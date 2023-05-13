Mothers weekend – Fin de semana de las Madres

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – I was a child, the first time I heard: “I beat up this guy, because he mentioned my mother.”

It seemed like a contradiction to me. I thought, within my childish innocence, that if one was reminded of your mother, you should be grateful. It was that someone remembered the loved one.

Until they explained to me that is was like a curse word toward your mother..

This is Mother’s Weekend, don’t force her to cook for everyone.

Congratulations to all the mothers and all the children!

-o-o-o-

Why is there no Mother-in-law Day? And listen to me…: she is the mother of you know who”… Pacomio.-

“Because of how much they have to do every day, there should be more than one mother for each child”… Lorenzo Meza.-

“Without mothers there would be no children… But hey, we are at hand, because likewise, without children there would be no mothers”… Tomás Céspedes.-

“Eva wanted to buy her mother a gift for Mother’s Day, but she couldn’t find what to give a rib?” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“Watch out!: Stem cells are not the mothers of cellulite or cell phones”… Joseph McKadew.-

“The nuns call themselves mothers. Like someone who says: Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack”… Dick Secades.-

“How many children did Mother Teresa of Calcutta have?”… Pachomio.-

“My mom had a Ph.D. as a laundress”… Lou Gehrig.-

“Being the mother of another mother is very nice… Until they call you a grandmother”… Raquel Castaños.-

“If ‘there is only one mother’, how did she bring eight billion people into the world, all by herself?” … La Pimpi.-

“Julio Iglesias will donate the zipper of his fly to the Museum of the Unknown Mother in Madrid”… Dick Secades.-

The Venezuelan umpire, Roberto Olivo, published in his autobiography that the mother most mentioned in the stadiums was his.

“When the mother kisses her son, she also kisses the love from which he was born” … Ramón de Campoamor.-

“Mom is the name of God on the lips of children”… Milton Berle.-

“They say that automation does everything, while you’re sitting there… But no, the one who does everything is called a mother”… Joey Adams.-

“Don’t tell me that evolution has been successful. How is it possible that mothers still only have two hands and two arms?!”… Milton Berle.-

“As Pope God cannot be present in every house, he invented mothers”… Joey Adams.-

“Advantage of being a mother…: they can have several children, instead one can have only one mother”…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

