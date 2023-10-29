The following was recently announced by Major League Soccer — MLS announces 2023 Year-End Awards finalists
Major League Soccer today announced finalists for the 2023 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league’s top performers during the regular season.
Among the finalists are individuals representing 13 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati and St. Louis CITY SC are the most represented clubs with finalists in four award categories each.
The below finalists (in alphabetical order) earned the highest average votes from the following groups:
- Current MLS first-team players
- MLS clubs (coaches, technical directors/general managers)
- Select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2023 MLS regular season
Nominees: 2023 Year-End Awards
Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalists
- Luciano Acosta – FC Cincinnati
- Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
- Dénis Bouanga – LAFC
Introducing the finalists for our 2023 MLS awards. 💯
First up…who will win the Landon Donovan MVP award? pic.twitter.com/0WTsa3GnIt
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2023
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalists
- Bradley Carnell – St. Louis CITY SC
- Wilfried Nancy – Columbus Crew
- Pat Noonan – FC Cincinnati
MLS Newcomer of the Year finalists
For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who had previous professional experience and made his MLS debut in 2023.
- Giorgos Giakoumakis – Atlanta United
- Eduard Löwen – St. Louis CITY SC
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF
MLS Young Player of the Year finalists
For this award, any “young player” in MLS who is age 22 or younger during the calendar year is eligible for consideration.
- Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
- Duncan McGuire – Orlando City SC
- Aidan Morris – Columbus Crew
Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalists
- Roman Bürki – St. Louis CITY SC
- Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati
- Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC
MLS Defender of the Year finalists
- Yeimar Gómez Andrade – Seattle Sounders FC
- Matt Miazga – FC Cincinnati
- Tim Parker – St. Louis CITY SC
MLS Comeback Player of the Year finalists
Honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity and, as a result, missed a significant portion of the 2022 season – then shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2023 season.
- João Paulo – Seattle Sounders FC
- Alan Pulido – Sporting Kansas City
- Miles Robinson – Atlanta United
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award finalists
Learn more about the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award and our Players’ community efforts here.
- Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union
- Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew
- Taylor Washington – Nashville SC
MLS Referee of the Year finalists
- Jon Freemon
- Victor Rivas
- Ted Unkel
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year finalists
- Michael Barwegan
- Cam Blanchard
- Ian McKay
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
MLS/ 7 hours ago
MLS announces 2023 Year-End Awards finalists
The following was recently announced by Major League Soccer — MLS announces 2023 Year-End...
-
Baseball/ 21 hours ago
Diamondbacks snag Game 2 of World Series
LOS ANGELES, CA — Small ball? Players with speed? Today, the masterminds that make...
-
Baseball/ 22 hours ago
Triples And Home Runs By a Cub 2nd Baseman – Triples y Jonrones De Un 2da Base Cachorro
“Donate what is yours without remembering, but if you receive something, don’t ever forget...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
How Do They Top This Wild Opening Game?
LOS ANGELES, CA — Where do I begin? Yes, there have been great World...