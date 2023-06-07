Connect with us

MLS statement on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi intends to join Inter Miami and MLS this summer - Image Credit: Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer on Wednesday released the following statement about Lionel Messi stating he intends to join Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer this summer:

“We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer. Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League.”

To learn more about the Messi news and him joining Major League Soccer, read this article by Fabrizio Romano and Tom Lutz posted on The Guardian Lionel Messi confirms he will spurn Barcelona and Saudis for Inter Miami in MLS

