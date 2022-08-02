Connect with us

Baseball

MLB Monthly Award Winners for July

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

  • AL – Aaron Judge, NYY
  • NL – Austin Riley, ATL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Dylan Cease, CWS
  • NL – Merrill Kelly, ARI

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Jose Miranda, MIN
  • NL – Spencer Strider, ATL

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Jordan Romano, TOR
  • NL – Edwin Díaz, NYM

