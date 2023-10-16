National League Championship Series Preview: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies in 2023 NLCS - Image Credit: MLB

Who do you have winning the 2023 National League Championship Series? Will the Arizona Diamondbacks continue their Cinderella run and punch their ticket to the Fall Classic, or will the Philadelphia Phillies repeat as National League pennant champions? Our questions will soon get answered…

Different paths, same end goal. The @Dbacks and @Phillies face off in the #NLCS with a trip to the #WorldSeries on the line. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fzo4BbxZJO — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2023

The 2023 NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies is set to begin on Monday night, October 16th — first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — television broadcast for the entirety of the NLCS will be featured on TBS, Spanish-language TV broadcast on MLB Network, radio-coverage on ESPN, and Spanish-radio coverage on Univision Radio.

Provided below is the full-schedule for the 2023 National League Championship Series (* stands for if necessary).

Game 1: Monday, October 16th at Citizens Bank Park (8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT)

Game 2: Tuesday, October 17th at Citizens Bank Park (8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT)

Game 3: Thursday, October 19th at Chase Field (5:07 pm ET/2:07 pm PT)

Game 4: Friday, October 20th at Chase Field (8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT)

*Game 5: Saturday, October 21st at Chase Field (8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT)

*Game 6: Monday, October 23rd at Citizens Bank Park (5:07 pm ET/2:07 pm PT)

*Game 7: Tuesday, October 24th at Citizens Bank Park (8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT)

With all of the game-dates, and broadcast details now in mind, let’s zone in on the electric matchup at hand between the Diamondbacks and Phillies.

Arizona (84-78), the No. 6 seed in the National League, swept their way into the National League Championship Series — following a 2-0 NL Wild Card Series win over the Milwaukee Brewers, then a commanding 3-0 NLDS beatdown on the Los Angeles Dodgers. In those five games, Arizona drove in 30 runs on 44 hits (13 for HR), while allowing opponents to combine for 11 runs. Additionally, the D-Backs pitching staff recorded 42 strikeouts in that span.

“We’re keeping receipts,” said Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo after Arizona’s NLDS victory. “We got a long list of receipts right now.”

“We are the same team that was 15, 16 games over .500 at one point in time,” he added. “We have a couple of key starting pitchers that can lead the way for us. I felt when we stepped into the arena in Milwaukee and then in LA, we felt we could compete with anybody.”

Philadelphia (90-72), the No. 4 seed in the NL, and reigning National League pennant champions, dominated the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card (2-0), and cruised by the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS (3-1). Throughout their six postseason games, the Phillies scored 31 runs on 54 hits (13 for HR) while surrendering 10 runs on-the-mound with 50 strikeouts.

“I think our entire game has been pretty good and pretty consistent throughout this year in the playoffs,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson leading up to the NLCS. “I think we were very similar last year. We’re getting very good pitching. Our defense has been solid, and we’re getting timely hitting, and fortunately right now we’ve hit some long balls, which we need.”

“So I think it’s very similar to what we were doing last year, to tell you the truth.”

Behind-The-Numbers between Arizona and Philadelphia in 2023 Regular Season

In seven games played, the Phillies beat the Diamondbacks four times — Philadelphia outscored Arizona 44-34 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks were the second-best NL team this season in stolen bases (161). The Phillies finished with the third-most stolen bases in the NL (144).

In 2023, Philadelphia achieved 44 comeback wins while Arizona had 43 (a game in which a team won, where they were trailing in any point of the game.)

1-2 Punch on Both Sides: Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly for Arizona vs. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola for Philadelphia. Each starting pitcher recorded at least 187 strikeouts this season. Gallen and Kelly combined for 29 victories in 66 outings. Wheeler and Nola combined to win 25 games in 64 starts.

Players to Watch: Ketel Marte and Nick Castellanos

Arizona’s 30-year-old second baseman Ketel Marte is off to a scorching hot October — recording a .984 OPS with two home runs, four RBI, and one stolen base this postseason. The Dominican Republic native from Nizao, has played stellar defense up-the-middle, and delivered in sacrifice situations (bunting) to go along with his dominant offensive performances.

All together, Marte is the makeup of a winning ballplayer, who knows what it takes to be successful in October, as he’s already shown throughout his playoff career — .359 batting average, and 14 hits in 39 at-bats.

Philadelphia’s right fielder Nick Castellanos made his presence known across the City of Brotherly Love this October, by compiling a 1.440 OPS in the NL Wild Card and NLDS (second among qualifiers in 2023 MLB Postseason, only behind his teammate Trea Turner).

The 31-year-old Florida native Castellanos, who is of Cuban descent through his father, reached base at a .440 clip in Philadelphia’s six playoff games — with nine hits (four for HR), and totaled five RBI. Leading up to the 2023 NLCS, he went into detail on how having more postseason experience under his belt has worked to his advantage in feeling comfortable and prepared for the moment.

“I enjoyed the postseason last year because I was grateful that I had the opportunity to play,” Castellanos explained. “This year, I feel like just me being in a more comfortable spot, all the extra energy that comes with playoff baseball, I’m able to channel it better.”

