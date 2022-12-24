No baseball, this is pure Christmas – Nada de beisbol, ya ésto pura Navidad

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – Today to Santa Claus, I ask,

let it end soon,

radically

how much is coronavirus

-o-o-o-

Tomorrow, December 25, will be the 359, three hundred and fifty-ninth day of the year 2022. Now, of course, in leap years, Christmas Day is the 360.

74 big leaguers were born on Christmas Day. Among them, Francis (Pud) Galvin in 1856; Nelson (Nelly) Fox in 1927; Manny Trillo in 1950; Rick Anderson, 1953; Rickie Henderson, 1958; Miguel Taveras in 1981; and Garrett Cooper, in 1990.

At 12 no seconds

The Child God will come to us,

scared, rightly so

As crazy as the world is.

The Virgin Mary said:

“It’s true that this is very crazy,

I hope it improves a bit

oh, how good that would be!”

Saint Joseph also said:

“What a disaster, comrades!

i hope the new year

change everything this time”…

Since it’s Christmas now,

Santa Claus, you are begged,

hear so many who shout

for quality life.

The Child Jesus did not resemble his father, Saint Joseph, but rather the Holy Spirit.

Christmas, New Years and Thanksgiving, turkeys are terrified.

I don’t understand how or why, if Christmas is so beautiful, we only have it once a year. How about another Christmas night on June 24-25?

Can you imagine if Jesus had been a big leaguer?

Saint Nicholas and the Child Jesus are wrong or very unfair, because they bring very good gifts to the rich children, while they fix the poor with anything… If they are both good people, it should be the other way around, right? ?

The mule and the ox, were they midwives? Because they were the ones who saw the Child being born.

We live this single week of peace and then 51 of wars. So we do not improve.

“The Three Wise Men… come from the East… with their little caps full of brandy”… Aha, getting drunk while hooded, right?

I am surprised that no one has thought of setting up a “Niño Jesús” brand diaper factory. Can you imagine the advertisement?…: “Lady, so that her baby can dirty and wet as much as she wants without worrying her”.

Even though Andrés Eloy Blanco’s poem is octogenarian and famous, no one has put a Nativity scene, a Nativity scene, with the black Child Jesus.

Donald Trump asked Saint Nicholas for another Guardian Angel, because the one who walks with him is already very tired.

What is life like that Prefect of Bethlehem named Pontius Pilate?!

Now that I’m done, I’m leaving

and on this date I have not written,

as it is here clearly,

Not a baseball line.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in Google if you enter by “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————-Español————-

Nada de beisbol, ya ésto pura Navidad

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – Hoy a Santa Claus, le pido,

que haga pronto terminar,

de manera radical

con cuanto es coronavirus.

-o-o-o-

Mañana, 25 de diciembre será el 359, tricentésimo quincuagésimo noveno día del año 2022. Ahora, por supuesto, que en los años bisiestos, el Día de Navidad es el 360.

74 bigleaguers nacieron en el Día de Navidad. Entre ellos, Francis (Pud) Galvin en 1856; Nelson (Nelly) Fox en 1927; Manny Trillo en 1950; Rick Ánderson, 1953; Rickie Hénderson, 1958; Miguel Taveras en 1981; y Garrett Cooper, en 1990.

A las 12 sin segundos

nos llegará El Niño Dios,

asustado, con razón

por tan loco que está el mundo.

Dijo la Vírgen María:

“Verdad que ésto está muy loco,

ojalá mejore un poco,

¡huy, qué bueno así sería!”.

También dijo San José:

“¡Que desastre, compañeros!

espero que el Año Nuevo

nos cambie todo esta vez”…

Como ahora es Navidad,

Santa Claus, se te suplica,

oigas a tantos que gritan

por vida de calidad.

El Niño Jesús no se parecía a su papá, San José, sino al Espíritu Santo.

La Navidad, el Año Nuevo y el Thanksgiving, a los pavos les da pavor.

No me explico cómo ni por qué, si la Navidad es tan bonita, la tenemos una sola vez cada año. ¿Qué tal otra noche de Navidad del 24 al 25 de junio?

¿Se imaginan si Jesús hubiera sido bigleaguer?

San Nicolás y El Niño Jesús están equivocados o son muy injustos, porque a los niños ricos les llevan muy buenos regalos, mientras que a los pobres los arreglan con cualquier cosa… Si ellos dos son buena gente, debería ser al contrario, ¿o no?

¿La mula y el buey, eran parteros? Porque fueron los que vieron al Niño nacer.

Vivimos esta única semana de paz y después 51 de guerras. Así no mejoramos.

“Los Tres Reyes Magos… vienen del Oriente… con su taparita llena de aguardiente”… Ajá, con que emborrachándose encapillados, ¿no?

Me extraña que a nadie se le haya ocurrido poner una fábrica de pañales marca “Niño Jesús”. ¿Te imaginas el anuncio?…: “Señora, para que su bebé ensucie y moje cuanto quiera sin atarearla”.

Aún cuando el poema de Andrés Eloy Blanco es octogenario y famoso, nadie ha puesto un Nacimiento, un Pecebre, con el Niño Jesús negro.

Donald Trump le pidió a San Nicolás otro Ángel de la Guarda, porque el que anda con él ya está muy cansado.

¡¿Qué es de la vida aquel Prefecto de Belén llamado Poncio Pilato?!

Ya que terminé, me voy,

y en esta fecha no he escrito,

como queda aquí clarito,

ni una línea de beisbol.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en Google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5