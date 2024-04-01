New York’s Juan Soto named American League Player of the Week; Arizona’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. named National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet

Soto, playing in his first week with the Yankees, earned his third career Player of the Week Award and has now secured weekly honors as a member of three different teams, previously winning on August 17, 2020 as a member of the Washington Nationals and last year on September 18th as a member of the San Diego Padres. Soto is the first member of the Yankees to be named AL Player of the Week since outfield teammate Aaron Judge won last year on September 25th.

Every pitch from the Juan Soto 9th inning AB in all its glory. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8s9MyS0ymx — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2024

Gurriel Jr., a member of the 2023 National League Pennant-winning Diamondbacks, claimed his second career honor after previously winning on September 8, 2020 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Gurriel Jr. is the first Arizona player to claim weekly honors since Corbin Carroll won last year on June 22nd.