Mookie Betts making a Legitimate Bid for NL MVP

LOS ANGELES, CA — I can never figure out why teams throw in the towel so soon after the All-Star break. Case in point: the Mets. Today, they stand at 60-72 and nine games back in the NL Wild Card standings with 30 games left to play. When they began to purge their team of veterans, they had at least 60 games to play. They are 12-18 in their last 30 games and maybe could have won enough of those games to make a run in the next 30 remaining with what they had on that roster. Just wondering…

Today, the Dodgers continue their quest for another NL Western division title and their 11th straight playoff berth in the NL. Only the 1991-2005 Braves, with 14 consecutive playoff appearances (winning the NL Eastern division in each of those seasons), and the 1995-2007 Yankees, who had 13 consecutive postseason appearances where they won nine AL East division titles, are ahead in this achievement.

Clayton Kershaw, 11-4, 2.52 ERA, 115 strikeouts, started for the Dodgers, and Merrill Kelly, 10-5, 2.97, 146, and strikeouts got the nod for the Diamondbacks. One of the things about the Dodgers that has been a problem for everyone they play is that they will beat you with a 4 to 5 barrage of home runs or a deluge of singles and doubles with a few stolen bases in between.

Kershaw was not sharp in the early innings, but it didn’t matter, as the Dodgers scored six runs on five singles and four doubles over the first three innings. They would score three more runs, including home runs by Mookie Betts, his career-high 36th, and number 17th for Will Smith.

Chris Taylor went three for three with a pair of doubles and a single on his birthday and bobblehead night. The Dodgers would collect a total of sixteen hits and nine runs. It was a good old-fashioned shellacking against an outstanding pitcher in Merril Kelly.

Betts went two for three with a walk and is making it very interesting as he continues to give Ronald Acuña Jr. a run for the money in what could be a very close vote for NL MVP this season.

Do all the numbers, and it is close, but Acuña Jr. only plays the outfield, and Betts plays a gold glove right field, second base, and shortstop. Giving Dodgers manager Dave Roberts so much flexibility.

Who do you think is most valuable to their team, Acuña Jr. or Betts?

