MLB reproduces the millions invested – MLB reproduce los millones invertidos

“I have never liked ice cream if it is not very cold”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow Wednesday, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, gives his opinion. “If they sign Shohei Ohtani for 500 million dollars for 10 years, he will be cheap, because he is two players at the same time, pitcher and hitter. Each one would go for 250 million. Very economical.

Francisco A. Ramos A. from Hermosillo, asks: “Who pays the high salaries of Major League Baseball players?”

Friend Paco: They are paid by the owners of the teams, especially with what they receive from television rights. They also reserve that each year the franchise costs more money. George Steinbrenner paid for the Yankees $10 million in 1973. And now, according to “Forbes” magazine, they are worth $7 billion.

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire, opines: “We are right when we censor current Major League players. They are clowns, not players of such a beautiful sport.

“They wear shoes of different colors than what they should be for uniformity; blacks dye their hair blonde, blue, orange, or green; or long hair to the waist, for which they can no longer wear the cap comfortably; pants above the knees or below the shoes; kick each other’s butts in celebration; shirts are not buttoned; The managers, instead of taking care of the show, present themselves as even worse than the players.

“Why is there no one who imposes order, discipline. The umpires have lost all authority.

“And forget the privacy excuse. They are a ridiculous rope. Of donkeys loaded with dollars”.

Alejandro Rodríguez, from Caracas, informed Andrés E. Fuentes R. from Puerto La Cruz: “In Venezuela there has been the case of a baseball player who, after playing in the Major Leagues, was Rookie of the Year in the local League, with Salvador Pérez , who had already played with the Royals.

Elvis Castillo, from Puerto la Cruz, asks: “When was it established that the correct rest days for a starting pitcher are four or five?”

Friend Yeyi: At the end of the 19th century, doctors and trainers gave their opinion on the case and when the American League was inaugurated in 1901, this style with rotations was already customary.

Mario Riera, from Carora, asks: “Why don’t they announce who the coaches are at the bases on television?”

Amigo Mayo: They think the narrator should do it.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

