Latinos in the NBA: Jaime Jaquez Jr., of the Miami Heat and Karl Anthony-Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves - Image Credit: NBA

The following was recently announced by the National Basketball Association – NBA to celebrate Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through 18th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A program in March

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that the league will hold its 18th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program in celebration of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities throughout the month of March.

From Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 15, all 30 NBA teams will wear celebratory warmup shirts, while select teams will host activities in recognition of local Hispanic communities, conduct in-arena celebrations and create original content throughout the month. Noches Éne•Bé•A 2024 will include:

— All 30 NBA teams wearing specially designed Fanatics-branded Noches Éne•Bé•A warmup shirts. Select examples below:

— Team nights and community activities, which will feature culturally relevant musical performances from Latin American artists, in-language social and digital content, events, and special giveaways (subject to change):

March 3: Los Mavs Night (PHI @ DAL) – 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC

March 4: Noche Latina Night (MEM @ BKN) – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 4: Noche Latina Night (LAC @ MIL) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV

March 4: Noches Éne•Bé•A (POR @ MIN) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 4: Noches Éne•Bé•A (CHI @ SAC) – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 5: Somos Los Hornets (ORL @ CHA) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 5: Hispanic Heritage Night (ATL @ NYK) – 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

March 5: Noche Latina Night (SAN @ HOU) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 6: Noche Wizards (ORL @ WAS) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 8: Noches Éne•Bé•A Celebration (MIA @ OKC) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 7: El Valle City Edition Celebration (TOR @ PHX) – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 9: Somos Clipper Nation Game (CHI @ LAC) – 4:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 9: El Valle City Edition Celebration (BOS @ PHX) – 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

March 10: Hispanic Heritage Night (NOP @ ATL) – 6:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 10: El HEAT Noche Latina (WAS @ MIA) – 6:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 11: Los Bulls Game (DAL @ CHI) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 11: Los Pistons Night (CHA @ DET) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 13: Noches Éne•Bé•A (CHI @ IND) – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 14: Noche Latina (PHO @ BOS) – 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

March 16: Hispanic Heritage Night (POR @ NOP) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 22: Latino Heritage Night (IND @ GSW) – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 23: Noches Latina Night (SAC @ ORL) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

March 29: Noches Latina Night (PHI @ CLE) – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

March 29: Somos Los Nuggets Night (MIN @ DEN) – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass

The NBA today announced that the league will hold its 18th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A Latin Nights program in celebration of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities throughout the month of March. pic.twitter.com/X3mvDRpkI1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 29, 2024

— Team activations on game nights, including:

ATL : Puerto Rican singer and rapper Lunay will perform at halftime during the Atlanta Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night.

BOS : The Boston Celtics will launch a Spanish language Instagram handle (@LosCeltics) on the team’s Noche Latina gameday.

CHI : The Chicago Bulls are selling custom Los Bulls hats and crewneck shirts for the game. The team will also host a pregame concert with two Chicago Latiné DJ’s, DJ Ragol & DJ Enigma.

CLE : The Cleveland Cavaliers will honor NBA legend Alfred “Butch” Lee Jr. with an on-court ceremony. Butch was the first Puerto Rican and Latin American-born athlete to play in the NBA.

— Original content on the league’s English and Spanish-language social media channels – @NBA, Facebook (Facebook.com/NBALATAM), Instagram (@NBALatAm), YouTube (@NBALatAm) and X (@NBALatAm).

— Official Noches Éne•Bé•A merchandise available for purchase at NBAStore.com, including men’s and women’s Fanatics branded t-shirts and pullover hoodies.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports