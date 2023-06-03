MLB Top Players of the Month

Every month MLB selects the top players in baseball. The following was their selection for the Month of May.

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

AL – Aaron Judge, NYY

NL – Freddie Freeman, LAD

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

AL – Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

NL – Michael Wacha, SD

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

AL – Josh Jung, TEX

NL – Spencer Steer, CIN

American League and National League Relievers of the Month