOUR

MLB Players Will Visit South Korea for Games

MLB will head to South Korea for the four-game “2022 Korea Series,” featuring Major Leaguers and players of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), from November 9th-16th, as announced today by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The event will be hosted in Busan at the Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on November 11th-12th and at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on November 14th-15th.

The Korea Series will mark the first time that Major League players have traveled to the country to play games since 1922, when a group that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock and others traveled to Asia to play in Japan, South Korea and China.

“Major League Baseball is excited to travel to Busan and Seoul for this historic series,” said MLB Chief Operations & Strategy Officer Chris Marinak. “This tour is the next step of MLB’s plan to deliver regular baseball events in Korea in the coming years and follows our upcoming Home Run Derby X, scheduled for September 17th in Seoul. South Korea’s rich baseball tradition has produced many accomplished Major League players, including All-Stars Chan Ho Park and Shin-Soo Choo, as well as current Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi. We thank J-One and the KBO for partnering with us and the MLBPA on this great event.”

“South Korea’s rich baseball history and its knowledgeable, fun-loving and highly engaged fan base make it an ideal place to showcase our Major League Players as we continue expanding our game globally,” said MLBPA Senior Director, International and Domestic Player Operations Leonor Colon. “Among today’s elite Major League stars are first-class South Korean athletes who are also premier standouts in international tournaments like the World Baseball Classic.”

The 2022 Korea Series is a part of the MLB WORLD TOUR, an historic slate of games that will bring MLB teams and players to the league’s global fan base. The MLB WORLD TOUR represents MLB and the MLBPA’s largest ever international play plan, featuring up to 24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games to be played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe through the 2026 season.