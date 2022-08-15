I have been allowed to share my stories, interviews, thoughts, opinions, and articles about sports in general and baseball in particular.
I will always make every effort to entertain and inform you, the reader. In some cases, my thoughts and opinions might make you smile, while others may make you shake your head. I will try to be objective, fair, and honest in my articles.
Some of my articles might “hit a home run,” while others may be “called out”!!! I welcome your comments and opinions on either.
I will never knowingly criticize or belittle the efforts of any players, coaches, managers, or anyone associated with any Major League team or Major League Baseball.
As I “step in the batter’s box,” hopefully, you will enjoy what you read, and I will not need a “batting helmet”!
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
My First “At-Bat”
I have been allowed to share my stories, interviews, thoughts, opinions, and articles about...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
VINNIE PASQUANTINO, MANNY MACHADO NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET
Byron Buxton Makes Diving Catch and Completes Double Play to Claim Play of the...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Tommy Morales to Fernando Remes / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Tommy Morales para Fernando Remes
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admired Fernando…: I am deeply interested in the news...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
1, 2, 3, and 4-run home runs in a game – Jonrones de 1, 2, 3 y 4 carreras en un juego
“What humanity produces the most is garbage. Observe and you will see”… Tomás Céspedes....