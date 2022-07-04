MLB’s Monthly Award Winners for June

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet
- AL – Yordan Alvarez, HOU
- NL – Kyle Schwarber, PHI
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – Dylan Cease, CWS
- NL – Sandy Alcantara, MIA
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – Julio Rodríguez, SEA
- NL – Michael Harris II, ATL
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Emmanuel Clase, CLE
- NL – Edwin Díaz, NYM
