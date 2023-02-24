More prospects than ever before – Más prospectos que nunca antes

“The woman was not born so that she is understood, but so that she is loved”… Federico García Lorca.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) **The Dodgers sent two scouts to Mexico yesterday, with the mission of signing a pitcher, whose name they have not disclosed “for security reasons”… It will dawn and we will see!… **By the way, the three scout friends with whom I had breakfast yesterday at “El Camarón Borracho” agree that this year there are more valuable prospects than ever in training. Over 60. And they mentioned Gavin Cross of the Royals; Royce Lewis, Twins; Gavin Williams, Indians; Colson Montgomery, White Sox; and Jackson Jobe, Tigres… They’re doing well, guys they’re doing well!… Play Ball! in practice games. We are already partying… ** Cuban José Abreu says he is very happy to now belong to the Astros, “because I feel very close to the World Series”…

** The Braves are keeping the image of Hank Aaron alive, and for good reason. Huge photos of the slugger who hit 755 home runs appear all over the training ground for that team, at Cool Today Park in North Port, here in Florida…

-o-o-o-o-

“Here’s to the woman!… Who could fall into his arms without falling into his hands!”… Ambrose Bierce.

“A woman is loved or loved”… Rubén Darío.

-o-o-o-

** Yesterday Thursday was the 59th anniversary of the arrival in the Major Leagues of the first Japanese in history. It was pitcher, Masanori Murakami, signed by the Giants… **Three Major League teams have received proposals from businessmen to play in Venezuela during 2024 training sessions. None have responded affirmatively or negatively. They are the Braves, the Royals and the Twins. They told me that they will make a decision in a timely manner… ** Anyway, a Major League Baseball spokesperson commented that all the organizations prefer to play in Florida or Arizona, for reasons, not only of security, but also of comfort…

** Eureka!, I’ve seen Astros manager Dusty Baker without the disgusting toothpick in his mouth. Hopefully he has left him permanently, so that he is no longer rude, filthy… **The Mexicans have put together an initial roster of 48 players, to gradually reduce it until the so-called Clásico arrives… ** They announce the participation of 20 teams, which they will play between March 8 and 21, in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami…

-o-o-o-

“There is no heavier load than a light woman”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.



————–Español—————-

Más prospectos que nunca antes

“La mujer no ha nacido para que se le comprenda, sino para que se le ame”… Federico García Lorca.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) **Los Dodgers mandaron ayer a México dos scouts, con la misión de firmar a un lanzador, cuyo nombre no han dado a conocer “por razones de seguridad”… ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!… **Por cierto, los tres scouts amigos con quienes desayuné ayer en “El Camarón Borracho”, coinciden en que este año hay más prospectos valiosos que nunca en los entrenamientos. Más de 60. Y mencionaron a Gavin Cross, de los Royals; Royce Lewis, Twins; Gavin Williams, Indios; Colson Montgómery, Medias Blancas; y Jackson Jobe, Tigres… ¡Van bien, muchachos van bien!… ¡Play Ball! en los juegos de entrenamientos. Ya estamos de fiesta… ** El cubano José Abreu, se dice muy feliz de pertenecer ahora a los Astros, “porque me siento muy cerca de la Serie Mundial”…

** Los Bravos mantienen viva la imagen de Hank Aaron, y por buenas razones. Fotos enormes del slugger que sacó 755 jonrones, aparecen en todo el ambiente de los entrenamientos de ese equipo, en el Cool Today Park, de North Port, aquí en Florida…

-o-o-o-o-

“¡Brindo por la mujer!… ¡Quién pudiera caer en sus brazos sin caer en sus manos!”… Ambrose Bierce.

“A la mujer se le ama o se le ama”… Rubén Darío.

-o-o-o-

** Ayer jueves fue el aniversario 59, de la llegada a Grandes Ligas del primer japonés en la historia. Fue el lanzador Masanori Murakami, firmado por los Gigantes… **Tres equipos de Grandes Ligas han recibido proposiciones de empresarios para jugar en Venezuela durante los entrenamientos 2024. Ninguno ha respondido afirmativa ni negativamente. Son los Bravos, los Royals y los Twins. Me dijeron que tomarán una decisión oportunamente… ** De todas maneras, un vocero de Major League Baseball comentó que todas las organizaciones prefieren jugar en Florida o Arizona, por razones, no sólo de seguridad, sino también de comodidad…

**¡Eureka!, he visto al mánager de los Bravos, Dusty Baker, sin el asqueroso palillo de dientes en su boca. Ojalá lo haya dejado definitivamente, para que ya no sea mal educado, cochino… **Los mexicanos han armado un róster inicial de 48 peloteros, para reducirlo paulatinamente hasta que llegue el llamado Clásico… ** Anuncian la participación de 20 equipos, los cuales jugarán entre el ocho y el 21 de marzo, en Taiwán, Tokio, Phoenix y Miami…

-o-o-o-

“No hay carga más pesada que una mujer liviana”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.



