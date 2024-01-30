The official cover of MLB The Show 2024, featuring the 2021 American League LatinoMVP award winner Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Image Credit: SONY/Playstation

The following was announced by Playstation and SONY – MLB The Show 24 cover will feature Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; Learn what led to Vladimir becoming the newest cover athlete, along with what’s new with The Show.

Today, we are thrilled to announce that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your MLB The Show 24 cover athlete!

Star power ⚾️ The trailer for @MLBTheShow 24 featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has dropped Pre-order now! https://t.co/nUUji9cLpD pic.twitter.com/ttyiM35ebe — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2024

We always look for great baseball players with interesting stories to tell. We also want to partner with great people with fun personalities who genuinely enjoy playing MLB The Show. Intentionality is very important to us, and we’ve developed a great relationship with the Guerrero family over the years. The Guerreros are the first father-and-son to be featured on our game cover across the years. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a great baseball player and embodies the sport’s best qualities, as fans saw during his Home Run Derby win last July. He loves the game, comes from a baseball family, and giving back to his community is very important. These factors and others made Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the right choice for this year’s cover athlete.

We are also excited to announce that MLB The Show 24 will launch on March 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Like father, like son — 18 years later pic.twitter.com/B6T64LtBxA — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2024

Pre-order the Standard Edition now to receive one Gold Choice Pack. The Standard Edition includes the full game, 5 The Show packs, and 5,000 Stubs to get you started on your baseball journey. (5,000 Stubs apply to the PS5 version.) The Standard Edition on PS5 is $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD. The Standard Edition on PS4 is $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD.

MLB The Show Presents Ride to Reveal Documentary

Join our host, MLB Legend and MLB The Show cover alumnus David Ortiz, our cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Latin Grammy award-winning artist Eladio Carrión, and friends as they travel to different parts of the Dominican Republic as we learn more about him, his culture and his love for the game. A festive ride unlocking every layer of our cover athlete’s rich background awaits.

Ride to Reveal is MLB The Show’s first deep-dive documentary into baseball’s rich history and growing impact worldwide. Baseball has a rich history and roots in Latin America. Baseball is more than a sport. It’s the heartbeat and passion that symbolizes love for their country and hopes for the future. We hope you’ll enjoy learning about and exploring different cultures through the lens of baseball in the Ride to Reveal.

LATINOS TO GRACE THE COVER OF MLB THE SHOW

(According to USA Today)

MLB ’98 – Bernie Williams 🇵🇷

MLB 2002 – Andruw Jones 🇨🇼

MLB 2005 – Eric Chavez 🇲🇽

MLB 2006 – Vladimir Guerrero Sr. 🇩🇴

MLB 06: The Show – David Ortiz 🇩🇴

MLB 12: The Show – Adrián González 🇲🇽

MLB 14: The Show – Miguel Cabrera 🇻🇪

MLB 15: The Show – Yasiel Puig 🇨🇺

MLB The Show 20 – Javier Báez 🇵🇷

MLB The Show 21 – Fernando Tatis Jr. 🇩🇴

MLB The Show 24 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 🇩🇴

