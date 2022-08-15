My First “At-Bat”

📸 Photo shared by Joe Ferrara

I have been allowed to share my stories, interviews, thoughts, opinions, and articles about sports in general and baseball in particular.



I will always make every effort to entertain and inform you, the reader. In some cases, my thoughts and opinions might make you smile, while others may make you shake your head. I will try to be objective, fair, and honest in my articles.



Some of my articles might “hit a home run,” while others may be “called out”!!! I welcome your comments and opinions on either.



I will never knowingly criticize or belittle the efforts of any players, coaches, managers, or anyone associated with any Major League team or Major League Baseball.



As I “step in the batter’s box,” hopefully, you will enjoy what you read, and I will not need a “batting helmet”!