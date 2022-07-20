MORE THAN 100 HIGH SCHOOL-AGE PLAYERS ARRIVE FOR WEEK ONE OF THE HANK AARON INVITATIONAL AT JACKIE ROBINSON TRAINING COMPLEX  

Editors Note: We are happy to publish this press release from MLB because we want our readers to become familiar with programs like this. We know that there are many potential stars in our communities, unfortunately many of those kids, especially the ones in communities like mine, the South Bronx will never be “discovered.” The fact is that families in poor communities do not have the resources to promote their children to be seen by scouts for division one schools and for he major leagues. Therefore, we like to share any programs available for them.

Week One Will Welcome Diverse Gathering of Athletes

To Vero Beach, Fla. from 21 States

Week One of the Hank Aaron Invitational, operated by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), will welcome 100 amateur baseball athletes – from diverse backgrounds and hailing from 21 states – to the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, in Vero Beach, Fla. The first week of the diversity-focused amateur development camp begins on Thursday, July 21st until Monday, July 25th, and will provide training and instruction from former Major League Players, coaches and baseball executives. The week will include special guest presentations and addresses. Attached is the roster for Week One.

The Hank Aaron Invitational is supported by USA Baseball and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint initiative by MLB and MLBPA to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally.

Schedule of special appearances includes:

July 21 st – Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and Georgetown University Head Baseball Coach Edwin Thompson

– Hall of Famer and Georgetown University Head Baseball Coach July 22 nd – Former Head Baseball Coach Roger Cador

– Former Head Baseball Coach July 23rd – Omar Minaya, Former Mets General Manager; current consultant for amateur scouting for MLB

Former MLB Players as On-Field Coaches (scheduled to appear; in alphabetical order)

Luis Alicea

Willie Banks

Michael Bourn

Lou Collier

Eric Davis

Courtney Duncan

Marvin Freeman

David Gallagher

Ken Griffey, Sr.

Marquis Grissom

Ken Hill

Brian Hunter

Ron Jackson

Charles Johnson

Pat Mahomes

Jerry Manuel

Fred McGriff

Darren Oliver

Jerry Royster

Mike Scioscia

Reggie Smith

Junior Spivey

Michael Tucker

Lenny Webster

Jemile Weeks

Reggie Williams

Dmitri Young

**Collectively, 29 All-Star appearance; 7 World Series titles**

Former MiLB Players, Managers, Coaches & Executives (scheduled to appear; in alphabetical order)

Antonio Grissom

Stan Kyles

Carlos Muñoz

Reggie Waller

Tye Waller

Baseball Executives (scheduled to appear during week one; in alphabetical order)

Jean Lee Batrus , Executive Director of the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation

Jeffrey Hammonds , MLBPA Associate Director, Player Programs and Initiatives

, MLBPA Associate Director, Player Programs and Initiatives Del Matthews , MLB Vice President of Baseball Development

, MLB Vice President of Baseball Development Tony Reagins, MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer

WHERE: Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960