NFL EXPANDS MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH LATINO MEDIA POWERHOUSES NTERTAIN STUDIOS AND NEON16 MUSIC LABEL

NFL Latino players to collaborate with breakout NEON16 music artists, like RMAND, in content series



New music to become part of NFL’s Por La Cultura anthem songs for 2023 season

NEW YORK, August 16, 2023 – The NFL, together with NTERTAIN Studios and music label NEON16, led by Latino industry giants TAINY and LEX BORRERO, announced an expansion of their partnership for the 2023 season. Now in its third year, the collaboration will include a multimedia content series featuring music and artists from award-winning production powerhouse, NEON16, as well as custom social video content. The series will showcase the diversity and inclusivity of the NFL by bringing together the shared passion for music and football by current NFL Latino players and emerging NEON16 music artists.

“Music is a leading passion point for Latinos, and we feel this partnership is an ideal platform for celebrating our Latino players and connecting more deeply with our fans,” said JAVIER FARFAN, Cultural Strategist at the NFL. “This content series brings together the commonalities of artists and athletes and their inspirational stories from humble beginnings, as they reach the top of their careers and their goal of stardom. Working with NTERTAIN and NEON16 allows us to authentically tell these stories with the creative vision of tastemakers at the forefront of Latino culture, music and entertainment.”

This season’s partnership features a unique creative effort between Latino NFL players and rising NEON16 stars, as they come together to create an original song and music video while authentically sharing their passion for music, football and community. The first song entitled “NIVEL #0B” is a production by RMAND, a rising Dominican star from Netflix’s hit reality music competition show La Firma, and is inspired by his experience working with Miami Dolphins wide receiver BRAXTON BERRIOS, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

The full-length track is set for release during Week 3 of the NFL regular season in the lead-up to the Miami Dolphins Latino Heritage Month game and home opener on September 24th. A second full-length track made by another player and artist collaboration will debut later this season and will join the RMAND/Berrios song on this season’s Por La Cultura Anthem songs for this season.

“We loved the concept of having our artists collaborate with Latino NFL players to create something as unique as an original song,” said LEX BORRERO, Co-Founder and CEO of NTERTAIN and NEON16. “While both share Latino heritage, we know that artists and athletes also share a common drive to succeed, the talent to shine and the work ethic to thrive in their respective careers. Unifying these traits and the mutual love and respect for music has led to some incredible art that we can’t wait to share with fans this season.”

In addition to the multimedia content series featuring NFL Latino players, RMAND is one of three NEON16 artists to feature in this year’s NFL Shop commercial, also scored by a NEON16 beat, along with fellow emerging stars Alex Ponce and Nashy-Nashai. The hitmakers at NEON16 will produce four tracks exclusively for the NFL and its 32 clubs to use as part of their soundtrack to the 2023 season.

“With more than 31 million NFL fans in the United States, there is no doubt that Latinos continue to fall in love with the sport of football every day,” said MARISSA SOLIS, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the NFL. “We want to inspire Latinos with the lyrics and melodies created by these talented NEON16 artists in the same way they get excited for a perfectly executed pass and catch for a touchdown. This partnership unifies the heroes of stage and sport through their common bond as Latinos representing ‘por la cultura.'”

Last season, the NFL and NEON16, led by multi-platinum-selling creatives One Six and hitmaker, Tainy, announced the first-ever Por La Cultura Mixtape: Volume 1. The compilation, headlined by chart-topping artists, Will.I.Am, Anthony Ramos, El Alfa, Yandel, Snow Tha Product, Trueno, and others, and flanked by leading producers Albert Hype, Jodosky and Chael, featured exclusive tracks that captured the excitement and essence of Latino culture while celebrating the sounds of the game in new, modern ways.

The collaboration comprised 10 exclusive tracks, including hit single “Rómpela” featuring Yandel, El Alfa and Will.I.Am and served as the backdrop to the NFL’s “Por La Cultura” campaign spot, “The Celebration.”

This season’s NEON16 artists will release Anthem songs, music videos and a social series with some of the biggest Latino NFL athletes that build on the partnership. The music was used at the league and club levels throughout the season, enhancing in-game elements, marketing activations and social media content among others.

The NFL’s partnership with NTERTAIN Studios and NEON16 has evolved since its inception in 2021, when artists including Jodosky, Kris Floyd and Alvaro Diaz attended various NFL games as invited guests of the League.

“Por La Cultura” (For the Culture) is the NFL’s season-long campaign that highlights Latino players, coaches and staff and celebrates Latino excellence and tells authentic stories of the community. Stay tuned for more details on this season’s campaign.

ABOUT NEON16

NEON16 is a diversified entertainment media company founded by industry veteran Lex Borrero, and famed producer and artist Tainy, the mastermind behind some of music’s most iconic hits and three-time GRAMMY© nominee, five-time Latin GRAMMY© and multiple BMI Award Winner.

NEON16 is considered to be THE leading curator of culture in the Latin media space, being voted the #1 Most Innovative Music Company by Fast Company.

Uniquely positioned at the intersection of Music + Culture + Entertainment, NEON16 amplifies the vibrant sounds of global music, bridging cultural gaps by striving to create a dynamic platform showcasing talents’ rich diversity.

NEON16 pushes the boundaries of creativity and musical expression while fostering an inclusive and innovative environment where talents thrive. Through collaborative efforts and a deep appreciation for cultural exchange, we create cultural capital that operates in a currency aiming to cultivate a global community that celebrates the power of music and its ability to unite and inspire.

ABOUT NTERTAIN STUDIOS

NTERTAIN STUDIOS was founded in March 2021 by NEON16 co-founder and industry veteran, Lex Borrero and legendary music mogul Tommy Mottola as a new entertainment and media company focusing on the creation, development, and production of premier content across all mediums. With decades of collective expertise, the 360° company and online broadcaster will bring Latin stories to the forefront by representing the global power and success of Latin talent, brands and culture.

The company’s first series “Los Montaner,” which Borrero co-created and executive produced, was an instant bonafide hit, breaking viewership records on Disney+. The docu-series gave fans an exclusive look inside the most viral and influential family in Latin music, the Montaners. Last year, NTERTAIN also announced in partnership with Propagate and Netflix, the reality competition series LA FIRMA made its global debut, where superstars Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, Yandel and renowned entertainment executive Lex Borrero, joined forces in the search for the next breakout Urban Latin star. The show premiered on April 4,2023, and quickly became a favorite with music fans across the globe. Earlier this month, NTERTAIN STUDIOS launched THALIA’S MIXTAPE for Paramount + to rave reviews including Collider’s stream it recommendation because it “leans into its concept with a giddiness that’s energizing, unpredictable, and made thoroughly enjoyable by featuring Thalia as both an engaging singer and curious and effusive interviewer.”

