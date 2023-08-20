Newest Member of 2,000-Hit Club: José Altuve

José Altuve receives a well-deserved curtain call by Astros faithful on Saturday night following his 2,000th career hit - Image Credit: Houston Astros/MLB

2K FOR JOSÉ ALTUVE!

José Altuve has accomplished nearly all you can wish for in a MLB career — two World Series titles, four American League pennants, eight All-Star selections, three batting titles, as well as an AL MVP (2017) and AL LatinoMVP (2017). Quite the trophy case and career-resume for a 5-foot-6 second baseman, hailing from Maracay, Venezuela. But wait, there’s more…

This past Saturday, in Houston’s 10-3 loss to Seattle at Minute Maid Park, Altuve recorded his 2,000th career hit — becoming the third player in Astros franchise history to accomplish the feat (Jeff Bagwell, 2,314) and Craig Biggio (3,060).

“I know we lost today and not in a good way, but I’m really happy and thankful with my teammates, my family and God,” said Altuve. “Two-thousand is a huge accomplishment.”

“That’s quite an accomplishment,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said about Altuve’s milestone. “Hopefully, he can stay healthy and be around for the next 1,000.”

The 33-year-old right-handed hitter is the 10th Venezuelan-born player in MLB history to achieve 2,000 career hits. Provided below is the full list of each Venezuelan-born player to reach 2K with additional information — active players are highlighted with a (*) next to their name:

*Miguel Cabrera: 3,148 hits (Maracay, Venezuela)

Omar Vizquel: 2,877 hits (Caracas, Venezuela)

Luis Aparicio: 2,677 hits (Maracaibo, Venezuela)

Bobby Abreu: 2,470 hits (Aragua, Venezuela)

Andrés Galarraga: 2,333 hits (Caracas, Venezuela)

Dave Concepción: 2,326 hits (Aragua, Venezuela)

Magglio Ordoñez: 2,156 hits (Caracas, Venezuela)

Víctor Martínez: 2,153 hits (Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela)

*Elvis Andrus: 2,065 hits (Maracay, Venezuela)

*Jose Altuve: 2,001 hits (Maracay, Venezuela)

“It means a lot,” Altuve said. “To have my name next to a few other guys from Venezuela is obviously really good. Miguel Cabrera just hit 3,000 a year ago. That means a lot to me.”

Omar López, who managed the first team Altuve played for in the Astros organization (2007 in the Venezuelan Summer League), said in Saturday’s postgame: “Everybody in Venezuela should be proud — that another little guy, another native, another player from my country accomplished something at one of the toughest levels in baseball.”

“It’s cool to see Altuve accomplish something that probably no one, no one, no one thought — even myself — that he’d be the type of player he is right now.”

López added: “He’s the same kid. He’s 33, but he’s a kid. And he’s still playing like a kid.”

When asked about reaching 3,000 career hits, Altuve responded with “it’s a long way. Let’s go one hit at a time.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

