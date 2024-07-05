National Anthem Standoff between Reds and Yankees

Reds' pitchers Graham Ashcraft and Cody Spiers come out on top in national anthem standoff against the Yankees on the Fourth of July at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Yeah, the Cincinnati Reds swept the New York Yankees in a three-game set earlier this week at Yankee Stadium…

But on top of that, before the series finale even began on a gorgeous Fourth of July Thursday afternoon, Cincinnati earned additional bragging rights — by winning a ‘national anthem standoff’ — that featured Reds’ pitcher Graham Ashcraft and rookie right-hander Carson Spiers, taking on Yanks’ hurlers Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet, who are both currently on the Injured List.

A ‘good ole fashion’ stare down on the first and third-base foul line.

The showdown began at the conclusion of the national anthem, and lasted for over five minutes, as home plate umpire Alan Porter and third base umpire Jim Wolf, both yelled and motioned for all four of Ashcraft, Spiers, Hamilton, and Poteet, to ‘quit it.’

After the quartet considered and contemplated walking back into their respective dugouts, each of them stayed put until Yankees manager Aaron Boone finally called for Hamilton and Poteet to ‘throw in the white towel,’ so first pitch can officially take place.

“A little competition within the game, I guess,” Poteet said regarding the ‘national anthem standoff’ after the Yankees 8-4 Thursday loss to the Reds. “That’s probably the first one I’ve ever been a part of but it took all the way to the very last bit where it’s getting close to the game starting.”

Ashcraft, who allowed three runs across five innings in the series opener to earn the win on Tuesday, stated: “We saw they weren’t moving and one of the guys told Carson to stay, and I was like, `I’m staying with you because I’m not moving. I ain’t got nothing to do today. I’m staying until I win or I get ejected or both.’”

