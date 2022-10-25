Nestor Bravo and Mexico’s Adrian Young Vie For Vacant NABO Junior Welterweight Title

Image: Ed Keenan/ Pro Box

IT’S MEXICO VERSUS PUERTO RICO WEDNESDAY!

IN SAN JUAN at COLISEO ROBERTO CLEMENTE WHEN

BRYAN CHEVALIER BATTLES CESAR JUAREZ FOR VACANT

INTERCONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE

LIVE ON PROBOX TV & THE PROBOX APP

San Juan, Puerto Rico- ProBox TV is at the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Convention this week in San Juan for a special Wednesday edition of boxing. In the “WBO Night of Champions,” Bryan “Chary” Chevalier will battle Cesar “Corazon” Juarez for the vacant WBO Intercontinental Junior Lightweight Title.

The Chevalier-Juarez fight will be the main event and headliner at the renowned Coliseo Roberto Clemente, located in the heart of San Juan, Puerto Rico and streamed live on ProBox TV and the ProBox TV app beginning at 8 pm ET

Chevalier (17-1-1, 13 KOs) from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, is on a nine-fight win streak since his first and only defeat in his professional career. He has two titles in his resume, on July 9, 2021, won the NABO featherweight title and on Aug 17, 2019 won WBO Latino title.



Juarez (27-12, 20 KOs) from Cuidad Mexico, Mexico on the other hand, has fought in ten title fights since making his professional debut in 2010. He won the Mexico super flyweight title in his eleventh fight in 2012. He was also the WBO International Super Bantamweight Champion, WBO International Super Bantamweight Champion and WBA Fedecentro Featherweight Champion. In his lone world title fight, in 2018, he traveled to Ghana to challenge WBO Interim World Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe only to fall short (TKO5)

The co-main event bout will feature another Puerto Rico versus Mexico battle as the NABO junior welterweight title will be at stake when Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (20-0, 14 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Mexico’s Adrian Yung (28-7-3, 22 KOs).

Following is the ProBox fights and official weights . . .

WBO Inter-Continental Super Feather (vacant). 10 ROUNDS

Bryan CHEVALIER, Bayamón, P.R. (17-1-1, 13KOs), 129.6 lbs.

Cesar JUAREZ Ciudad Mexico, MEX (27-12, 20KOs), 130 lbs.

NABO Junior Welterweight (vacant) – 10 ROUNDS

Nestor BRAVO Arecibo, P.R. (20-0, 14KOs), – 139.6 lbs.

Adrián YUNG Los Mochis, MX (28-7-3, 22KOs), 139 lbs.

Welterweights – 8 ROUNDS

Brian CEBALLO, Brooklyn, NYC, (13-0, 7KOs), 150 lbs.

Nicklaus FLAZ, Vega Alta, P.R., (9-2, 7KOs), 149 lbs.

Lightweights – 4 ROUNDS

Addiel PEREZ, Fajardo, P.R., (3-0, 2KOs), 134 lbs. vs.

Waldemar CARRIL, Moca, P.R., (1-0, 1KO), 134 lbs.

