Newark, NJ honors Clemente on the 50th. anniversary of his passing.

Cabo Rojo, PR: Yesterday (December 31st) on the 50th anniversary of the passing of Puerto Rico’s baseball legend, Roberto Clemente the city of Newark held an unprecedented event, a mass to honor the Great One. Clemente lost his life on December 31st, 1972, on a flight to deliver humanitarian aid to earthquake ravaged Nicaragua. Therefore, many people from different faiths would attend a mass to show respect that Clemente lost his life helping others in need.

Newark Councilman at Large, Luis A. Quintana one of the events main organizers worked arduously to organize the noontime Mass commemorating the 50th Golden Anniversary of the great Humanitarian & great baseball player. The mass took place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.

Latino Sports wants to congratulate Newark Councilman at Large, Luis A. Quintana one of the events main organizers for his unswerving commitment to honor Roberto Clemente’s legacy not just as a great baseball player, but also as a player that used his baseball fame to denounce racial and social injustice in and outside of baseball. His outspokenness and philanthropic efforts continue to be celebrated decades later.

We also want to congratulate Mayor Ras J. Baraka, State Senator Teresa Ruiz, North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos, Jr., Members of the Newark Municipal Council & the Roberto Clemente Little League.