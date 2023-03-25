New Rules for bat boys ordered by Manfred – Bat boys en las Reglas ha ordenado Manfred

I was leaving a restaurant yesterday afternoon, when, as I passed by, a pretty lady stared at my face and asked: “You. IT WAS Juan Vené, right?

-o-o-o-

ONE MORE CRAZY. Until now, the most notable thing I had known about the bat boys had been the festive personality of the so-called “Cachorro”, in the University stadium in Caracas, and that the champions of Venezuela in the Pan American Games in Chicago in 1959, could not bring to life no one for such responsibilities, because there was nothing to pay them with.

Now, by order of the commissioner, Rob Manfred, for the first time in history, bat boys and bat girls will appear in the Rules, with obligations and prohibitions.

They are going to be instructed, directed, forced, about how to act during the action, according to Manfred’s considerations, who did not even play with rubber balls.

Manfred announced: “Major League Baseball will be enforcing new standards for bat boys and bat girls.”

Immediately he informed that “the bat boys and the bat girls will pick up and deliver bats, balls and the rest quickly, to cut time in the games.”

That is, like pitchers and hitters they will put a clock on them.

Now, what will be the penalty if any of those boys, most of them students, fails at the commissioner’s wishes?

It has not been reported. But it would be criminal if they took away the small salary with which they help themselves in their studies.

Manfred, ESPN and FOX should invent another game for their broadcasts, and leave Major League Baseball the way it has been for over a century and a half.

SPRING DRAMA. In training, the veterans fight to show that they still can; those who are at their peak, so that they continue to consider them stellar; the rookies, for earning the position; and those with bad credit do what they can to turn things around.

The Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck this year is dramatic. He has pitched 4.2 innings, has given up 10 hits, three home runs and hit three batters.

“I’ve been awful. That’s how I rate myself,” Houck said yesterday at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers.

Houck, who will turn 27 in June, has been with the big team since September 2020, with a 9-9 record, 3.12 and nine saves. And in current training sessions, he’s 1-2, 8.31, because he’s allowed 16 earned runs in 17.1 innings.

He makes minimum salary, $716,000 for the season, and he can be a free agent in 2025.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5



—————Español—————

Bat boys en las Reglas ha ordenado Manfred

Salía ayer tarde de un restaurant, cuando, al paso, una linda señora me miró fijamente a la cara y preguntó: “Ud. ERA Juan Vené, ¿verdad?…

-o-o-o-

UNA LOCURA MÁS. Hasta ahora, lo más notable que había conocido de los bat boys, había sido la personalidad festiva del llamado “Cachorro”, en el estadio Universitario de Caracas, y que los campeones de Venezuela en los Panamericanos de Chicago en 1959, no pudieron llevar a nadie para tales responsabilidades, porque no había con qué pagarle.

Ahora, por orden del comisionado, Rob Manfred, por primera vez en la historia aparecerán los bat boys y las bat girls en las Reglas, con obligaciones y prohibiciones.

Los van a instruir, a dirigir, a obligar, acerca de cómo actuar durante la acción, según consideraciones de Manfred, quien no jugó ni con peloticas de goma.

Manfred anunció: “Major League Baseball will be enforcing new standards for bat boys and bat girls”.

En seguida informó que “los bat boys y las bat girls, recojerán y entregarán bates, pelotas y lo demás rápidamente, para cortar tiempo en los juegos ”.

Es decir, como a lanzadores y a bateadores les pondrán un reloj encima.

Ahora, ¿cuál será la pena si alguno de esos muchachos, la mayoría estudiantes, falla ante los deseos del comisionado?

No se ha informado. Pero sería criminal si le quitaran el sueldito con el cual se ayudan en los estudios.

Manfred, ESPN y FOX deberían inventar otro juego para sus transmisiones, y dejar a las Grandes Ligas como han sido durante más de Siglo y Medio.

DRAMA PRIMAVERAL. En los entrenamientos, los veteranos luchan por demostrar que aún pueden; los que están en su apogeo, para que sigan considerándoles estelares; los novatos, por ganarse el puesto; y los que tienen mal crédito hacen cuanto pueden por cambiar las cosas.

Lo del lanzador derecho de los Medias Rojas, Tanner Houck este año es dramático. Ha lanzado 4.2 innings, le han conectado 10 incogibles, tres jonrones y ha golpeado a tres bateadores.

“He estado horrible. Así me califico” dijo ayer Houck en el Jet Blue Park, de Fort Myers.

Houck, quien cumplirá sus 27 en junio, está con el equipo grande desde septiembre de 2020, con record de 9-9, 3.12 y nueve salvados. Y en los actuales entrenamientos, 1-2, 8.31, porque ha permitido 16 carreras limpias en 17.1 innings.

Cobra sueldo mínimo, 716 mil dólares por la temporada, y puede ser agente libre en 2025.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5