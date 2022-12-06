More protests about my library – Más protestas por lo de mi biblioteca

“Intelligence is like underwear: we wear it hidden, and we must know how to choose who we show it to”… Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Ricardo M. Bermúdez, from Caracas, asks: “How is it possible that you donated your library to the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame and not to Venezuela, since this is your country and you was elected to the Hall of Fame here?! Do you love Mexico and hate Venezuela”.

Friend Chardo: Several times I have explained that I donated my library to the Venezuelan Hall of Fame. They even came from there to see the material. But they told me that they don’t have the necessary space.

That library weighed 1,550 kilos, more than a ton and a half. I even have 500 more kilos of books and other texts here, which they will receive in Monterrey as soon as I die.

In Mexico they built a space, especially for this material, which is managed by professional librarians.

Everything that I can donate to Mexico is nothing compared to how much I have received and continue to receive from Mexicans, especially in terms of friendship and about my profession.

And yes, I love Mexico, I love Venezuela and I love all of humanity.

The professional umpire Juan Loaiza, from Caracas, opines: “I recently sent you an email where I emulated your style, when a child wrote a letter to his father, in which he expressed his concern, as a baseball player, for dyeing his hair blond, red or blue, grow a horrible beard, and ingest all kinds of harmful substances, because he believes that only then would he be a better baseball player. Now, another malignant virus, that of the ‘perreo’. Brother, this is not going to put an end to baseball, but it does deteriorate its image.”

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks: “Why didn’t Willians Astudillo establish himself in the Major Leagues and go to Japan? A friend asks me, and I have no answer.”

Amigo Neno: Willians spent four years with the Twins and one with the Marlins, without consolidating in the Majors. He was released and was lucky to get the Japanese contract.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, asks: “I want to read a biography of Pete Rose. Which one do you recommend?

Friend and namesake: I’ve already read 12 biographies of Pete. Choose between Mike Towee’s “Charle Hustle”; “Hustle” by Michael Sokolove; or “Pete Rose: My Story”, by Pete Rose and Roger Kahn. The latter is the most expensive, but also the best.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————— Español—————

Más protestas por lo de mi biblioteca

“La inteligencia es como la ropa interior: la llevamos oculta, y debemos saber escoger a quién se la mostramos”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Ricardo M. Bermúdez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¡¿Cómo es posible que haya donado su biblioteca al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano y no al de Venezuela, ya que éste es su país y fue elevado al Salón de aquí?! Ud. ama a México y odia a Venezuela”.

Amigo Chardo: Varias veces he explicado que doné mi biblioteca al Salón de la Fama de Venezuela. Incluso, de allá vinieron a ver el material. Pero me dijeron que no tienen el espacio necesario.

Esa biblioteca pesó mil 550 kilos, más de tonelada y media. Incluso, aquí tengo 500 kilos más de libros y otros textos, que recibirán en Monterrey tan pronto como cuando yo muera.

En México edificaron un local, especialmente para ese material, que es manejado por bibliotecarias y bibliotecarios profesionales.

Todo lo que yo pueda donarle a México es nada ante lo mucho que he recibido y sigo recibiendo de los mexicanos, especialmente en cuanto a amistad y acerca de mi profesión.

Y sí, amo a México, amo a Venezuela y amo a toda la humanidad.

El umpire profesional Juan Loaiza, de Caracas, opina: “Hace poco te envié un correo donde emulaba tu estilo, al escribir un niño una carta de a su padre, en la cual expresaba su preocupación, como jugador del beisbol, por teñirse el cabello de rubio, rojo o azul, dejarse horrible barba, e ingerir todo tipo de sustancias nocivas, porque cree que sólo así sería mejor pelotero. Ahora, otro virus maligno, el del ‘perreo’. Hermano, ésto no va a acabar con el beisbol, pero sí deteriora su imagen”.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Por qué Willians Astudillo no se estableció en Grandes Ligas y se fue a Japón?, me pregunta un amigo, y no tengo respuesta”.

Amigo Neno: Willians estuvo cuatro años con los Twins y uno con los Marlins, sin consolidarse en las Mayores. Quedó libre y fue afortunado, al conseguir el contrato japonés.

Juan L. Bonilla, de Ensenada, pregunta: “Deseo leer una biografía de Pete Rose. ¿Cuál me recomienda?”.

Amigo y tocayo: Ya he leído 12 biografías de Pete. Escoge entre “Charle Hustle”, de Mike Towee; “Hustle”, por Michael Sokolove; o “Pete Rose: My Story”, por Pete Rose y Roger Kahn. Ésta última es la más costosa, pero también la mejor.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5