Adolis García, Jorge Soler, Randy Arozarena, and Luis Robert Jr. share a moment together during 2023 ASG Media Day in Seattle - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

The following was announced by Major League Baseball – MLB to host new version of Players’ Weekend; Weekend to Celebrate Player Personalities, Charitable Efforts, and the People Who Helped Them Become Major Leaguers

Major League Baseball will conduct a reimagined Players’ Weekend this season during the weekend of August 16-18. The 2024 version of Players’ Weekend will provide a platform to celebrate MLB players’ interests, backstories, and the charitable causes that are important to them. The event is focused on showcasing MLB players beyond their stats and on-field performances while telling their stories in an appealing fashion for young fans and casual followers of baseball.

A different aspect of the players’ lives will be highlighted each day through game presentation elements in-stadium, broadcast enhancements with media partners, the release of social media content and more. The points of emphasis will include:

FUN (Friday, August 16): Fun aspects of players’ personalities, friendships and off-field interests will be featured.

Fun aspects of players’ personalities, friendships and off-field interests will be featured. CAUSES (Saturday, August 17): Focus will be on charitable and community initiatives that are important to players.

Focus will be on charitable and community initiatives that are important to players. APPRECIATION (Sunday, August 18): Players will celebrate the people who helped them on their path to the Major Leagues.

During the weekend, players will wear special New Era caps featuring each players’ uniform number on the side panel in a youthful design. Players also will be able to utilize customized bats during the games and, as is customary throughout the regular season, can wear cleats with personalized designs. There will be no changes to the uniforms or players’ names on their jerseys.

The national television schedule will be highlighted by the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, August 17 on FOX. The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball match-up will be the Little League Classic live from Williamsport, PA where the New York Yankees will face off against the Detroit Tigers.

The original Players’ Weekend took place from 2017-2019 and featured specially designed uniforms with players’ nicknames on the back, allowances for cleat and bat designs, and a celebration of Major League players on and off-the-field.

