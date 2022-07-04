Connect with us

Baseball

MLB’s Monthly Award Winners for June

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

  • AL – Yordan Alvarez, HOU
  • NL – Kyle Schwarber, PHI

 

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Dylan Cease, CWS
  • NL – Sandy Alcantara, MIA

 

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Julio Rodríguez, SEA
  • NL – Michael Harris II, ATL

 

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Emmanuel Clase, CLE
  • NL – Edwin Díaz, NYM
