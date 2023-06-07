MLS statement on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi intends to join Inter Miami and MLS this summer - Image Credit: Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer on Wednesday released the following statement about Lionel Messi stating he intends to join Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer this summer:

“We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer. Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League.”

🚨 BREAKING — Lionel Messi: “I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed”. pic.twitter.com/rm5R4TGFSM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

To learn more about the Messi news and him joining Major League Soccer, read this article by Fabrizio Romano and Tom Lutz posted on The Guardian — Lionel Messi confirms he will spurn Barcelona and Saudis for Inter Miami in MLS

