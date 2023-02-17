Nationals In trouble – En problemas los Nationals

“Having sex at 94 is not a problem. The hard part is finding who”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Drama in the capital. The worst news of training has been received in Washington. Nationals star pitcher Stephen Strasburgh is not coaching in Palm Beaches, Florida. And at 34 years of age, he is in talks of retirement from it, due to a host of chronic ailments including lung and nervous system problems. However, he is signed until 2026, for 140 million dollars.

Strasburg has a 113-62, 3.24 record in 13 seasons, but in 2022 he appeared in just one game and since 2020, in eight, with one win, four losses and a 10.01 ERA.

You’re doing well, boys! The Padres are preparing with the excitement of beating the Dodgers and Giants this season. For that, they just signed one of the best free agent pitchers, the right-hander, Michael Wacha, 31 years old.

In 2013, Wacha was The Most Valuable in the Series for the National title and in 2015 they presented him in The All-Star Game. More important, last year with the Red Sox, he went 11-2, 3.32 and just 1.12 in combined hit walks in every nine innings of 23 starts.

-o-o-o-o-

“Vladimir Putin studies Hebrew, because he found out that it is the language of Heaven and he wants to be prepared for when he dies. They asked him: ‘And if they send you to Hell?’… ‘Ah!’ He replied, ‘there will be no problem, I already know Russian’.

-o-o-o-

The Bronx-Japan. Interesting that the most notable big leaguers of the moment, Aaron Judge and Shoei Ohtani, have not reached a World Series. And they won’t be able to play it together this year, Yankees-Angels.

stars! By the way, at the start of training, some of the prediction authors point to the Mets as winners of the National League this year, with their very expensive roster of 330 million; to the Dodgers for their World Series tradition, the Giants for the experience of the entire team and the Phillies for 2023.

And in the AL, with the Yankees and everything else, there are the Astros.

In Houston there is a group of boys accustomed to winning, even against the bad eyes of many, because of what, perhaps, they stole signs with television and related.

Last October, the Astros sent the Phillies home, this year they can send others.

-o-o-

“I’m happy because at 94, I can still do a lot of the wandering I did at 93”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION. The archive of these columns is Google. You enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————-

En problemas los Nationals

“Tener sexo a los 94 años no es ningún problema. Lo difícil es conseguir con quién”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Drama en la capital. La peor noticia de los entrenamientos la han recibido en Washington. El estelar lanzador de los Nationals, Stephen Strasburgh, no está entrenando Palm Beaches, Florida. Y a los 34 años de edad, se habla de su retiro, debido a una serie de dolencias crónicas que incluyen problemas pulmonares y del sistema nervioso. No obstante, está firmado hasta 2026, por 140 millones de dólares.

Strasburg tiene record de 113-62, 3.24 en 13 temporadas, pero en 2022 apareció en un solo juego y desde 2020, en ocho, con una victoria, cuatro derrotas y efectividad de 10.01.

¡Ván bien, muchachos! Los Padres se preparan con el entusiasmo de superar en Dodgers y Gigantes en la temporada. Para eso, acaban de contratar a uno de los mejores pitchers agentes libres, el derecho, Michael Wacha, de 31 años.

El 2013, Wacha fue El Más Valioso en la Serie por el título Nacional y en 2015 lo presentaron en El Juego de Estrellas. Más importante, el año pasado, con los Medias Rojas, tuvo record de 11-2, 3.32 y apenas 1.12 en la combinación hit base por bolas en cada nueve innings de 23 aperturas

-o-o-o-o-

“Vladimir Putín estudia hebreo, porque averiguó que es el idiomadel Cielo y quiere estar preparado para cuando muera. Le preguntaron: ‘¿Y si te mandan al Infierno?’… ‘¡Ah!’ contestó, ‘no habrá problema, ya sé ruso”.

-o-o-o-

El Bronx-Japón. Interesante que los bigleaguer más notables del momento, Aaron Judge y Shoei Ohtani, no hayan llegado a una Serie Mundial. Y no podrán jugarla los dos juntos este año, Yankees-Angelinos.

¡Astros! Por cierto, al arrancar los entrenamientos, algunos de los autores de predicciones recalcan como ganadores de la Liga Nacional este año a los Mets, con su costosísimo róster de 330 millones; a los Dodgers por su tradición en Series Mundiales, los Gigantes por la experiencia de todo el equipo y los Phillies, por lo de 2023.

Y en la Americana, con Yankees y todo lo demás, ahí están los Astros.

En Houston hay un conjunto de muchachos acostumbrados a ganar, incluso contra la mala mirada de muchos, por aquello de que, quizá, robaron señas con televisión y anexas.

En octubre pasado, los Astros mandaron a los Phillies a casa, este año pueden enviar a otros.

-o-o-

“Me siento feliz, porque a los 94 años, aún puedo hacer muchas de las vagabundarías que hacía a los 93”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN. El archivo de estas columnas está Google. Entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com