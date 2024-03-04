The following was recently announced by the National Basketball Association – NBA to celebrate Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through 18th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A program in March
The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that the league will hold its 18th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program in celebration of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities throughout the month of March.
From Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 15, all 30 NBA teams will wear celebratory warmup shirts, while select teams will host activities in recognition of local Hispanic communities, conduct in-arena celebrations and create original content throughout the month. Noches Éne•Bé•A 2024 will include:
— All 30 NBA teams wearing specially designed Fanatics-branded Noches Éne•Bé•A warmup shirts. Select examples below:
— Team nights and community activities, which will feature culturally relevant musical performances from Latin American artists, in-language social and digital content, events, and special giveaways (subject to change):
- March 3: Los Mavs Night (PHI @ DAL) – 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC
- March 4: Noche Latina Night (MEM @ BKN) – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 4: Noche Latina Night (LAC @ MIL) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV
- March 4: Noches Éne•Bé•A (POR @ MIN) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 4: Noches Éne•Bé•A (CHI @ SAC) – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 5: Somos Los Hornets (ORL @ CHA) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 5: Hispanic Heritage Night (ATL @ NYK) – 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
- March 5: Noche Latina Night (SAN @ HOU) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 6: Noche Wizards (ORL @ WAS) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 8: Noches Éne•Bé•A Celebration (MIA @ OKC) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 7: El Valle City Edition Celebration (TOR @ PHX) – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 9: Somos Clipper Nation Game (CHI @ LAC) – 4:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 9: El Valle City Edition Celebration (BOS @ PHX) – 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- March 10: Hispanic Heritage Night (NOP @ ATL) – 6:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 10: El HEAT Noche Latina (WAS @ MIA) – 6:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 11: Los Bulls Game (DAL @ CHI) – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 11: Los Pistons Night (CHA @ DET) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 13: Noches Éne•Bé•A (CHI @ IND) – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 14: Noche Latina (PHO @ BOS) – 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
- March 16: Hispanic Heritage Night (POR @ NOP) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 22: Latino Heritage Night (IND @ GSW) – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 23: Noches Latina Night (SAC @ ORL) – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
- March 29: Noches Latina Night (PHI @ CLE) – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
- March 29: Somos Los Nuggets Night (MIN @ DEN) – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass
— Team activations on game nights, including:
- ATL: Puerto Rican singer and rapper Lunay will perform at halftime during the Atlanta Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night.
- BOS: The Boston Celtics will launch a Spanish language Instagram handle (@LosCeltics) on the team’s Noche Latina gameday.
- CHI: The Chicago Bulls are selling custom Los Bulls hats and crewneck shirts for the game. The team will also host a pregame concert with two Chicago Latiné DJ’s, DJ Ragol & DJ Enigma.
- CLE: The Cleveland Cavaliers will honor NBA legend Alfred “Butch” Lee Jr. with an on-court ceremony. Butch was the first Puerto Rican and Latin American-born athlete to play in the NBA.
— Original content on the league’s English and Spanish-language social media channels – @NBA, Facebook (Facebook.com/NBALATAM), Instagram (@NBALatAm), YouTube (@NBALatAm) and X (@NBALatAm).
— Official Noches Éne•Bé•A merchandise available for purchase at NBAStore.com, including men’s and women’s Fanatics branded t-shirts and pullover hoodies.
