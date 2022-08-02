MLB Monthly Award Winners for July

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet
- AL – Aaron Judge, NYY
- NL – Austin Riley, ATL
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – Dylan Cease, CWS
- NL – Merrill Kelly, ARI
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – Jose Miranda, MIN
- NL – Spencer Strider, ATL
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Jordan Romano, TOR
- NL – Edwin Díaz, NYM
