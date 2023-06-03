Every month MLB selects the top players in baseball. The following was their selection for the Month of May.
American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet
- AL – Aaron Judge, NYY
- NL – Freddie Freeman, LAD
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
- NL – Michael Wacha, SD
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – Josh Jung, TEX
- NL – Spencer Steer, CIN
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Alex Lange, DET
- NL – Camilo Doval, SF
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
David Concepción 50 years of glory – David Concepción 50 años de gloria
David Concepción is one of those cases of those who should be inside, but...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
MLB Top Players of the Month
Every month MLB selects the top players in baseball. The following was their selection...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
A Bassitt Night At Citi Field For Blue Jays
FLUSHING, NY — There was Chris Bassitt on the mound at Citi Field Friday...
-
Baseball/ 8 hours ago
Yankees vs. Dodgers – Can’t Get Any Better Than This!
LOS ANGELES, CA — Dodgers vs. Yankees. It has a high-class nostalgic ring to...