My 26 all time roster – Mi róster de 26 de todos los tiempos

“It is very sad not to feel loved, but it is even sadder not to be able to love”… Miguel de Unamuno.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Calin Muserello, of Knoxville Tennessee, requests…: “Your all-time roster please.”

Amigo Cal…: Nothing easy, but here we go, 6 starting pitchers: Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Warren Spahn, Christy Matthewson, Sandy Koufax, Steve Carlton. 4 relievers: Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, John Franco. 6 Outfielders: Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle. 7 Infielders: Honus Wagner, Alex Rodriguez, Pete Rose, Luis Aparicio, Brooks Róbinson, Lou Gehrig, Adrián (Cap) Anson. 3 Catchers: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Ivan Rodriguez. Manager: Tony LaRussa. 5 Coaches: Oswaldo Virgil Sr., Bob Watson, Charley Lau, Casey Stanley, Jeff Torborg. The question is, who do we seat after making the alignment of the nine?

Yasmany Salazar, from Matanzas, Cuba, asks…: “Is it true that when Willie Mays was promoted to the New York Giants, he had a huge average in Triple A?”

Amigo Yas…: he was batting 477 with the Minneapolis Millers, in 35 games, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, on May 25, 1951.

Francisco J. Higuera R. from Hermosillo, asks…: “How were Tany Pérez and David Concepción heroes of the All-Star Games, according to what my father tells me?”.

Amigo Paco…: Concepción, shortstop for the Reds, was the Most Valuable Player in the first All-Star Game outside the United States, at the Olímpic Stadium in Montreal, Canada, on July 13, 1982, because with a home run off a pitch by Dennis Eckersley, secured the victory of the National League, which was 4-1.

Tany Pérez, third baseman for the same Cincinnati team, homered off Jim (Catfish) Hunter, in the fifteenth inning of the 1967 All-Star Game, at Anaheim Stadium, for a 2-1 National League victory. He was the MVP of the event.

Mario Portuondo W. from Caracas, asks…: “Who has been the oldest pitcher to throw no-hit-no-run?”.

Amigo Mayo…: 114 years ago and it was Cy Young, who three months earlier had turned 41, when on June 30, 1908, with the Red Sox, he won 8-0 over the New York Highlanders, now the Yankees, in nine innings without a hit.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Mi róster de 26 de todos los tiempos

“Es muy triste no sentirse querido, pero es aún más triste no ser capaz de querer”… Miguel de Unamuno.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Calin Muserello, de Knoxville Tennessee, solicita…: “Por favor, su róster de todos los tiempos”.

Amigo Cal…: Nada fácil, pero vamos allá, 6 pitchers abridores: Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Warren Spahn, Christy Matthewson, Sandy Koufax, Steve Carlton. 4 Relevistas: Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, John Franco. 6 Outfielders: Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle. 7 Infielders: Honus Wagner, Alex Rodríguez, Pete Rose, Luis Aparicio, Brooks Róbinson, Lou Gehrig, Adrián (Cap) Anson. 3 Catchers: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Iván Rodríguez. Mánager: Tony LaRussa. 5 Coaches: Oswaldo Virgil padre, Bob Watson, Charley Lau, Casey Stanley, Jeff Torborg. La pregunta es, ¿a quienes sentamos después de hacer la alineación de los nueve?.

Yasmany Salazar, de Matanzas, Cuba, pregunta…: “Cierto que cuando Willie Mays fue subido a los Gigantes de Nueva York, tenía promedio enorme en Triple A?”.

Amigo Yas…: Bateaba para 477 con los Millers de Minneápolis, en 35 juegos, ocho jonrones, 35 impulsadas, el 25 de mayo de 1951.

Francisco J. Higuera R. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cómo fueron héroes de Juegos de Estrellas Tany Pérez y David Concepción, según me cuenta mi papá?”.

Amigo Paco…: Concepción, shortstop de los Rojos, fue El Más Valioso del primer Juego de Estrellas fuera de Estados Unidos, en el Olímpic Stadium de Montreal, Canadá, el 13 de julio de 1982, porque con jonrón contra lanzamiento de Dennis Eckersley, afianzó el triunfo de la Liga Nacional, que fue 4-1.

Tany Pérez, tercera base del mismo equipo de Cincinnati, disparó cuadrangular frente a Jim (Catfish) Hunter, en el décimo quinto inning del Juego de Estrellas de 1967, en el Anaheim Stadium, para victoria de la Liga Nacional 2-1. Fue El Más Valioso del evento.

Mario Portuondo W. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Quién ha sido el lanzador de mayor edad en tirar no-hit-no-run?”.

Amigo Mayo…: Hace 114 años y fue Cy Young, quien hacía tres meses había cumplido sus 41, cuando el 30 de junio de 1908, con los Medias Rojas, ganó 8-0 a los Highlanderes de Nueva York, ahora Yankees, en nueve Capítulos sin incogibles.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

