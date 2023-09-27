Image Credit: NFL

The following was announced by the New York Giants on Wednesday September 27th — New York Giants announce Latino Heritage Month activations featuring DJ Camilo

The New York Giants, in partnership with Your Local Ford Stores, announced a series of activations to celebrate Latino Heritage Month including collaborations with influencers and content creators, community outreach and events, custom content, and several gameday activations on October 2nd at MetLife Stadium when the Giants host the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants have also partnered with native New Yorker, DJ Camilo to enhance fan engagement initiatives throughout the area, including a new content series, which will highlight game-changers in the Latino community from the world of sports, music, art, and food. Camilo will also host two watch parties as part of the Bar Network, presented by Modelo. The first one took place at BK Backyard in Brooklyn on September 21 when the Giants played the 49ers. The second will be on October 8th at HK Kitchen & Draft House in the Bronx when the team travels to Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins.

"I am so happy to partner with the Giants on their commitment to engage their passionate Latino fan base," said DJ Camilo. "As a Colombian American, I look forward to using this platform to highlight those making a difference in our communities."

Your Local Ford Stores, along with supporting sponsors PNC Private Bank, Dunkin’, and The City College of New York, will expand the New York Giants Latino Heritage Platform to include the following activations:

Game Day Celebration

On October 2, vs. Seattle, there will be a dedicated tailgate zone to celebrate Latin culture. There will be a mix of Latin cuisine sampling, dance exhibitions, musical entertainment, live mural painting, and exclusive giveaways.

The Giants will host a “Football Familia” suite that will feature an exclusive group of top Latino artists, entertainers, and content creators. The suite will showcase a range of game day-inspired dishes with a Latino flavor and flair.

The Giants will honor two youth flag football players as part of the league-wide partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. The NFL and HHF have partnered for several years to recognize and celebrate Hispanic and Latino excellence in the football community, and this season will sustain this momentum by selecting and honoring outstanding Latino youth football players throughout the League’s 32 club markets. The reimagined program highlights Latino excellence, while putting a focus on football and the next generation of fans and players. Each club will nominate two youth football players, with eight finalists receiving a grant award at a special ceremony during Super Bowl Week. The Giants 2023 honorees are Juan Minaya – Paramus Catholic High School senior offensive lineman who is one of the top linemen in the state, and recently committed to the University of Miami. And Oliva Rios – Susan Wagner High School senior WR & DB who was named MVP of the PSAL Girls Flag League, and a member of the 17U US Girls National Team.

In addition, the Giants will show their continued support for San Miguel Academy and present a Latino achievement award to the academy’s rowing program during an on-field presentation. San Miguel Academy is a 100% scholarship-funded middle school that educates and inspires the youth of Newburgh, NY, so they may break the cycle of poverty, and access college. Beginning in the fifth grade, the students learn to swim and row as a way to earn valuable scholarships to private high schools and colleges. Their rowing program is now the largest middle school rowing program in the nation. The program has developed drastically over the past two years, and three San Miguel Academy boats competed in the 2023 US Rowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota, Florida this past summer.

Community Outreach

On September 21, the Giants and your Local Ford Stores hosted a “Tech Ed Workshop”, where students had the ability to learn about gaming software and technology. Ford representatives were on-site to talk to the students about the role technology plays in the development of their vehicles and discussed opportunities for future career development within the automotive industry.

The Giants will also form a panel of Latin game-changers who will visit a local High School in the Bronx, where students will be able to take part in a discussion to learn about opportunities across different industries.

Football Content

Fans can also listen to all Giants games in Spanish by tuning into the WADO 1280AM. Nestor Rosario will continue with the play-by-play and Francis Adames will return as the analyst. The duo will continue “La Esquina Gigante,” presented by Your Local Ford Stores, the season-long, Spanish-speaking video podcast produced by the Giants, which is available across all streaming podcast platforms. “Los Gigantes,” the dedicated Spanish webpage, will host all Latino-related content, along with articles translated into the language including archives of all Spanish language highlights.

Fans are encouraged to visit Giants.com/LosGigantes throughout the season for more information.

