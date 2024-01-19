NFL Divisional Round Preview: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

The NFL Divisional Round has arrived with Jordan Love and the Packers heading out West to take on Brock Purdy and the 49ers this Saturday night - Image Credit: NFL

NEW YORK — It’s Put Up or Shut Up Time…

The NFL Playoffs resume this weekend with the AFC and NFC Divisional Round — two games on Saturday, January 20th and another two on Sunday, January 21st — full schedule below.

Can it get any better than this?

For the main event on Saturday night, the NFC’s No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers (9-8) head out to the West Coast to take on the NFC’s No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers (12-5) — kickoff scheduled for 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT; television broadcast on FOX and radio coverage on Westwood One, SiriusXM, as well as Entravision (the exclusive Spanish Radio for the 2023-2024 NFL season).

Players To Watch – NFC Divisional Round – No. 7 Green Bay Packers (9-8) vs. No 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Aaron Jones

29-year-old running back for the Packers

Personal Background: born in Savannah, Georgia, and grew up in El Paso, Texas, which is a well-populated Hispanic US city; played high school football at Burges High School located in El Paso, Texas, and collegiate football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP); selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 182nd overall pick; pays tribute to his hometown while arriving to the stadium prior to games by wearing a customized Packers sombrero that shines in green and yellow — in the same fashion, following a TD, Jones usually celebrates by raising his fingers in a quick motion, depicting the area code of El Paso (915)

Career Accolades: selected to the NFL Pro Bowl during the 2020 season; ranks third all-time in Packers franchise history for both career rushing yards (5,940), and 100 yard rushing games (17) as well as fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns (45)

2023-2024 Statistics: compiled 656 yards on the ground in 11 regular season games with two rushing TD, and throughout the passing game — added 233 receiving yards on 30 receptions with one TD; during this past Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Jones finished with 118 rushing yards, and three touchdowns + one reception for 13 yards

Fred Warner

27-year-old linebacker for the 49ers

Personal Background: Born and raised in San Marcos, California; Mexican-American descent from his mother’s side, and Panamanian + African American descent from his father’s side; attended Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, and played four seasons of college football at Brigham Young University (BYU) located in Provo, Utah; selected by the 49ers in the third round of 2018 NFL Draft with the 70th overall pick

Career Accolades: a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time AP All-Pro, both accomplishments achieved in 2020, 2022, and 2023; became the first NFL rookie since 2000 to begin his pro-career with four consecutive games of at least 10 tackles, according to Gamebook Statistics

2023-2024 Statistics: 2.5 sacks, 70 solo tackles, and 50 assisted tackles in 17 games — 132 tackles all together, which ranked within the top-20 across the NFL; also recorded four interceptions with four forced fumbles + 11 pass deflections

Playoff History between Green Bay and San Francisco

The Packers and 49ers have clashed on nine separate occasions in the NFL Playoffs with San Francisco leading the all-time series 5-4. San Francisco is on a four-game postseason winning streak against Green Bay, dating back to the 2013 NFC Divisional Round. As for the Packers, their last playoff game victory over the 49ers came on January 13th, 2002 (NFC Wild Card Round).

Place Those Bets!

As of Friday afternoon January 19th, the 49ers are slated as 9.5-point favorites over the Packers with an O/U listed at 50.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

