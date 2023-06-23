MLB World Tour to return to London in 2024 with Mets and Phillies

MLB 2024 London Series: Mets vs. Phillies - Image Credit: MLB

The following press release was published today on MLB.com — NL East rivals to meet in two-game series at London Stadium on June 8-9, 2024

The MLB WORLD TOUR will return to London Stadium in 2024 with a two-game series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on June 8-9, 2024, as was announced today by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA).

The NL East rivalry will mark MLB’s third series played in London, following the inaugural series that was held on June 29-30, 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, and this weekend’s upcoming games between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 2024 London Series will mark the fourth international trip for the Mets and the first for Philadelphia. New York participated in the first-ever regular season games played in Mexico during a three-game series against the San Diego Padres in Monterrey from August 16-18, 1996 before appearing in MLB’s first regular season games in Japan during a two-game opening series with the Cubs on March 29-30, 2000. The Mets made their most recent trip on June 28-30, 2010, when they played a three-game series against the Florida Marlins in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Alex and I are thrilled the Mets will play in the MLB 2024 London Series. Interest in baseball is growing all over the world and to bring the Mets ‘never-say-die’ attitude to sports fans in London is a tremendous honor. Our Queens family is ready to show London a great time with exciting baseball and amazing experiences that create new fans and build the Mets community throughout the United Kingdom,” said Steve Cohen, Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO.

“Major League Baseball has done an excellent job of expanding its footprint internationally and we are honored to play a role in that effort as part of the 2024 London Series,” said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase our players’ talents and highlight the excitement that comes with a Phillies-Mets matchup for our fans in the UK and for those who have never attended a baseball game.”

The 2024 London Series is part of the MLB WORLD TOUR, an historic slate of games that will bring MLB teams and players to the league’s global fan base. The MLB WORLD TOUR represents MLB and the MLBPA’s largest ever international play plan featuring up to 24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe through the 2026 season.

Fans can keep up to date with the latest information about the MLB London Series here.

