2023 All-Star Game Uniforms with New Nike Vapor Premier Chassis - Image Credit: MLB

What are your thoughts on this year’s uniforms for the Mid-Summer Classic? Do you like the design? Should players and coaches wear their own team jerseys during the All-Star Game? Overall, what do you think?

Leave us your thoughts and ideas below in the comment section!

Provided below is a press release published on MLB.com last week detailing more on the 2023 All-Star Game Uniforms — MLB & NIKE UNVEIL 2023 ALL-STAR GAME UNIFORMS WITH NEW NIKE VAPOR PREMIER CHASSIS.

​​Major League Baseball and Nike today unveiled the 2023 All-Star Game uniforms, which celebrates Seattle’s unique position as a beacon of nature, groundbreaking technology and cultural progress to inspire the next generation of diamond athletes. The Nike MLB 2023 All-Star Game Jersey honors the region’s natural beauty with a print that blends elements of its neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air. Nature also informs the base colors of the jersey — the American League jersey (Home) boasts light teal hues while the National League (Away) jersey sports dark navy hues. Images of the jerseys are available here.

The 2023 MLB All-Stars will debut Nike’s latest uniform innovation, Nike Vapor Premier — the perfect convergence of performance and design. Developed over the course of four years, Vapor Premier was engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit, while keeping sustainability in mind. Its breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric was made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns. It also gives the jersey 25% more stretch and allows it to dry 28% faster, with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology to ensure athletes stay cool all game long. Using the latest in digital technology, Nike body-scanned more than 300 baseball players to dial in the ideal fit — more athletic and form-fitting than the previous chassis.

Starting the 2024 season, this new chassis will make up every MLB uniform, including home, road, alternate and City Connect uniforms. To complete players’ head-to-toe looks, long-time MLB Authentic Collection partners New Era Cap and Stance both worked in collaboration with MLB and Nike to develop the official All-Star caps and socks.

“When we first partnered with Nike, this is exactly what we endeavored to do together — create the most innovative uniform in sports with the most unique designs that would invigorate fans bases and help reach new fans,” said MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden. “These All-Star uniforms are the culmination of years of collaboration with Nike and athletes. Our partners at New Era and Stance have been just as dedicated and thoughtful in completing these looks, too. I can’t wait to see it all come together in Seattle.”

Authentic and replica Nike MLB 2023 All-Star Game Jerseys, in addition to All-Star caps from New Era and socks from Stance, are now available for purchase at MLBShop.com, Nike.com, the Nike app, Fanatics.com, NewEraCap.com, Stance.com, the MLB Flagship Store in New York City and the Mariners Team Store at T-Mobile Park. During MLB All-Star Week in Seattle, the All-Star jerseys, caps and socks will also be available at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK inside Lumen Field.

MLB and Nike began a new partnership in 2019 that jump-started innovation in baseball jersey design, leading to the most successful consumer product program in MLB history — the Nike MLB City Connect Series. Launched in 2021, City Connect was created to celebrate the bond between each Club and its city. City Connect explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique. Nike and MLB Clubs partner to design jerseys inspired by their cities to invigorate longtime baseball fans and invite more people into the game, expanding the future of the sport. These jerseys have proven to be the most popular of all-time.

Earlier this season, Nike was named the presenting sponsor of the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, MLB’s youth initiative to provide baseball and softball playing opportunities for young people in underserved communities. The program, now known as Nike RBI, will help shape the future of diamond sports. MLB and Nike are collaborating on a new content series, “Nike RBI Spotlight,” which regularly highlights RBI leagues on various broadcast, digital and social platforms, including MLB Network, MLB.comand MLB’s social media channels.

Nike RBI Spotlight demonstrates the diversity of RBI leagues across the world, which include programs run and/or supported by MLB Clubs, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, local municipal organizations, and independently-operated groups. MLB and Nike also identify Nike athletes who will serve as Nike RBI Ambassadors to help raise awareness for the program. Additionally, the Nike RBI Regionals in July will be amplified across MLB and Nike platforms in the build-up to the Nike RBI World Series (July 31 through August 12) at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, FL.

Nike is the Official Uniform and Footwear Supplier of MLB.This partnership provides Major League Baseball players with uniforms developed by Nike’s team of innovative designers, along with baselayer, game-day outerwear and all training apparel for the 30 MLB Clubs. As an official MLB sponsor, Nike continues to support league initiatives, grassroots marketing and fan events.

