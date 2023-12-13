Outside of George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of New York Yankees Spring Training facility - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, December 13th — MLB unveils new Spring Breakout initiative, showcasing MLB’s top prospects – Series of March 14th-17th Exhibition Games During 2024 Spring Training; Will Feature Each Club’s Top Minor League Prospects Initiative Will Include Fan Engagement Opportunities with the Game’s Young Stars and Increase Exposure for Future Major Leaguers

Major League Baseball today announced that its 2024 Spring Training schedule will feature a new four-day event called “Spring Breakout,” an effort that will showcase baseball’s future and the current stars of Minor League Baseball. As part of the new initiative, each Major League Club will field a team of their top prospects to play exhibition games against another Club’s top prospects while also creating in-park fan engagement opportunities centered around their up-and-coming players.

All 30 teams' top prospects will go head-to-head in @MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout showcase in March. Complete details: https://t.co/sTtPNnpKlz pic.twitter.com/65IdLbJYY8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 13, 2023

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues. Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs, and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars.”

The inaugural Spring Breakout, slated from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17, 2024, will feature seven-inning games for the prospects. Each team will be comprised of an organization’s top 20-25 prospects from all levels of Minor League Baseball, with these players now performing in Major League Spring Training at an earlier point in their careers. Twelve contests will be played as part of doubleheaders that are paired with a Major League Spring Training game.

Twenty-eight (28) Clubs will play one Spring Breakout exhibition game, while one Florida-based Club and one Arizona-based Club will play two Spring Breakout exhibition games within their respective regions, thereby ensuring the participation of all 30 Clubs. Spring Breakout also will highlight various on-field innovations that are in place in Minor League Baseball.

Spring Breakout creates another touchpoint on the baseball calendar that celebrates MLB’s future stars, joining the All-Star Futures Game during MLB’s annual All-Star Week and the Arizona Fall League played annually each October and November. Exclusive Spring Breakout content will be available on MLB.com and the MLB App and covered on MLB Network. Fans can follow @MLBPipeline for more information.

2024 MLB SPRING BREAKOUT SCHEDULE

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports