NIKE RBI WORLD SERIES TO BE SPECIAL EXPERIENCE FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES FROM AROUND THE UNITED STATES, PUERTO RICO, CURAÇAO AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Teams from As Far As Hawaii to Curaçao Will Head to Vero Beach, FL

To Compete at the Historic Jackie Robinson Training Complex

Championship Games of All Three Divisions To Be Streamed LIVE on MLB.com

Twenty-four baseball and softball teams from every region of the United States will be joined by teams from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Curaçao for the 30th Nike RBI World Series, the annual championship tournament of the Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, which will be held at its official home, the historic Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, FL.

The tournament will feature more than 325 young athletes on Nike RBI teams from 20 cities in the United States, Curaçao (Willemstead), Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo), and Puerto Rico (Aguadilla). A total of four Nike RBI programs (Chicago White Sox Nike RBI, Cincinnati Reds Nike RBI, Houston Astros Nike RBI, Miami Marlins Nike RBI,) are sending two teams to the tournament, while Castle Hill Nike RBI from Bronx, NY and Lehigh Valley Nke RBI from Lehigh Valley, PA will both attend the tournament representing their respective cites for the first time ever. Notably, the Houston Astros Nike RBI softball team will be making the team’s ninth consecutive Nike RBI World Series appearance, while the Cincinnati Reds Nike RBI program has made eight consecutive appearances in at least one division, including winning the senior division championship in 2021. Additionally, the Chicago White Sox Nike RBI junior program are the defending champions of the tournament for their age bracket. *Additional notes can be found in the attached document.*

The following is a complete list of leagues (and cities) represented in this year’s Nike RBI World Series:

Junior Baseball Teams (Ages 13-15)

Castle Hill Nike RBI (Bronx, NY)

Chicago White Sox Nike RBI (Chicago, IL)

Dodgers Dreamteam Nike RBI (Los Angeles, CA)

Lehigh Valley Nike RBI (Lehigh Valley, PA)

Miami Marlins Nike RBI (Miami, FL)

New Orleans Youth Academy Nike RBI (New Orleans, LA)

Passaic Nike RBI (Passaic, NJ)

Puerto Rico Nike RBI Aguadilla (Aguadilla, PR)

Senior Baseball Teams (Ages 16-18)

Arizona Diamondbacks Nike RBI (Phoenix, AZ)

Atlanta Braves Nike RBI (Atlanta, GA)

Chicago White Sox Nike RBI (Chicago, IL)

Cincinnati Reds Nike RBI (Cincinnati, OH)

Curaçao Nike RBI (Willemstead, Curaçao)

Houston Astros Nike RBI (Houston, TX)

Newark Nike RBI (Newark, NJ)

Pittsburgh Pirates Nike RBI (Pittsburgh, PA)

Softball Teams (Ages 18 and under)

Cincinnati Reds Nike RBI (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Cleveland Guardians Nike RBI (Cleveland, OH)

DC Elite Nike RBI (Washington, DC)

Dominican Republic Nike RBI (Santo Domingo, DR)

Houston Astros Nike RBI (Houston, TX)

Miami Marlins Nike RBI (Miami, Fla.)

Nobu Yamauchi Nike RBI (Hilo, HI)

Roberto Clemente Nike RBI (Jersey City, NJ)

The first week, beginning on Monday, July 31st until Saturday, August 5th, will feature 16 baseball teams in both the Junior (ages 13-15) and Senior (ages 16-18) Divisions, with the Softball Division featuring eight teams (ages 18 and under) and operating Monday, August 7th until Saturday, August 12th. For the first time ever, one of the Championship Games (Senior Division) will be played as a night game, which will be at the legendary Holman Stadium on Friday, August 4th. All three divisional championship games will stream LIVE on MLB.com.

Players in the Senior Division and Softball Division Championship Games will get the Major League treatment through “Play Loud” Mic’d up experience. Two players from each team will wear mics on their uniforms during their games with commentary appearing on both livestreams on MLB.com.

Additionally, all players will receive insight and important tips on mental health & wellness. Through the “MLB Together,” MLB will activate to demonstrate the importance of de-stigmatizing conversations around mental health and giving insights on what the young athletes can do to remain positive and de-stress while also competing in the championship tournament. Additionally, MLB will announce the recipient of the Jennie Finch Empowerment Award presented by ARM & HAMMER, which will be awarded to the softball player who best embodies leadership characteristics. Finch, Olympic Gold Medalist and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador, will be on hand to make the special announcement.

The Nike RBI program has provided a path for many players to enter the college and professional game. MLB Clubs have drafted more than 200 RBI participants throughout the program’s 34-year history, and many others have been given the opportunity for higher education through baseball and softball scholarships. There have been more than 100 RBI alumni selected between the 2013-2023 MLB Drafts.

Nike RBI alumni who have appeared in the Major Leagues in 2023 include Jackie Bradley Jr. (currently a free agent), Taj Bradley (Tampa Bay Rays), who participated in the 2016 RBI World Series Jr. Division, Isaiah Campbell (Seattle Mariners), J.P. Crawford (Seattle Mariners), Chase DeJong (Pittsburgh Pirates), (Hunter Greene (Cincinnati Reds), Mike Harris II (Atlanta Braves), who participated in the 2016 RBI World Series Jr. Division and the 2017 and 2018 RBI World Series, Josh Harrison (Philadelphia Phillies), Eloy Jimenez (Chicago White Sox), Ramon Laureano (Oakland A’s), Anthony Rendon (Los Angeles Angels), Dominic Smith (Washington Nationals), Dillon Tate (Baltimore Orioles) and Alek Thomas (Arizona Diamondbacks). Bradley (Texas Rangers Youth Academy RBI – ‘16), Crawford (Venice Boys & Girls Club RBI – ‘09), Green (Venice Boys & Girls Club RBI – ’13), Harris II (Cincinnati Reds Nike RBI – ‘17), Jimenez (Dominican Republic RBI – ’12), and Smith (Venice Boys & Girls Club RBI – ‘09) have each played in the RBI World Series.

The Nike RBI program, which has served approximately 2 million young people since its inception, is administered by Major League Baseball and designed to give young people from underserved and diverse communities the opportunity to play baseball and softball, while also encouraging academic achievement and success and teaching the value of teamwork and other important life lessons. Nike RBI currently serves youth in over 150 programs in approximately 200 cities worldwide. MLB and its Clubs have designated more than $40 million worth of resources to the Nike RBI program, and all 30 Clubs support Nike RBI leagues. For more information about the Nike RBI World Series, please visit MLB.com/rbiworldseries.