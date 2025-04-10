Nelsey Cruz’s Legacy As A Hero Will Forever Live On

The following was written by Ray Negron, a longtime contributor, supporter and friend of Latino Sports

To the overall baseball community, Nelsey Cruz was the sister of the wonderful baseball star and humanitarian Nelson Cruz. To Nelson Cruz and the community of Monte Cristi Province, Nelsey was the Governor and a true person of the people.

Nelson once asked her, why did she work so hard and she would respond by saying that the people in her community needed her.

To say that she was a tireless worker would be an understatement.

I have had the blessing of knowing Nelson and his family for many years and fell in love with them because no charity was ever too small for them to help. When you get to know Nelseys mom and dad, you understand a big part of where that desire comes from.

People in the community always said that Nelsey was a hero. That will never ever be disputed.

The way that Nelsey would die is not at all surprising.

She and friends would go to the country’s famed night club Jet Set to enjoy the music of arguably the Dominican Republic’s most famous singer Rubby Pérez. The club was packed with people of all backgrounds. For whatever the reason, the ceiling and roof started to cave in. Hundreds of people including Nelsey were trapped and critically injured. With her last breath Nelsey would find her cell phone and call the proper authorities to inform of the disaster.

That call saved many lives but unfortunately not hers. Getting to know Nelsey, I don’t think she was even thinking of herself.

Yesterday her brother Nelson gave a heartfelt eulogy for Nelsey and in life as in death praised the incredible person that his sister was and spiritually will always be. The Cruz family understands that God has a master plan and Nelsey was and will always be a great part of it!

Rest in heavenly peace beautiful lady!