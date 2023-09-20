Nestor Cortes presented 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

Nestor Cortes was presented his one-of-a-kind LatinoMVP award by Latino Sports founder Julio Pabón with our exclusive LatinoMVP award artists James Fiorentino and Maz Adams on hand - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — NASTY NESTOR’S NIGHT IN THE BRONX!

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes received his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award in a special on-the-field ceremony prior to the Blue Jays-Yankees game on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Views of Yankee Stadium scoreboard in our LatinoMVP presentation with Nestor Cortes ⚾️🏆🇨🇺 Nestor won the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award — the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players, dating back to 1990#LatinoSports #LatinoMVP #MLB pic.twitter.com/G6cVlH31ti — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 20, 2023

The LatinoMVP is recognized as the most prestigious and oldest award exclusively given to Latino baseball players, dating back to 1990. On top of that, several players and coaches view the LatinoMVP, in reference to a “Latin Grammy of Baseball,” and have stated how winning our award is one of the highest career achievements on their list.

In promoting Latinos to the highest degree on-and-off the diamond, Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, and Major League Baseball, prefer and plan ahead in presenting LatinoMVP winners with their one-of-a-kind award the following season — during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th – October 15th), in front of their respective team’s home crowd.

Cortes, a 28-year-old southpaw, who was born in Surgidero de Batabanó, Cuba, and raised in Hialeah, Florida, encapsulated on a LatinoMVP campaign throughout 2022 — posting career-highs in nearly every statistical category while rising up as a fan-favorite, not just in the Bronx, but for all of those watching from across the United States and of course, in the Caribbean as well as in Latin America.

Nasty Nestor’s 2022 LatinoMVP Numbers

12-4 record in 28 starts

2.44 ERA

158.1 Innings Pitched

163 Strikeouts

0.92 WHIP

.189 Opponent Batting Average

All of us here at Latino Sports and in the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, immediately took ‘Nasty Nestor,’ into account this past offseason once the LatinoMVP Award voting process began…

And in the long-run, Cortes defeated 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher nominees — Framber Valdez, and Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros, Martín Pérez of the Texas Rangers, and Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It feels great. It’s such a prestigious award for us Latino players and I’m here for it,” Cortes said. “I was super excited to be nominated and humbled to be nominated. I won it, and I’m very happy about it.”

On behalf of all of us here at Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, and Major League Baseball, we’d like to congratulate Nestor on his LatinoMVP career milestone!

MARK THOSE CALENDARS: 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Award Presentation Schedule!

September 15th (Roberto Clemente Day) — New York Mets, Citi Field: Edwin Díaz, N.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer and Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field: Emmanuel Clase, A.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer

September 17th — Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park: Julio Rodríguez, A.L LatinoMVP Rookie

September 19th — Miami Marlins, loanDepot Park: Sandy Alcántara, N.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher

September 20th — New York Yankees, Yankee Stadium: Nestor Cortes, A.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher

September 22th — Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park: Yordan Álvarez, A.L. LatinoMVP

September 23rd — San Diego Padres, Petco Park: Manny Machado, N.L. LatinoMVP

To Be Announced — Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park: Oneil Cruz, N.L. LatinoMVP Rookie

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports