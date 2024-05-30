MLB PREMIERES “EL BÉISBOL ES OTRA COSA” TO CELEBRATE LATINO CULTURE IN BASEBALL

Image Credit: MLB

CABO ROJO, PR — Congrats to MLB for launching their new “EL BÉISBOL ES OTRA COSA.” MLB understands that the dormant Latino community of 60 million + is a major consumer base that they don’t want to continue to lose to the NBA and NFL who have been making major strides in attracting Latino youth to their sports.

Comedian/Actor Marcello Hernández & Global Music Superstar Myke Towers Star in Featured Spot Highlighting Impact of Culture On and Off-the Field

Major League Baseball celebrates the impact of Latine players and fans on baseball through a new campaign debuting today Thursday, May 30.

“El Béisbol es Otra Cosa” (Baseball is Something Else) illustrates how so many aspects of Latine culture can be seen in baseball everyday while embracing the unique style each culture brings to the game. The overarching brand spot stars Marcello Hernández, Cuban/Dominican stand-up comedian, writer, actor, currently a featured player on Saturday Night Live & Puerto Rican multi-platinum rapper and singer Myke Towers. Each brings their unique cultural backgrounds and are true fans of the game. The feature spot also includes dedicated shoot with many of MLB’s brightest Latino stars including Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz, Randy Arozarena, Yordan Alvarez, and includes highlights of many more representing the nine different Latin countries represented throughout the Major Leagues.

The campaign includes a complementary, social-first extension using the first words of the campaign tagline “El Béisbol Es…”, and features creators, celebrities, fans, and players explaining what baseball means to them. The content will be updated throughout the season with players and events including the All-Star Game and Players’ Weekend. Talent featured in the social content includes celebrity chef Jesus Diaz-Yisus, youth correspondent Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra, artist Rob the Original and Hall of Famer Vladmir Guerrero.

“MLB’s depth of internationally born players provides an enormous opportunity to reach fans with cultural connections globally and domestically,” said Karin Timpone, Chief Marketing Officer for Major League Baseball. “The League is committed to celebrating the diversity of the sport in a way that resonates with the unique cultures that represent our game.”

“El Béisbol es Otra Cosa” extends the “Baseball is Something Else” brand campaign through creative that originate from the Latine perspective that resonates with fans and players. MLB worked with multi-cultural creative agency Remezcla to produce “El Béisbol es Otra Cosa.” The film is directed by Lobos, a director duo of Carmelo Varela and Andrew Garciato, who helped ensure the cultural perspective.

This latest work further exemplifies the League’s continued, year-round efforts to celebrate and promote Latine culture throughout the game. All Clubs have Spanish-language editorial coverage and various Spanish-language social media platforms to further engage Latino audiences. Las Mayores, the League’s official Spanish platforms and dedicated MLB country accounts (MLB Cuba, MLB Venezuela, MLB Dominicana and MLB Puerto Rico) highlight the accomplishments of players and personnel from those unique regions through the year.

The spots will appear across MLB Media outlets including MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB.TV; MLB broadcast partners including FOX/FS1, ESPN and TBS; and across other paid digital media sites. The social series will live across MLB social platforms and influencer-owned channels.

