MORE THAN 100 HIGH SCHOOL-AGE PLAYERS ARRIVE FOR WEEK ONE OF THE HANK AARON INVITATIONAL AT JACKIE ROBINSON TRAINING COMPLEX  

Editors Note: We are happy to publish this press release from MLB because we want our readers to become familiar with programs like this. We know that there are many potential stars in our communities, unfortunately many of those kids, especially the ones in communities like mine, the South Bronx will never be “discovered.” The fact is that families in poor communities do not have the resources to promote their children to be seen by scouts for division one schools and for he major leagues. Therefore, we like to share any programs available for them.
——————————————————————————
Week One Will Welcome Diverse Gathering of Athletes
To Vero Beach, Fla. from 21 States
Week One of the Hank Aaron Invitational, operated by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), will welcome 100 amateur baseball athletes – from diverse backgrounds and hailing from 21 states – to the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, in Vero Beach, Fla. The first week of the diversity-focused amateur development camp begins on Thursday, July 21st until Monday, July 25th, and will provide training and instruction from former Major League Players, coaches and baseball executives. The week will include special guest presentations and addresses. Attached is the roster for Week One.
The Hank Aaron Invitational is supported by USA Baseball and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint initiative by MLB and MLBPA to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally.
Schedule of special appearances includes:
- July 21st – Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and Georgetown University Head Baseball Coach Edwin Thompson
- July 22nd – Former Head Baseball Coach Roger Cador
- July 23rd – Omar Minaya, Former Mets General Manager; current consultant for amateur scouting for MLB
Former MLB Players as On-Field Coaches (scheduled to appear; in alphabetical order)
- Luis Alicea
- Willie Banks
- Michael Bourn
- Lou Collier
- Eric Davis
- Courtney Duncan
- Marvin Freeman
- David Gallagher
- Ken Griffey, Sr.
- Marquis Grissom
- Ken Hill
- Brian Hunter
- Ron Jackson
- Charles Johnson
- Pat Mahomes
- Jerry Manuel
- Fred McGriff
- Darren Oliver
- Jerry Royster
- Mike Scioscia
- Reggie Smith
- Junior Spivey
- Michael Tucker
- Lenny Webster
- Jemile Weeks
- Reggie Williams
- Dmitri Young
**Collectively, 29 All-Star appearance; 7 World Series titles**
Former MiLB Players, Managers, Coaches & Executives (scheduled to appear; in alphabetical order)
- Antonio Grissom
- Stan Kyles
- Carlos Muñoz
- Reggie Waller
- Tye Waller
Baseball Executives (scheduled to appear during week one; in alphabetical order)
-
-
- Jean Lee Batrus, Executive Director of the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
-
- Jeffrey Hammonds, MLBPA Associate Director, Player Programs and Initiatives
- Del Matthews, MLB Vice President of Baseball Development
- Tony Reagins, MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer
WHERE: Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Boxing/ 4 hours ago
Cotto Launches New Boxing Promotion In San Juan
Special coverage provided by Don Altamirano, San Juan San Juan- Professional boxing is returning...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
MORE THAN 100 HIGH SCHOOL-AGE PLAYERS ARRIVE FOR WEEK ONE OF THE HANK AARON INVITATIONAL AT JACKIE ROBINSON TRAINING COMPLEX
Editors Note: We are happy to publish this press release from MLB because we...
-
Baseball/ 18 hours ago
Bigleaguers pension reaches $220 thousand annually – Pensión de bigleaguers llega a $220 mil anuales
“What did a traffic light say to another traffic light?… Don’t look at me,...
-
Sports/ 23 hours ago
Hometown All-Star leads American League to a victory at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game
LOS ANGELES — The lights that shine throughout Hollywood found their way to 1000...