Image Credit: MLB/USA Baseball

The following was recently announced by the New York Mets, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball – NEW YORK METS EXPAND FUN AT BAT PROGRAM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND USA BASEBALL; The Mets are seeking 150 new school partners to help grow the game of baseball for youth in the community.

The New York Mets, in partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, are expanding the Fun At Bat program in 2024. The Mets are seeking 150 new school partners across New York City and the Tri-State area, which would total over 150,000 youth reached since launching the program in September 2022.

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation supported the Fun At Bat program with a $29,000 grant to USA Baseball to fund the new 150 participating schools.

Fun At Bat brings young athletes a unique baseball and softball experience by exposing students to an introductory level of the game including fielding, throwing and batting. Developed by USA Baseball, the program also places an emphasis on character development, functional movement, literacy, active play and fun.

This free program is available to all schools throughout the New York City and Tri-State area for grades K-5. Participating schools will receive quality equipment, USA Baseball Championship Principle books, and other resources. Physical education teachers will also have access to free online courses, which assist in teaching the fundamentals of the program.

All qualifying K-5 school administrators and physical education teachers can learn more and apply for Fun At Bat by visiting Mets.com/FunAtBat. Schools that have previously received the program prior to 2022 are eligible to re-apply.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports