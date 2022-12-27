My roster of 26 all-time top players – Mi róster de 26 de todos los tiempos

“Laugh… and the world will laugh with you… But if you cry you will sleep alone”… La Pimpi.-

Merry Christmas, happy 2023 and years to come!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Rigoberto Súllivan, from New York, asks: “How much did the new Yankee Stadium cost?”

Amigo Rigo: The Yankees cathedral, built since 2006 and inaugurated on April 9, 2009, cost two thousand 300 million, not including the land, donated by the city.

The first Yankee Stadium cost two million 400 thousand, built from 1922 and inaugurated on April 18, 1923.

For some reason, that they both know, a couple of readers, separated by more than five thousand kilometers, have sent me the same exact question:

Héctor Sandoval, from Los Mochis, and Javier Inehosa, from Maracaibo: “Runners on first and third, one out. Fly to outfield, two outs. The runner from third pee-runs and scores, the runner from first returns, but doesn’t arrive on time. Third out. Is the race valid?

Friends Jeity and Javo: I went to the family’s Rules expert, my son Sergio, and he found that, according to Rule 4.09, the run is worth it, because the doubleplay was not forced.

Saturnino Mungía and Jesús Procuna, from Mexicali ask…: “What is your roster of pure members of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”.

Amigos Nino and Chucho…: My roster of 26 all-time…: Six starters: Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Juan Marichal, Warren Spahn, Christy Matthewson, Sandy Koufax. Four Reliever Pitchers: Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, John Franco. Six Outfielders: Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle. Seven Infielders: Honus Wagner, Alex Rodríguez, Pete Rose, Luis Aparicio, Brooks Róbinson, Lou Gehrig, Adrián (Cap) Anson. Three Catchers…: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Iván Rodríguez. Manager…: Tony LaRussa… Five Coaches…: Oswaldo Virgil Sr., Bob Watson, Charley Lau, Casey Stanley, Jeff Torborg. Problems: where do I put Steve Carlton and Pedro Martinez and who do I feel to make the lineup.

José Palumbo, from Caracas, asks: “Do you consider David Concepción worthy of being elevated to the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo Pepe: I voted for David during each of the 15 years of his candidacy, but he never got 75% of the vote. He has also failed to win election to the Veterans Committee. This is life.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Si el tercer out no es forzado, carrera válida

"Ríe… y el mundo reirá contigo… Pero si lloras y dormirás sólo"… La Pimpi.-

¡Feliz Navidad, feliz 2023 y años siguientes!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Rigoberto Súllivan, de Nueva York, pregunta: “¿Cuánto costó el nuevo Yankee Stadium?”.

Amigo Rigo: La casa de los Yankees, construida desde 2006 e inaugurada el nueve de abril y 2009, costó dos mil 300 millones, sin incluir el terreno, donado por la ciudad.

El primer Yankee Stadium costó dos millones 400 mil, construido desde 1922 e inaugurado el 18 de abril de 1923.

Por algún motivo, que ellos dos sabrán, un par de lectores, separados por más de cinco mil kilómetros, me han enviado la misma pregunta, exacta:

Héctor Sandoval, de Los Mochis, y Javier Inehosa, de Maracaibo: “Corredores en primera y tercera, un out. Fly al outfield, dos outs. El corredor de tercera hace pisi-corre y anota, el de primera se devuelve, pero no llega a tiempo. Tercer out. ¿Es válida la carrera?”.

Amigos Jeity y Javo: Acudí al experto de la familia en Reglas, mi hijo Sergio, y encontró que, de acuerdo con la Regla 4.09, vale la carrera, porque el doubleplay no fue forzado.

Saturnino Mungía y Jesús Procuna, de Mexicali preguntan…: “¿Cuál es su róster de puros miembros del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigos Nino y Chucho…: Mi róster de 26 de todos los tiempos…: Seis abridores: Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Juan Marichal, Warren Spahn, Christy Matthewson, Sandy Koufax. Cuatro Relevistas: Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, John Franco. Seis Outfielders: Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle. Siete Infielders: Honus Wagner, Alex Rodríguez, Pete Rose, Luis Aparicio, Brooks Róbinson, Lou Gehrig, Adrián (Cap) Anson. Tres Catchers…: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Iván Rodríguez. Mánager…: Tony LaRussa… Cinco Coaches…: Oswaldo Virgil padre, Bob Watson, Charley Lau, Casey Stanley, Jeff Torborg. Problemas: ¿dónde pongo a Steve Carlton y a Pedro Martínez y a quiénes siento para hacer la alineación.

José Palumbo, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Usted considera a David Concepción con méritos para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Pepe: Voté por David durante cada uno de los 15 años de su candidatura, pero nunca obtuvo el 75% de los votos. Tampoco ha logrado la elección por el Comité de Veteranos. Así es la vida.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

