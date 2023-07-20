Very “Ohtanised” The MLB Environment – Muy “Ohtanisado” El Ambiente De La MLB

“To all of us, Colombia and Venezuela are one country. The border is a problem created by corrupted politicians”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Who said, “I heard I’m going to get fired, which doesn’t bother me. However, now, before going to bed, I have a few drinks?”

THE ANSWER: Buck Showalter.

Our big league environment is so “ohtanized” that most experts ignore how the Angels, with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and all the rest, are slipping, and are penultimate in the West Division, at 48-48, the worst record among 13 of the 15 American League teams.

Very few care that the Rays, with a remarkable 60-39 record, the second best in wins of the 30 teams on both leagues, are now tied in first place in the East Division with two games in the lost column, behind the Orioles, 58-37.

What matters most in this environment is that in Tampa, they have just joined those interested in signing the Japanese. The way things are going, all 30 teams are going to be interested in home run hitter and pitcher, who just turned 29 years old, as recently as the fifth of this month.

And the truth, to this day, is that Angels owner Arturo Moreno, who personally handles his roster moves, hasn’t said he’s trading Ohtani. The whole atmosphere of such negotiations is a product of the collective imagination.

And since it is forbidden to speak publicly about any possible trade until the last day of this July, the collective is in charge of creating these imaginary negotiations.

Until the day before yesterday they said: “The Dodgers are the main contenders to get Ohtani.”

Yesterday I heard: “The Dodgers have no interest in Ohtani.”

Sometimes I read: “Shohei Ohtani’s agents are aiming for $550 million for 10 seasons.”

Other times: “Ohtani’s signing will cost $600 million for 12 seasons.”

But the only certainty is that this year, the young man gets paid $30 million from the Angels.

Is this tremendous atmosphere of collective rumors around a baseball player correct?

It is inevitable, because he is not just a good player, but a rare and incredible specimen.

In 253 years of Major League baseball, only two players, of the more than 22,500 who have played at these levels, have been able to throw unhittable pitches to home plate, and also hit it out of the park, like this Japanese man. The other, of course, none other than Babe Ruth, a century ago.

There are only 12 days left for Moreno, CAAA Sport and Ohtani himself, to reveal the truth of truths, and that is, who will he played for, what uniform will he wear for the next decade, and how much, he’s getting paid for those services.

Meanwhile, the fury has risen, as my friend Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnline informs me, with money pouring for bets over this event in Las Vegas. The majority of bettors believes that Ohtani will be a Dodger in August and that’s where they’re putting their dollars… We’ll see, tomorrow is another day!

In any case, it is remarkable that of the 1,200 players on the rosters of 40, only one gets such attention, so many comments, so much ink and time on radio, television and the Internet. And to this day, no one has said that Shohei Ohtani doesn’t deserve the highest honors in history. The unanimous opinion is that, it is something totally unusual.

Beware: Ohtani hasn’t been able to help his team get anywhere.

-o-o-o-

“I got divorced and married my sister-in-law, just to save in mothers-in-law”… Fosforito.

-o-o-o-

“It has been scientifically proven that all those who get divorced were married”… Pachomio.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Muy “Ohtanisado” El Ambiente De La MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: ¿Quién dijo: “He oído que me van a despedir, lo que no me preocupa. Sin embargo, ahora, antes de acostarme, me tomo unos cuantos tragos?”

LA RESPUESTA: Buck Showalter.

Nuestro cotarro de las Grandes Ligas está tan “ohtanisado”, que los más expertos ignoran cómo los Angelinos, con Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout y todo lo demás, andan dando resbalones, penúltimos en la División Oeste, con 48-48, el peor récord entre otros 13 de los 15 equipos de la Americana.

A pocos les importa que los Rays, con notable récord de 60-39, y segundo en victorias entre los 30 equipos de ambas Ligas, hoy amanecen empates en primer lugar de la División Este de la Americana, con dos juegos más en la columna de los perdidos, detrás de los Orioles, 58-37.

Lo que más importa en este ambiente, es que en Tampa, acaban de sumarse a los interesados en llevarse al japonés. Como van las cosas, los 30 equipos van a estar interesados en el joven jonronero y pitcher de 29 años, cumplidos tan recientemente, como el cinco de este mes.

Y la verdad, hasta hoy, es que el propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno, quien maneja personalmente los movimientos de su roster, no ha dicho que vaya a salir de Ohtani. Todo el ambiente de tales negociaciones es producto de la imaginación colectiva.

Y como hasta el último día de este julio, está prohibido hablar públicamente de ese posible cambio, el colectivo se ocupa de crear esas imaginarias negociaciones.

Hasta anteayer decían: “Los Dodgers son principales aspirantes a llevarse a Ohtani”.

Ayer oí: “Los Dodgers no tienen ningún interés en Ohtani”.

A veces leo: “Los agentes de Shohei Ohtani aspiran a $550 millones por 10 temporadas”.

Otras veces: “La firma de Ohtani costará $600 millones por 12 campañas”.

Pero lo único cierto es que este año, el mozo cobra $30 millones de los Angelinos.

¿Es correcto o no este tremendo ambiente de rumores colectivos alrededor de un pelotero?

Es inevitable, porque no se trata de un jugador bueno, sino de un raro espécimen fuera de serie.

En 253 años de Grandes Ligas, solamente dos, entre más de 22 mil 500 que han jugado por estos niveles, han podido lanzar la pelota para home imbateable, y además sacarla de los parques a batazos, como este japonés. El otro, por supuesto, nada menos que Babe Ruth, hace un siglo.

Faltan apenas 12 días para que Moreno, “CAAA Sport” y el mismo Ohtani, puedan revelar la verdad de las verdades, o sea, con cuál uniforme jugará la próxima década, y cuánto, por fin, van a pagarle por esos servicios.

Entre tanto, la furia ha llegado, como me lo informa mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de “BetOnline”, a que en Las Vegas ruede dinero sobre el caso. Los apostadores, en la mayoría, creen que Ohtani será en agosto un Dodger y ahí ponen sus dólares… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

De todas maneras, es notable que de los mil 200 peloteros en los rosters de los 40, solo uno merezca tal atención, tantos comentarios, tanta tinta y tiempo en radio, televisión e internet. Y hasta hoy, nadie ha dicho que Shohei Ohtani no merezca los mayores honorarios en la historia. La opinión unánime es que, resulta sobrenatural.

Ojo: Ohtani no ha podido ayudar a su equipo a llegar a ninguna parte.

-o-o-o-

“Me divorcié y me volví a casar con mi cuñada, para ahorrar suegra”… Fosforito.

-o-o-o-

“Se ha comprobado científicamente, que todos los que se divorcian estaban casados”… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

