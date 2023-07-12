MLB WORLD TOUR TO VISIT FOUR COUNTRIES IN 2024

2024 World Tour for MLB - Image Credit: MLB

Season to Open with Dodgers and Padres in First-Ever Games in Korea; Regular Season Games Return to Mexico City and London for Second Straight Season; Spring Training to Also Feature Pair of Games in the Dominican Republic – Published on MLB.com – Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

Major League Baseball will take its MLB WORLD TOUR to four different countries outside the United States and Canada throughout 2024, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced today. The 2024 MLB championship season will begin with the first-ever regular season games in Korea as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres meet for two games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20th-21st.

For the first time in MLB history, the regular season will start in Korea! The @Dodgers and @Padres will open the 2024 slate on March 20-21. pic.twitter.com/IvIJ9nqI8V — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023

Regular season games will return to Mexico City for a second consecutive season with a two-game set between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies on April 27th-28th. The pair of MLB WORLD TOUR events join the previously announced two-game series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at London Stadium on June 8-9, 2024.

In addition to the three international regular season series, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will meet for a pair of Spring Training contests at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 9th-10th.

⚾️¡República Dominicana prepárense que vamos para allá!⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3EerMs8RFG — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 12, 2023

The Opening Series in Seoul featuring the Dodgers and Padres – two franchises with a tradition of South Korean players – will mark the ninth international opener outside the 50 United States and Canada in Major League history, following the 1999 Opening Game in Monterrey, Mexico between the Rockies and Padres; the 2000 Opening Game in Tokyo, Japan between the Mets and Chicago Cubs; the 2001 Opening Game in San Juan, Puerto Rico between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays; the 2004 Opening Series in Tokyo between the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and New York Yankees; the 2008 Opening Series in Tokyo between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics; the 2012 Opening Series in Tokyo between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners; the 2014 Opening Series in Sydney, Australia between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks; and the 2019 Opening Series in Tokyo between the Athletics and Mariners.

For the Dodgers, this will mark their first international trip since playing the Padres in Monterrey in 2018. Los Angeles has also played in the 2014 Sydney opener; 2010 exhibition games in Taiwan against the Chinese Professional Baseball League All-Stars; 2008 exhibition games against the Padres in Beijing, China; 2003 exhibition games against the Mets in Mexico City; and 1988 exhibition games against the Montreal Expos in San Juan and Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

In addition to the aforementioned games against Los Angeles, the Padres have participated in the 2023 regular season series against the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City; 2016 exhibition games against the Astros in Mexico City; a 2002 exhibition game against the D-backs in Hermosillo, Mexico; a 2001 exhibition game against the Rockies in Culiacan, Mexico; the 1999 season-opener against Colorado in Monterrey; and a three-game regular season set in 1996 against the Mets in Monterrey.

Houston last played internationally in 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey. Prior to that series, the Astros also played in the aforementioned 2016 exhibition series against San Diego in Mexico City; 2004 exhibition games against the Florida Marlins in Mexico City; 2001 exhibition games against the Cleveland Indians in Valencia, Venezuela; 2000 exhibition games against the Red Sox in Santo Domingo; and a pair of exhibition games in 1982 against the Baltimore Orioles in San Juan and Bayamon.

We are headed to Mexico City! See you next April 27th-28th, as we take on the Colorado Rockies in a two-game set.#MexicoCitySeries 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Y5UgKZFVSB — Houston Astros (@astros) July 12, 2023

The Rockies will make their first international trip since taking on the D-backs in 2019 exhibition games in Monterrey. Colorado has also played in the aforementioned games against San Diego in 2001 in Culiacan and the 1999 Opening Day contest in Monterrey.

The Mets made their most recent trip in 2010, when they played a three-game series against the Florida Marlins in San Juan. They have also participated in regular season games against the Expos in San Juan in 2003 and 2004; the 2003 exhibition games against Los Angeles in Mexico City; MLB’s first regular season games in Japan during the 2000 Opening Series with the Cubs; 1999 exhibition games against the Expos in Santo Domingo; the first-ever regular season games played in Mexico during a three-game series in 1996 against the Padres in Monterrey; and exhibition games in San Juan against the Pirates in 1976 and 1979.

The Phillies are making just their second trip outside the United States and Canada, following two games in San Juan against the Pirates in 1977.

The MLB WORLD TOUR is an historic slate of games that will bring MLB teams and players to the league’s global fan base. The MLB WORLD TOUR represents MLB and the MLBPA’s largest ever international play plan featuring up to 24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe between the 2023-2026 seasons.

