The Cy Young Times Were No Joke At All – Época De Cy Young No Fue Relajo Alguno

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer your question. Appreciated.

José R. Toledo, from Caripito, asks: “Where is Kevin Maitán, whom the Braves signed for four million 250 thousand dollars on July 2, seven years ago?; And, who has spent the longest time in the minors?”

Dear friend Pepe: Maitán, the 23 years old infielder from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, has been playing in the minors since 2017. He’s batting .231, with 35 home runs, 163 RBIs, and 13 steals in 22 attempts. The highest level he has played has been Double A.

The player who has spent the longest time in the minor leagues was just promoted to the Major Leagues by the Pirates. He is the shortstop Drew Maggi, 34, who spent 13 seasons in the minors. He debuted in the Major Leagues on April 23rd. The Pirates signed him for $465,000.

Lisandro Rays, from Mexico City, asks: “According to what Luis Rojas responded to the reader, that during the Cy Young era ‘the rotation did not exist, pitchers pitched when the manager ordered or when the pitcher himself (Young) called for it. Young started 23 games, after having started a game the previous day. He participated in 906 games, of which he started 815 with 749 games completed. His record, 511-315, 2.63. The only pitcher in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame with 300 losses`… So, wasn’t that some kind of a joke?

Dear friend Lis: Not at all! Everything was very serious. The difference is that, during time Young was pitching, the rotation did not exist, nor was there a bullpen. But a joke!? Never!

Julio Pabón, from The Bronx, and a colleague from “Latino Sports”, asks: “Why have there been a lot, and there are so few Mexican players in the Major Leagues, when Mexico is a country bordering the United States, and where baseball is loved all over with two professional leagues?”

Dear friend Yuyo: For many years, it was bad business for team owners in Mexico to let their prospects go to United States. That has changed, and from zero or one per season, there are 16 natives of Mexico already playing in the Majors, led by Julio Urías.

It’s true, there should be more Mexican players in the Major Leagues, but in Mexico there are not two, as you say, but nine Professional Baseball Leagues! And at some point in time, there were 15 of them. And that’s one of the main reasons, many prefer to stay playing in Mexico all year around, with their taquitos, their chilitos and close to the family.

Época De Cy Young No Fue Relajo Alguno

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

José R. Toledo, de Caripito, pregunta: “¿Dónde anda Kevin Maitán, a quien firmaron los Bravos por cuatro millones 250 mil dólares el dos de julio, hace siete años?; y, ¿cuál es el pelotero que ha pasado más tiempo en las menores?”

Amigo Pepe: Maitán, nativo de Puerto Cabello, de 23 años, infielder, juega por las menores desde 2017. Ha bateado para 231, 35 jonrones, 163 impulsadas, 13 robos en 22 intentos. Lo más alto que ha jugado, ha sido Doble A.

El pelotero que ha permanecido más tiempo en las menores, acaba de ser subido a Grandes Ligas, por los Piratas. Es el shortstop, Drew Maggi, de 34 años, quien llevaba 13 temporadas por las sucursales. Debutó arriba el 23 según de abril pasado. Lo firmaron por 465 mil dólares.

Lisandro Rays, de México DF, pregunta: “Según le respondió al lector, Luis Rojas, acerca de que en la época de Cy Young ‘la rotación no existía. Los pitchers lanzaban cuando el mánager ordenaba o cuando él mismo lo pedía. Young abrió 23 juegos, después de haber abierto el del día anterior. Participó en 906 encuentros, de los cuales abrió 815 y tiró 749 completos. Su récord, 511-315, 2.63. Único en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown con 300 derrotas`… Entonces, ¿no era eso un tremendo relajo?”

Amigo Lis: Nada de eso. Todo era muy ordenado. Solo que cuando lanzaba Young, no habían inventado la rotación, ni existía la organización de los relevistas en el bullpen. Pero relajo, nunca.

Julio Pabón, de El Bronx, compañero de “Latino Sports”, pregunta: “¿Por qué ha habido y hay tan pocos jugadores mexicanos de la Grandes Ligas, cuando México es un país fronterizo de Estados Unidos, y amante del beisbol con dos ligas profesionales?”

Amigo Yuyo: Durante muchos años, los propietarios de equipos en México suponían mal negocio dejar ir sus prospectos. Eso ha cambiado y de cero o uno por temporada, este año ya juegan 16 nativos, encabezados por Julio Urías.

Deberían ser más, pero en México no hay dos, como dices, sino nueve Ligas de Beisbol Profesional, y llegaron a ser 15. Por eso, muchos prefieren quedarse jugando en México todo el año, con sus taquitos, sus chilitos y cerca de la familia.

