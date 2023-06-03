Connect with us

MLB Top Players of the Month

Every month MLB selects the top players in baseball. The following was their selection for the Month of May.

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

  • AL – Aaron Judge, NYY
  • NL – Freddie Freeman, LAD

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
  • NL – Michael Wacha, SD

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Josh Jung, TEX
  • NL – Spencer Steer, CIN

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Alex Lange, DET
  • NL – Camilo Doval, SF
